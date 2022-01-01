Go
Loro Houston

1001 W 11th St

Salted Chocolate Chip Toffee Cookie$3.75
one cookie per order **gluten, dairy, egg, tree nuts
TG Oak Grilled Snap Peas$6.75
kimchee emulsion, sriracha powder, lemon zest
**gluten, soy, shellfish, garlic, fish, sesame
(vegan without the kimchee emulsion)
TG Sesame Rice Noodles$4.75
chili vinaigrette, black sesame, green onion
**sesame, garlic, soy, onion
TG Crunchy Cabbage Salad$10.75
ginger-cashew vinaigrette, cucumber, candied cashews
**soy, garlic, tree nut, sesame
TG Bavette Rice Bowl$13.75
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**soy, garlic, fish sauce
TG Chicken Karaage$10.50
thai chili oil, szechuan salt, thai herbs
**egg, soy, garlic
TG Sweet Corn Fritters$7.75
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
TG Crispy Potatoes$5.75
miso mustard, yuzu aioli, toasted white sesame, green onions
**soy, onion, sesame
TG Beef Brisket Plate$17.75
(AVAILABLE DAILY STARTING AT 4PM 'TIL SOLD OUT)
thai chili gastrique, thair herbs, pickled onions
**soy, garlic, fish sauce
TG Brisket Bun$13.75
papaya salad, peanuts, chili aioli, thai herbs
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy, garlic, peanut, sesame, fish sauce
Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
