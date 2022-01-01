Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lorton

Lorton restaurants
Lorton restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • GYROS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Aroma Pizza Company

7200 Telegraph Sq drive, Lorton

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.99
Cream cheese frosting: it's extra moist and tender and flavored with the perfect blend of spices. It's then topped with a smooth and creamy whipped cream cheese frosting.
Cappuccino Mousse Cake$4.99
A light and smooth dessert, combining the depth of coffee with the sweetness of chocolate and the lightness of sponge cake.
Oreo Chocolate Cake$4.99
A rich double chocolate layer cake with two layers of Oreo cookies inside, a thick cream filling, chocolate buttercream, and an Oreo cookie crumb coating.
More about Aroma Pizza Company
Hometown Grill and Bar image

 

Hometown Grill and Bar

9000 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Benedict Toast$28.00
Crab Cake Benny Toast$34.00
with hickory smoked salmon, poached farm eggs, local sourdough bread,
old bay hollandaise swerved with barbequed tomato + avocado salad.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$8.50
with rum caramel and vanilla bean ice cream
More about Hometown Grill and Bar

