Cake in Lorton

Aroma Pizza Company
7200 Telegraph Sq drive, Lorton
|Carrot Cake
|$5.99
Cream cheese frosting: it's extra moist and tender and flavored with the perfect blend of spices. It's then topped with a smooth and creamy whipped cream cheese frosting.
|Cappuccino Mousse Cake
|$4.99
A light and smooth dessert, combining the depth of coffee with the sweetness of chocolate and the lightness of sponge cake.
|Oreo Chocolate Cake
|$4.99
A rich double chocolate layer cake with two layers of Oreo cookies inside, a thick cream filling, chocolate buttercream, and an Oreo cookie crumb coating.
Hometown Grill and Bar
9000 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton
|Crab Cake Benedict Toast
|$28.00
|Crab Cake Benny Toast
|$34.00
with hickory smoked salmon, poached farm eggs, local sourdough bread,
old bay hollandaise swerved with barbequed tomato + avocado salad.
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$8.50
with rum caramel and vanilla bean ice cream