Scallops in Lorton

Lorton restaurants
Lorton restaurants that serve scallops

Brickmakers Cafe image

 

Brickmakers Cafe

9751 Ox Rd, Lorton

Avg 4.3 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Scallops$16.00
More about Brickmakers Cafe
Hometown Grill and Bar image

 

Hometown Grill and Bar

9000 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop & Shrimp Papperdelle Pasta$26.50
with basil, candied garlic, chilis, san marzano tomato sauce, olive oil breadcrumbs and parmesan reggiano.
Shrimp & Scallop Papperdelle Pasta$25.00
More about Hometown Grill and Bar

