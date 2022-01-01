Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Lorton
/
Lorton
/
Scallops
Lorton restaurants that serve scallops
Brickmakers Cafe
9751 Ox Rd, Lorton
Avg 4.3
(218 reviews)
Fried Scallops
$16.00
More about Brickmakers Cafe
Hometown Grill and Bar
9000 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton
No reviews yet
Scallop & Shrimp Papperdelle Pasta
$26.50
with basil, candied garlic, chilis, san marzano tomato sauce, olive oil breadcrumbs and parmesan reggiano.
Shrimp & Scallop Papperdelle Pasta
$25.00
More about Hometown Grill and Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Lorton
Bratwurst
Carne Asada
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Burritos
Mac And Cheese
Calamari
Fajitas
More near Lorton to explore
Alexandria
Avg 4.3
(114 restaurants)
Fairfax
Avg 4.3
(54 restaurants)
Woodbridge
Avg 3.7
(33 restaurants)
Vienna
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Manassas
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Annandale
Avg 5
(8 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(634 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(844 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(514 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston