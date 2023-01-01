Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Los Alamitos

Go
Los Alamitos restaurants
Toast

Los Alamitos restaurants that serve baklava

Banner pic

 

Cafe Niko

3771 Katella Avenue Ste 115, Los Alamitos

No reviews yet
Takeout
baklava$4.00
More about Cafe Niko
Item pic

 

Taboon Los Alamitos - 10895 Los Alamitos Blvd

10895 Los Alamitos Blvd, Los Alamitos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BAKLAVA MIX BITES$11.00
BAKLAVA$6.00
Baked layers of phyllo dough pastry, crushed pistachio, topped with our homemade orange blossom syrup, and pistachios - V
BAKLAVA A' LA MODE$10.00
Baklava topped with our homemade orange blossom syrup and served with your choice of
Ashta ice cream topped with pistachio.
Rosewater l Pistachio l Chocolate - V
More about Taboon Los Alamitos - 10895 Los Alamitos Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Alamitos

Greek Salad

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Los Alamitos to explore

Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cypress

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1049 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston