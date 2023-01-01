Greek salad in Los Alamitos
Los Alamitos restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Cafe Niko
Cafe Niko
3771 Katella Avenue Ste 115, Los Alamitos
|Greek Salad
|$8.95
lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, olive oil, red wine vinegar & oregano, roll with butter
More about Taboon Los Alamitos - 10895 Los Alamitos Blvd
Taboon Los Alamitos - 10895 Los Alamitos Blvd
10895 Los Alamitos Blvd, Los Alamitos
|Half Tray Greek Salad
|$40.00
(8-10 persons)
|Half Tray Greek Salad
|$40.00
(8-10 persons)
|GREEK SALAD
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, bell peppers, Mediterranean feta cheese and House dressing – G V