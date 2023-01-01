Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Los Alamitos

Los Alamitos restaurants
Los Alamitos restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Cafe Niko

3771 Katella Avenue Ste 115, Los Alamitos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.95
lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, olive oil, red wine vinegar & oregano, roll with butter
More about Cafe Niko
Item pic

 

Taboon Los Alamitos - 10895 Los Alamitos Blvd

10895 Los Alamitos Blvd, Los Alamitos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Tray Greek Salad$40.00
(8-10 persons)
Half Tray Greek Salad$40.00
(8-10 persons)
GREEK SALAD$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, bell peppers, Mediterranean feta cheese and House dressing – G V
More about Taboon Los Alamitos - 10895 Los Alamitos Blvd

