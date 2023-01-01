Pancakes in Los Alamos
Los Alamos restaurants that serve pancakes
Plenty on Bell - 508 Bell Street
508 Bell Street, Los Alamos
|Buttermilk Pancakes (2)
|$10.95
Two large pancakes served with maple syrup and butter.
Full of Life Flatbread
225 West Bell, Los Alamos
|Crispy Potato Pancake with Market Greens
|$16.00
Vegetarian and gluten free.
Farm egg salad,, red wine vinegar, arugula.
|Japanese-Inspired Kimchi Pancake
|$16.00
Shrimp, sesame mayonnaise, Katsuobushi, scallions, furikake, shoyu.