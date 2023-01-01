Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Los Alamos

Go
Los Alamos restaurants
Toast

Los Alamos restaurants that serve pancakes

Plenty on Bell image

FRENCH FRIES

Plenty on Bell - 508 Bell Street

508 Bell Street, Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (294 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttermilk Pancakes (2)$10.95
Two large pancakes served with maple syrup and butter.
More about Plenty on Bell - 508 Bell Street
Full of Life Flatbread image

 

Full of Life Flatbread

225 West Bell, Los Alamos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Potato Pancake with Market Greens$16.00
Vegetarian and gluten free.
Farm egg salad,, red wine vinegar, arugula.
Japanese-Inspired Kimchi Pancake$16.00
Shrimp, sesame mayonnaise, Katsuobushi, scallions, furikake, shoyu.
More about Full of Life Flatbread

