Go
Toast

Los Alebrijes LLC

Authentic family owned and operated Mexican dining.

114 Atoka-Munford Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Taco Al Carbon$10.99
Tacos Barbacoa (orden)$9.99
Shrimp Tacos$3.50
Mini Corndogs$5.99
MIni Alebrijes$5.99
Pollo taco$2.50
Super Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
Shrimp Fajitas$13.99
KIDS Quesadilla$5.99
KIDS Soft Taco$5.99
See full menu

Location

114 Atoka-Munford Rd

Atoka TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JT's Burgers & Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Holly's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy traditional Southern Comfort Food in a friendly setting!

Wells Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pig-N-Whistle - Millington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston