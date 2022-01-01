Los Altos bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

The Post image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Post

395 Main Street, Los Altos

Avg 4.3 (876 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
filet mignon$43.00
Rainbow carrots, garlic fries, crispy onions, demi-glace, micro green
kids chicken tenders$9.00
three pieces of breaded chicken served with french fries.
honey brussel sprouts$13.00
saute with honey dressing and crispy bacon
More about The Post
State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria image

PIZZA

State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria

101 Plaza North, Los Altos

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.50
romaine, seasoned panko, pecorino, and white anchovy with s.o.m. caesar dressing
Grandma Pie$23.00
double proofed and double baked pan pizza with mozz, organic sauce, evoo, pecorino, basil
Margherita$20.50
organic sauce, di stefano fresh mozz, evoo, basil
More about State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

ASA Restaurant

242 State St, Los Altos

Avg 4.4 (1306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MUSHROOM PASTA$26.00
An array of exotic & wild ‘shrooms. garlic, marsala, cream, porcini stock
GARLIC SHRIMP$24.00
Wild gulf shrimp, white wine, cream, arbol chili, garlic
PAELLA VALENCIA$36.00
Crispy edged La Bomba arroz, shrimp-vegetable stock, onion, white wine, saffron, smoked paprika, Spanish olives, chorizo.
More about ASA Restaurant
