Los Altos bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Los Altos
More about The Post
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Post
395 Main Street, Los Altos
|Popular items
|filet mignon
|$43.00
Rainbow carrots, garlic fries, crispy onions, demi-glace, micro green
|kids chicken tenders
|$9.00
three pieces of breaded chicken served with french fries.
|honey brussel sprouts
|$13.00
saute with honey dressing and crispy bacon
More about State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria
PIZZA
State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria
101 Plaza North, Los Altos
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.50
romaine, seasoned panko, pecorino, and white anchovy with s.o.m. caesar dressing
|Grandma Pie
|$23.00
double proofed and double baked pan pizza with mozz, organic sauce, evoo, pecorino, basil
|Margherita
|$20.50
organic sauce, di stefano fresh mozz, evoo, basil
More about ASA Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
ASA Restaurant
242 State St, Los Altos
|Popular items
|MUSHROOM PASTA
|$26.00
An array of exotic & wild ‘shrooms. garlic, marsala, cream, porcini stock
|GARLIC SHRIMP
|$24.00
Wild gulf shrimp, white wine, cream, arbol chili, garlic
|PAELLA VALENCIA
|$36.00
Crispy edged La Bomba arroz, shrimp-vegetable stock, onion, white wine, saffron, smoked paprika, Spanish olives, chorizo.