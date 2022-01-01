Baby back ribs in Los Altos
Armadillo Willy's - Los Altos
1031 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos
|Baby Back Ribs-Full Slab A la Carte
|$39.99
Lean and sweet from the pork loin. Smoked and glazed over a hot fire.
|Baby Back Ribs-Half Slab A la Carte
|$29.99
|Baby Back Ribs-Full Slab
|$39.99
