Baby back ribs in Los Altos

Los Altos restaurants
Los Altos restaurants that serve baby back ribs

Armadillo Willy's - Los Altos

1031 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baby Back Ribs-Full Slab A la Carte$39.99
Lean and sweet from the pork loin. Smoked and glazed over a hot fire.
Baby Back Ribs-Half Slab A la Carte$29.99
Lean and sweet from the pork loin. Smoked and glazed over a hot fire.
Baby Back Ribs-Full Slab$39.99
Lean and sweet from the pork loin. Smoked and glazed over a hot fire.
More about Armadillo Willy's - Los Altos
Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto

4320 El Camino Real, Los Altos

Takeout
BBQ BABY BACK RIBS WITH FRIES AND COLESLAW$24.99
More about Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto

