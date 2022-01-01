Calamari in Los Altos

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Los Altos restaurants that serve calamari
BariBar Bistro
388 Main Street, Los Altos
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$14.00
chipotle aioli and meyer lemon aioli
More about BariBar Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Post
395 Main Street, Los Altos
Avg 4.3
(876 reviews)
fried jalapeño calamari
$16.00
garlic dip and fresh lemon
More about The Post
