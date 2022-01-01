Cheeseburgers in Los Altos
Los Altos restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
PIZZA
State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria
101 Plaza North, Los Altos
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$10.00
plain cheeseburger with fries
Armadillo Willy's - Los Altos
1031 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.99
Double-Smoked Bacon, Checldar, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
|Cheeseburger
|$15.69
Choice of Natural Swiss, Monterey Jack, Mild Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella, Blue, or American Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
|Bacon Cheeseburger A la Carte
|$16.99
