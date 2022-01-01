Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Los Altos

Los Altos restaurants
Los Altos restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

ASA Restaurant - Los Altos

242 State St, Los Altos

Avg 4.4 (1306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN MOLE ENCHILADAS$28.00
Corn tortillas filled with shredded organic chicken, bathed in Chef's signature mole, topped with melted pepper jack, red onion, and hard-boiled egg, fork smashed corona beans, quest fresco, and cilantro
More about ASA Restaurant - Los Altos
Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto

4320 El Camino Real, Los Altos

No reviews yet
Takeout
SINGLE CHICKEN ENCHILADA WITH TORTILLA, RICE, AND SALSA FRESCA$14.99
DOUBLE CHICKEN ENCHILADA WITH TORTILLA, RICE, AND SALSA FRESCA$20.99
More about Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto

