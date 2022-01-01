Chicken enchiladas in Los Altos
ASA Restaurant - Los Altos
242 State St, Los Altos
|CHICKEN MOLE ENCHILADAS
|$28.00
Corn tortillas filled with shredded organic chicken, bathed in Chef's signature mole, topped with melted pepper jack, red onion, and hard-boiled egg, fork smashed corona beans, quest fresco, and cilantro
Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto
4320 El Camino Real, Los Altos
|SINGLE CHICKEN ENCHILADA WITH TORTILLA, RICE, AND SALSA FRESCA
|$14.99
|DOUBLE CHICKEN ENCHILADA WITH TORTILLA, RICE, AND SALSA FRESCA
|$20.99