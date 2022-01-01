Cobb salad in Los Altos
Los Altos restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about The Post
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Post
395 Main Street, Los Altos
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$23.00
mary's grilled chicken breast, baby gem lettuce, avocado, shaft blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, toybox tomatoes, soft bolied local farm egg, housemade ranch dressing
More about Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto
Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto
4320 El Camino Real, Los Altos
|COBB SALAD
|$24.99
with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, hardboiled eggs, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, and ranch dressing.