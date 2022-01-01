Cookies in Los Altos
Los Altos restaurants that serve cookies
More about The Post
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Post
395 Main Street, Los Altos
|chocolate chip cookie
|$10.00
served with milk
More about Manresa Bread
PASTRY
Manresa Bread
271 State St, Los Altos
|WW Chocolate Walnut Cookie
|$5.00
Whole wheat flour, butter, brown sugar, WALNUTS, eggs, baking soda, chocolate chunks
|Lemon Verbena Cookies
|$12.00
Butter, sugar, einkorn flour, wheat flour, lemon verbena
Allergens: gluten and dairy
|Whole Wheat Cookie Mix (House Milled)
|$16.00