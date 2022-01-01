Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Los Altos

Los Altos restaurants
Los Altos restaurants that serve cookies

The Post image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Post

395 Main Street, Los Altos

Avg 4.3 (876 reviews)
Takeout
chocolate chip cookie$10.00
served with milk
More about The Post
Item pic

PASTRY

Manresa Bread

271 State St, Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
WW Chocolate Walnut Cookie$5.00
Whole wheat flour, butter, brown sugar, WALNUTS, eggs, baking soda, chocolate chunks
Lemon Verbena Cookies$12.00
Butter, sugar, einkorn flour, wheat flour, lemon verbena
Allergens: gluten and dairy
Whole Wheat Cookie Mix (House Milled)$16.00
More about Manresa Bread
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

ASA Restaurant

242 State St, Los Altos

Avg 4.4 (1306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES$10.00
Three house made to order chocolate chips cookies and a scoop of vanilla gelato. Togo orders vanilla gelato on request, and 4 cookies to ensure a safe travel.
More about ASA Restaurant

