Croissants in Los Altos
Los Altos restaurants that serve croissants
More about The Post
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Post
395 Main Street, Los Altos
|croissant sandwich
|$19.00
fresh baked croissant, cheesy scrambled eggs, choice of ham or bacon, side of fresh berries
|Croissant
|$6.00
More about Manresa Bread
PASTRY
Manresa Bread
271 State St, Los Altos
|Soyrizo Croissant (V)
|$6.50
Soyrizo, roasted potatoes, fontina, pickled jalapenos, mexican oregano, AP flour, poolish, salt, sugar, HG flour, yeast, puratos, water, baryley syrup and butter
|Croissant
|$4.50
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs
Ingredients: organic flour, butter, yeast, salt, sugar, egg, water, barley syrup, puratos
|Almond Croissant
|$6.00
Hard red California wheat flour, all purpose flour, milk, water, salt, yeast, butter, barley malt, powdered sugar, almond meal, lemon zest, sliced almonds, honey and puratos