Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Los Altos

Go
Los Altos restaurants
Toast

Los Altos restaurants that serve croissants

The Post image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Post

395 Main Street, Los Altos

Avg 4.3 (876 reviews)
Takeout
croissant sandwich$19.00
fresh baked croissant, cheesy scrambled eggs, choice of ham or bacon, side of fresh berries
Croissant$6.00
More about The Post
Croissant image

PASTRY

Manresa Bread

271 State St, Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Soyrizo Croissant (V)$6.50
Soyrizo, roasted potatoes, fontina, pickled jalapenos, mexican oregano, AP flour, poolish, salt, sugar, HG flour, yeast, puratos, water, baryley syrup and butter
Croissant$4.50
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs
Ingredients: organic flour, butter, yeast, salt, sugar, egg, water, barley syrup, puratos
Almond Croissant$6.00
Hard red California wheat flour, all purpose flour, milk, water, salt, yeast, butter, barley malt, powdered sugar, almond meal, lemon zest, sliced almonds, honey and puratos
More about Manresa Bread

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Altos

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Caesar Salad

Sliders

Pudding

Waffles

Carbonara

Map

More near Los Altos to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston