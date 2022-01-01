French toast in Los Altos
Los Altos restaurants that serve french toast
More about The Post
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Post
395 Main Street, Los Altos
|Creme Brulee French Toast
|$18.00
Vanilla bean custard, turbinado sugar glaze, caramel, side fresh berries
More about Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto
Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto
4320 El Camino Real, Los Altos
|FRENCH TOAST
|$13.99
3x french toast with butter syrup. Your choice of meat chicken sausage, bacon, chorizo.
|FRENCH TOAST
|$13.95
3x french toast with butter and syrup. your choice of bacon, chicken sauce, and chorizo