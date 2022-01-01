Muffins in Los Altos
Los Altos restaurants that serve muffins
PASTRY
Manresa Bread - Los Altos
271 State St, Los Altos
|Butternut Squash Muffin (GF)
|$5.00
Sugar, eggs, canola oil, rice flour, oat flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground ginger, salt, pepitas, pumpkin puree and shredded butternut squash.
|Carrot Cake Muffin (GF)
|$5.00
Organic rice flour, organic oat flour, eggs, sugar, canola oil, baking soda, powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, salt, carrots and walnuts
Armadillo Willy's - Los Altos
1031 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos
|Cornbread Muffin
|$4.29
House-Made Cinnamon-Honey Butter.
|Corn Bread Muffins 1 dozen
|$28.99
Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto
4320 El Camino Real, Los Altos
|CINNAMON MUFFIN
|$2.50
|ENGLISH MUFFIN WITH BUTTER AND JELLY
|$3.50