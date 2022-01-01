Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Los Altos

Los Altos restaurants
Toast

Los Altos restaurants that serve muffins

Manresa Bread - Los Altos

271 State St, Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Butternut Squash Muffin (GF)$5.00
Sugar, eggs, canola oil, rice flour, oat flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ground ginger, salt, pepitas, pumpkin puree and shredded butternut squash.
Carrot Cake Muffin (GF)$5.00
Organic rice flour, organic oat flour, eggs, sugar, canola oil, baking soda, powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, salt, carrots and walnuts
More about Manresa Bread - Los Altos
Armadillo Willy's - Los Altos

1031 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cornbread Muffin$4.29
House-Made Cinnamon-Honey Butter.
Corn Bread Muffins 1 dozen$28.99
More about Armadillo Willy's - Los Altos
Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto

4320 El Camino Real, Los Altos

No reviews yet
Takeout
CINNAMON MUFFIN$2.50
ENGLISH MUFFIN WITH BUTTER AND JELLY$3.50
More about Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto

