Paninis in Los Altos

Los Altos restaurants
Los Altos restaurants that serve paninis

BariBar Bistro

388 Main Street, Los Altos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caprese Panini Add Chicken$17.00
Pulled Pork Panini$15.00
More about BariBar Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Post

395 Main Street, Los Altos

Avg 4.3 (876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cuban Panini$20.00
More about The Post

