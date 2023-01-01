Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Paninis in
Los Altos
/
Los Altos
/
Paninis
Los Altos restaurants that serve paninis
BariBar Bistro
388 Main Street, Los Altos
No reviews yet
Caprese Panini Add Chicken
$17.00
Pulled Pork Panini
$15.00
More about BariBar Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Post
395 Main Street, Los Altos
Avg 4.3
(876 reviews)
Cuban Panini
$20.00
More about The Post
