Pork chops in Los Altos

Los Altos restaurants
Los Altos restaurants that serve pork chops

Armadillo Willy's - Los Altos

1031 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carolina Chopped BBQ Pork Salad$14.99
Romaine. Iceberg. Red Cabbage. Pulled Pork. Double-Smoked Bacon. Smoked Mozzarella Cheese. Tomato, Onion, Croutons, Crispy Onions and Honey-Dijon Dressing.
More about Armadillo Willy's - Los Altos
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

ASA Restaurant - Los Altos

242 State St, Los Altos

Avg 4.4 (1306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PAPA PORK CHOP$48.00
Double cut, bone-in, pork chop that has been brined brown sugar and salt for over 24 hours, grilled, oven finished. Bone in. Parmigiano Reggiano au gratin, sautéed kale, whole mustard beurre blanc.
More about ASA Restaurant - Los Altos
Banner pic

 

Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto

4320 El Camino Real, Los Altos

No reviews yet
Takeout
APPLE CIDER BRINED PORK CHOP WITH MASHED POTATO AND MIXED VEGGIES$23.99
More about Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto

