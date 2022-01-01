Pork chops in Los Altos
Los Altos restaurants that serve pork chops
Armadillo Willy's - Los Altos
1031 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos
|Carolina Chopped BBQ Pork Salad
|$14.99
Romaine. Iceberg. Red Cabbage. Pulled Pork. Double-Smoked Bacon. Smoked Mozzarella Cheese. Tomato, Onion, Croutons, Crispy Onions and Honey-Dijon Dressing.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
ASA Restaurant - Los Altos
242 State St, Los Altos
|PAPA PORK CHOP
|$48.00
Double cut, bone-in, pork chop that has been brined brown sugar and salt for over 24 hours, grilled, oven finished. Bone in. Parmigiano Reggiano au gratin, sautéed kale, whole mustard beurre blanc.
Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto
4320 El Camino Real, Los Altos
|APPLE CIDER BRINED PORK CHOP WITH MASHED POTATO AND MIXED VEGGIES
|$23.99