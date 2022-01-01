Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Los Altos

Go
Los Altos restaurants
Toast

Los Altos restaurants that serve pudding

The Post image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Post

395 Main Street, Los Altos

Avg 4.3 (876 reviews)
Takeout
banana bread pudding$12.00
homemade warm banana bread pudding served with vanilla gelato and warm chocolate sauce
More about The Post
Item pic

PASTRY

Manresa Bread

271 State St, Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Pudding (VG)$12.00
GLUTEN FREE without the granola!
Dairy free chia pudding, coconut milk, seasonal fruit, honey, seasonal housemade jam and MB almond granola
More about Manresa Bread
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

ASA Restaurant

242 State St, Los Altos

Avg 4.4 (1306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DAILY BRIOCHE BREAD PUDDING$10.00
Apricot-brioche bread pudding with carmel anglaise, and house whipped cream.
More about ASA Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Altos

Chicken Sandwiches

Croissants

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Wedge Salad

Caesar Salad

Waffles

Sliders

Cake

Map

More near Los Altos to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston