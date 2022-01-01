Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rum cake in Los Altos

Los Altos restaurants
Los Altos restaurants that serve rum cake

BariBar Bistro

388 Main Street, Los Altos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rum Cake$9.00
More about BariBar Bistro
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

ASA Restaurant - Los Altos

242 State St, Los Altos

Avg 4.4 (1306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PECAN RUM CAKE$10.00
Rum caramel glaze, vanilla bean gelato, powdered sugar
More about ASA Restaurant - Los Altos

