Salmon in Los Altos

Los Altos restaurants
Los Altos restaurants that serve salmon

BariBar Bistro

388 Main Street, Los Altos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wild Alaskan Salmon$33.00
Crispy skin salmon, asparagus, rosemary potatoes, olive oil, herb, meyer lemon sauce
More about BariBar Bistro
The Post image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Post

395 Main Street, Los Altos

Avg 4.3 (876 reviews)
Takeout
side salmon$13.00
Blackened salmon blt$23.00
bacon , slice tomatoes ,avocado ,baby arugula and sriracha aioli , open face
manresa levain sourdough and crispy onions.
grilled salmon$29.00
chive-tri- color cauliflower rice ,grilled asparagus, grilled fresh lemon and beurre blanc sauce.
More about The Post

