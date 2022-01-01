Salmon in Los Altos
Los Altos restaurants that serve salmon
BariBar Bistro
388 Main Street, Los Altos
|Wild Alaskan Salmon
|$33.00
Crispy skin salmon, asparagus, rosemary potatoes, olive oil, herb, meyer lemon sauce
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Post
395 Main Street, Los Altos
|side salmon
|$13.00
|Blackened salmon blt
|$23.00
bacon , slice tomatoes ,avocado ,baby arugula and sriracha aioli , open face
manresa levain sourdough and crispy onions.
|grilled salmon
|$29.00
chive-tri- color cauliflower rice ,grilled asparagus, grilled fresh lemon and beurre blanc sauce.