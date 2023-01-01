Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Los Altos

Los Altos restaurants that serve scallops

BariBar Bistro

388 Main Street, Los Altos

Seared scallops$24.00
Gently seared scallops on top of lemon purée and cilantro lime crema topped with shaved parmesan and micro greens.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD

ASA Restaurant - Los Altos

242 State St, Los Altos

Avg 4.4 (1306 reviews)
HOKKAIDO SCALLOPS$35.00
Silky smooth smashed potatoes, beurre blanc, jus reduction, micro celery
SCALLOPS$59.00
Pan seared, served over a red bell pepper purée with sautéed corn, asparagus, beets, in a mint oil. Garnished with celery micro greens and vinegar.
