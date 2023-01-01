Scallops in Los Altos
Los Altos restaurants that serve scallops
BariBar Bistro
388 Main Street, Los Altos
|Seared scallops
|$24.00
Gently seared scallops on top of lemon purée and cilantro lime crema topped with shaved parmesan and micro greens.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
ASA Restaurant - Los Altos
242 State St, Los Altos
|HOKKAIDO SCALLOPS
|$35.00
Silky smooth smashed potatoes, beurre blanc, jus reduction, micro celery
|SCALLOPS
|$59.00
Pan seared, served over a red bell pepper purée with sautéed corn, asparagus, beets, in a mint oil. Garnished with celery micro greens and vinegar.