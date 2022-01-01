Tacos in Los Altos
Los Altos restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Post
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Post
395 Main Street, Los Altos
|Tacos
|$24.00
2 mary's chicken tacos with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo. Make them salmon or pork for $2.00
More about Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto
Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto
4320 El Camino Real, Los Altos
|SALMON FISH TACOS
|$17.99
|TACO PLATE
|$14.99
3x soft tacos with eggs, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, and breakfast potatoes.