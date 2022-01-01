Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Los Altos

Los Altos restaurants
Los Altos restaurants that serve tacos

The Post image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Post

395 Main Street, Los Altos

Avg 4.3 (876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tacos$24.00
2 mary's chicken tacos with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo. Make them salmon or pork for $2.00
More about The Post
Banner pic

 

Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto

4320 El Camino Real, Los Altos

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON FISH TACOS$17.99
TACO PLATE$14.99
3x soft tacos with eggs, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, and breakfast potatoes.
More about Courtyard Long Bar and Bistro - Courtyard Los Altos - Palo Alto

Palo Alto

