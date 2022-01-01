Los Altos
Come on in and enjoy!
223 S Division St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
223 S Division St
Stuart IA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Menlo Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Crafty's Coffee
A unique place to hang out and enjoy cakes, cookies, scones, and treats made from scratch. Handcrafted drinks make your day better! Also serving paninis and soup in rosemary bread bowls for lunch. Gluten free options available every day. In a hurry? Call for availability or for curbside pickup.
Los Altos - Panora
Come in and enjoy!
The Port on Lake Panorama
Come on in and enjoy!