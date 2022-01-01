Go
Los Amigos is historically known for its deck and watching people come down the unusually steep Pepi's Face. If someone slides down Pepi's Face there will be an accompanying roar from the deck. There is no better way to recuperate energy after a long day of skiing or other outdoor activities than eating some nachos and enjoying a margarita with good friends.

TACOS

400 Bridge St • $$

Avg 3.7 (1012 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchilada Plate (2)$18.50
White corn tortillas filled with meat and topped with cheese. Chicken served with green sauce. all other meats with red sauce
Burrito$11.00
Choices of Chicken, Pork,Ground beef, Shredded beef or Grilled veggie. choice of red or Green sauce. With lettuce, tomato and mixed cheese in a flour tortilla
Tacos (hard) Taco$5.00
Choices of Chicken, Pork,Ground beef, Shredded beef or Grilled veggie. With lettuce, tomato and mixed cheese in a corn tortilla
Al Pastor Taco$5.50
Chili marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, street taco sauce in a white corn tortilla
Grilled Fish Taco$6.75
With lime cabbage, mango salsa and Mexican tartar sauce in a flour tortilla
Quesadillas$13.25
Mixed cheese, pico de gallo with your choice of protein in flour tortillas with guacamole and sour cream
Chips & Salsa$4.50
Freshly fried corn tortillas and fresh homemade salsa
Mango Chicken Taco$5.25
Shredded chicken, mango salsa with jack cheese in a white corn tortilla
Fajitas$16.50
Sauteed peppers and onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
Sauteed sirloin with red onion, cilantro, lettuce and street taco sauce in a white corn tortilla
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

400 Bridge St

Vail CO

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 12:00 am
