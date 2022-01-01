Go
Toast

Don Juan - Downtown

Come in and enjoy!

300 madison ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

300 madison ave

toledo OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old Bag of Nails

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chop House Toledo

No reviews yet

Prepare to be pampered at The Chop House of Toledo!

Real Seafood Co. Toledo

No reviews yet

Quite Simply, Seafood As It Should Be.

Zias

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian cuisine, gourmet pizzas, generous pasta dishes, fresh fish, and more in a fun, festive, and friendly atmosphere. Intimate outdoor dining at The Docks, overlooking the Maumee River.
Join us at Zia’s, where we make you feel like family!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston