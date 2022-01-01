Go
Los Andes Latin Bistro image
Latin American

Los Andes Latin Bistro

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

337 Reviews

$$

607 W Lake St

Minneapolis, MN 55408

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Side of Yuca Frita$4.99
Side of Fried Cassava
Picada Los Andes$21.99
Los Andes Original. w/ Grilled Shrimp, Chicken, Beef, Pork Loin, Sausage, Crackling, Fried Green & Sweet Plantain, Chimichurri
Seco de Pollo$14.99
Chicken Stew Marinated, w/ Rice, Salad, Avocado & Sweet Plantain
Patacones A Los Andes$12.99
Patacones with sauteed shrimp & topped with Andes Curtido & house sauce
Carne Asada$17.99
Grilled Top Round Steak, w/ Rice, Beans, Fried Green Plantains, Andes Curtido
Chaulafan$18.99
Ecuadorian Fried Rice, w/ Chicken, Shrimp, Beef, Green Peas, Carrots & Eggs
Plato de Mariscos$23.99
Coastal Seafood Platter. White Wine Mixed in Calamari, w/ Rice, Tilapia, Mussels, Crab Legs, Baby Octopus, Yuca & Green Plantain
Orden De Empanadas
Arepas Con Queso (3)$6.25
Corn Cakes w/ Cheese
Lomo Saltado$16.99
Sauteed Top Sirloin, w/ Rice, French Fries, & Avocado
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

607 W Lake St, Minneapolis MN 55408

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

moto-i

No reviews yet

Local Ramen & Sake House

Lago Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

No reviews yet

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea is a restaurant that is continuing the legacy of the original Its Greek To Me on the corner of Lyndale & Lake street, bringing back the classic Greek recipes from the Arambadjis family that you've loved for almost 40 years.

Abi's

No reviews yet

Abi's has been serving Salvadoran and Mexican food to our local Minneapolis community since 2015. Made from scratch and cooked with love.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Los Andes Latin Bistro

orange star4.7 • 337 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston