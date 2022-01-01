Los Angeles restaurants you'll love

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Los Angeles

Los Angeles's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Los Angeles restaurants

TOWN Pizza Delivery image

 

TOWN Pizza Delivery

1279 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" Cheese$19.00
mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
14" Cheese$14.50
mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
16" Cheese$16.75
mozzarella, pecorino/parmesan blend, organic tomato sauce (8 slices)
More about TOWN Pizza Delivery
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
72.SweetSour Pork$14.00
34 ZZamong Fried Rice$12.00
18 Zzamong Jjampong$9.50
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Kombu Sushi & Sake - Art's District image

 

Kombu Sushi - Art's District

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Satsuma Fries$8.00
Japanese sweet potato fries served with
yuzu aioli.
Salmon Fusion Roll$18.00
Salmon avocado roll topped with salmon,
sesame oil, ponzu, shichimi and red onions.
Edamame$6.00
Blanched organic soy beans,
dashed with sea salt.
More about Kombu Sushi - Art's District
Yi Fang - Sawtelle image

 

Yi Fang - Sawtelle

2010 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1020 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SMASHED! Strawberry Fruit Tea$6.49
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
Fresh SMASHED strawberries with our signature green tea. A super super refreshing choice if you are a strawberries fun.
Super Trio Traditional Milk Tea$5.79
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
For those who are never enough with their milk tea toppings, try our original Green, Black or Oolong Milk tea with this mix of three distinctive yet harmonious toppings-- Pearl (boba), Sago, and Grass Jelly. All three toppings are freshly cooked in house, and we are sure you'd be enjoying the tenderness and chewiness when they are combined.
Note: this drink is made with non-dairy creamer, so please feel free to enjoy if you are in a non-diary diet!
Strawberry Milk (Blended)$6.99
Recommend Sweetness: 100%
A childhood favorite! Made with fresh strawberries, organic fresh milk, organic strawberry sauce, and house brewed fresh dermerara sugar
More about Yi Fang - Sawtelle
Mike's New York Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grandma Pizza Pie$22.50
Square pie w/ mozzarella , crushed tomatoes topped with fresh Basil
Half & Half Specialty
Introducing Half + Half. You can now select two different specialty pizzas in one pie!
New York Classic Cheese$18.50
Build Your Own Classic New York Cheese Pizza
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
Triple Beam Pizza image

PIZZA

Triple Beam Pizza

5918 N. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (8805 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HALF Acorn Squash$12.00
acorn squash
mozzarella
cacio di roma cheese
honey
crushed red pepper
PEPPERONI$23.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
HALF Pepperoni$12.00
pepperoni
mozzarella
tomato sauce
oregano
More about Triple Beam Pizza
Blue Collar image

 

Blue Collar

361 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mezcal Christopher Oaxacan (2)$30.00
Mezcal,
Fresh Lime,
Fresh OJ,
Agave,
Fire Water Bitters
Eggnog (2)$30.00
Bourbon/Rum,
Eggs,
Cream,
Milk,
Cinnamon,
Sugar
Bourbon Old Fashioned (2)$24.00
Bourbon,
Angostura Bitters,
Sugar
More about Blue Collar
Backyard Bowls - Beverly Grove image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Backyard Bowls - Beverly Grove

8303 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (4687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Power Bowl$11.95
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
Hercules Smoothie$8.95
Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk, Hemp Seed, Honey
Dragon Bowl$11.95
Base: Pitaya, Banana, Mango, Coconut Mylk, on Coconut Yogurt; Topping: Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Coconut Shavings, Honey
More about Backyard Bowls - Beverly Grove
Thunderbird image

 

Thunderbird

12217 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Puffy Taco Meal$15.00
Two Puffy Tacos of your choice.
Our Puffy Tacos are Gluten Free because they are made fresh with 100% Nixtalamalized Corn
With a choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa
Carnitas Nachos$15.00
Tortilla Chips, Pork Carnitas, Pico de Gallo, Queso Cheese Sauce, Shredded Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro and Green Onion, Pickled Jalapeno
Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, cotija cheese, pickled jicama choice of ranch or citrus vinaigrette.
More about Thunderbird
Cafè Solar image

 

Cafè Solar

6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
French Fries$7.50
More about Cafè Solar
Orsa & Winston image

TAPAS

Orsa & Winston

122 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
O&W GRAIN BOWL$12.00
Brown and black rice, shoyu egg, market vegetables & yuzu-oregano dressing. You can add tsukune chicken or beef.
PLEASE NOTE // Each bowl is sold separately. If you ordering multiple bowls with different add-on's, please add 1 bowl at a time to your cart.
QUARTER POUNDER SANDO WITH CHEESE$12.00
A cheeseburger sando—chuck, hanger & ribeye ground in-house, with house-made “bulldog sauce," cabbage, pickles, slivered red onion & cheddar cheese.
SIDE OF PICKLES$3.00
A side of our daily selection of house-made pickles—whatever’s in season.
More about Orsa & Winston
Better Than Sex - Los Angeles image

 

Better Than Sex - Los Angeles

7166 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake$16.00
Double Chocolate Cookie Dough Bottom. Red Velvet Cheesecake Mounted with Cream Cheese Frosting.
Better Than Sex - Winter$14.00
This Exotic & Unique Bread Pudding magically bakes into mouth feels of a cake and a brownie yet is actually a Bread Pudding. It’s Deep, Dark, Chocolate penetrates a tease of Big Dark Sweet Cherries swimming in a ménage a trois of chocolates and baked dark dense Pumpernickel Bread & Butter. A Voluptuous Mound of Cheesecake Ice Cream and Rum Spiked Cherry Compote is the perfect Sexual Union for Gradual Consummation.
Peanut Butter Perversion$15.00
Deviantly Corrupt Peanut Butter Silk Pie. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Peanut Chocolate Bark. Adult Jelly.
More about Better Than Sex - Los Angeles
Trimana image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trimana

633 W. 5TH STREET, Los Angeles

Avg 3 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AVOCADO TOAST SANDWICH$7.95
Fresh Mashed Avocado, Lemon, Salt and Peppers & Tomato ON Toast.
ADD 2 Eggs $2.00
CHEESE QUESADILLA$8.00
Jack & Cheddar Cheese on Flour Tortilla, Side of Romaine Hearts, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$8.00
Spanish Rice, Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
More about Trimana
Magnolia Bakery image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Magnolia Bakery

8389 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!

Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.25
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
Lemon Bar to go$3.50
Shortbread cookie crust with a tart lemon filling, covered with powdered sugar.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Liberation Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Liberation Coffee House

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.75
Croissant stuffed with pecan wood smoked ham shoulder and sharp cheddar cheese
Matcha Latte$6.25
Organic Rishi green tea from Kagoshima, Japan
Chocolate-Chip & Walnut Sea Salt Cookie$3.75
Filled with walnuts and topped with sea salt
More about Liberation Coffee House
Poppy & Rose image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Poppy & Rose

765 Wall St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
buttermilk-brined chicken thigh, aioli, house pickles, brioche bun
Biscuit + Gravy$16.00
2 eggs any style, house buttermilk biscuit, pork sausage or mushroom gravy, mixed greens salad
Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
egg any style, cheddar, aioli, bacon or house sausage
More about Poppy & Rose
Nature's Brew image

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PB & J
strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, peanut butter, milk, granola, vanilla
Egg Sandwich$10.00
Two Fried Eggs, Cheddar, Bacon & Ham, Tomato, Lemon Garlic Aioli
Club$11.00
Mary’s Air Chilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Ham, Honey Black Pepper Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Chipotle Spread
More about Nature's Brew
Electric Owl image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Electric Owl

1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Double Impossible Cheeseburger Combo$19.00
2x impossible meat patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo$18.00
wagyu beef patty, , applewood smoked bacon, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Cheeseburger Combo$13.00
wagyu beef patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
More about Electric Owl
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$12.95
Tortilla Soup Bowl TO GO$7.95
Individual Margarita$12.95
More about El Cholo
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Cold Coffee - 16 oz$5.00
A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!
Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito sausage or bacon$5.99
Caramel Macchiato 16 oz$5.25
Bottled Soda$2.49
More about Pacific Kitchen
EDEN image

 

EDEN

1650 Schrader Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lemonade
12oz Bottle
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
Pepsi$3.50
More about EDEN
Comoncy - West Hollywood image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Comoncy - West Hollywood

8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Bowl$11.00
Brown rice, organic quinoa, egg whites, shallots, spinach, homemade salsa.
Chocolate Croissant French Toast$14.50
Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.
Comoncy Burger$14.50
Sesame seed brioche bun, quinoa-crusted Beyond Meat patty, Roma tomatoes, crispy onions, remoulade.
More about Comoncy - West Hollywood
Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Our Classic cinnamon roll is huge! Made with our fluffy brioche dough, organic cinnamon sugar mix, and topped with our house made vegan cream cheese icing. Baked fresh every morning.
House Blend Cold Brew$4.50
Our house made cold brew is slow steeped overnight for a rich and smooth taste. Accompanied by a splash of milk of your choice.
The Elaine$14.00
Named after Elaine Benes from Seinfeld this sandwich will give you that happy dance you only get after eating something delicious. Cheddar cheeze bagel, jalapeño schmear, house made seitan bacon, heirloom tomato and sprouts. The perfect breakfast or lunch sandwich.
More about Just What I Kneaded
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden image

 

Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden

345 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Sausage Platter$14.00
Traditional Brat, Cheese Sausage & Chicken Sausage cut bit-sized.
Potato Pancakes$8.00
Potato pancakes, topped with mascarpone cheese and apple sauce.
Jager Schnitzel$19.00
Sauteed and breaded pork, chicken or (veal add $3) Schnitzel in our famous Jager wild mushroom sauce. Comes with 2 sides.
More about Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
Strada Eateria & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Strada Eateria & Bar

825 W 9th St, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
New York Steak$65.00
Avocado Mix$15.00
Strada Pizza$16.00
More about Strada Eateria & Bar
Pocha image

 

Pocha

6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$5.50
Avocado, scallions, cilantro, white onion, citrus (GF) (V)
TURKEY ALBONDIGAS$12.00
(GF)
CHIPS & SALSA$5.00
Please specify your choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde (GF) (V)
More about Pocha
Border Grill image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Border Grill

445 S. Figueroa St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoky Roasted Cauliflower$12.00
Quart - chipotle garlic mojo, cotija cheese
Baby Gem TJ Caesar$16.50
Serves up to 4 people as a side. Roasted tomato, creamy garlic dressing, queso enchilada, pickled chile.
Corn Esquite$10.50
Pint - chipotle aioli, socalo spice mix, lime, cotija cheese
More about Border Grill
Katsuya image

 

Katsuya

11777 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri$8.00
Yellowtail Tuna, Sushi Rice (2 pieces)
Krispy Chicken Gyoza$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice$5.00
Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
More about Katsuya
Harold's Chicken image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN

Harold's Chicken

6523 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (2976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pizza Puff$5.50
5 SHRIMP & 3 WINGS$22.50
2perch & 3 Wings$20.25
More about Harold's Chicken

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Burritos

Salmon

Tacos

Pies

Cookies

Quesadillas

Cake

Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston