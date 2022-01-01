Los Angeles restaurants you'll love

Recommend Sweetness: 100%

For those who are never enough with their milk tea toppings, try our original Green, Black or Oolong Milk tea with this mix of three distinctive yet harmonious toppings-- Pearl (boba), Sago, and Grass Jelly. All three toppings are freshly cooked in house, and we are sure you'd be enjoying the tenderness and chewiness when they are combined.

Note: this drink is made with non-dairy creamer, so please feel free to enjoy if you are in a non-diary diet!

