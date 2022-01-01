Arts District restaurants you'll love

Arts District restaurants
Arts District's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Gastropubs
Must-try Arts District restaurants

Yunomi Handroll image

 

Yunomi Handroll

806 E. 3rd Street Unit 100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Four Cutroll Box$18.00
16 Piece Cutroll - Tuna, Albacore, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Seaweed Salad, Sunomono and Edamame
Spicy Albacore on Crispy Rice w/Truffle Soy Sauce$15.00
Spicy Albacore on Crispy Rice drizzled with Truffle Soy Sauce and topped with Crunchy Onion
Three Cutroll + Sashimi Box$20.00
12 Piece Cutroll - Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, 2 piece Yellowtail Serrano Sashimi, 2 piece Albacore Crispy Onion Sashimi and Edamame
More about Yunomi Handroll
Flying Embers Brewery & Social Club image

 

Flying Embers Brewery & Social Club

1581 Industrial St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
VARIETY 12 PACK CORE 6$29.99
A variety case starring all 6 core flavors.
Grapefruit | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Lemon | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Berry | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Ginger | 7% ABV | 85 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Pineapple Chili 6.8% ABV | 12 FL OZ
Black Cherry 7.2 % ABV | 120 CAL | 12 FL OZ
All of our flavors are: USDA Organic • Live Probiotic • 0 Sugar • 0 Carbs • Keto Friendly • Gluten-Free • Vegan • and are Brewed with an Adaptogen Root Blend.
LEMON 24 PK$59.99
Lemon | 4.5% ABV | 85 CAL
Citrus-forward with subtle undertones of Lavender, Mint, and Ginger.
All of our flavors are: USDA Organic • Live Probiotic • 0 Sugar • 0 Carbs • Keto Friendly • Gluten-Free • Vegan • and are Brewed with an Adaptogen Root Blend.
1/6 BBL$139.99
Please allow 2 business days to guarantee that we have the flavor of choice, and call ahead for special orders and requests.
Ancient Berry | Grapefruit Thyme
4.5% ABV | 85 CAL | 5.2 GALLONS
Pineapple Chili
6.8% ABV | 120 CAL | 5.2 GALLONS
Black Cherry
7.2% ABV | 120 CAL | 5.2 GALLONS
More about Flying Embers Brewery & Social Club
PIZZANISTA! image

 

PIZZANISTA!

2019 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$24.25
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano
Pepperoni Pizza$29.85
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni
Half & Half Pizza
More about PIZZANISTA!
Wurstküche image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Wurstküche

800 E 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1517 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rattlesnake & Rabbit with Jalapeño Peppers$10.00
buttery & mildly spicy
Lamb with Mediterranean Spices$10.00
flavorful & completely pork free
Klein Fries$5.50
Small with one dipping sauce
More about Wurstküche
Loqui image

TACOS

Loqui

803 Traction Ave, Suite 150, Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (740 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Primo (Flour)$6.00
Lettuce, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and salsa
Chicken Plate (Flour)$13.75
Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and tortillas
Chicken Primo (Flour)$6.00
Cheese, guacamole, onion, cilantro and salsa
More about Loqui
Zinc Cafe & Market image

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheeseburger$14.00
lettuce, tomato, white cheddar cheese, red onion, avocado, zinc sauce
*vegetarian patty made with brown rice,
walnuts, mushrooms, cheese and eggs *
Deviled Eggs$1.25
mayonnaise, mustard, chives, parsley
Grain Bowl$14.00
quinoa, mushrooms, fennel, cashews, corn, sweet potato, arugula, cucumber, harissa, lemon, olive oil
More about Zinc Cafe & Market

