Chips and salsa in Arts District

Arts District restaurants
Arts District restaurants that serve chips and salsa

TACOS

Loqui

803 Traction Ave, Suite 150, Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (740 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$3.50
Corn tortilla chips and salsa
More about Loqui
Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Guacamole, Chips & Salsa$14.00
avocado, red onion , jalapeno, salt, pepper, lime juice, cilantro, tortilla chips
More about Zinc Cafe & Market

