Mac and cheese in Atwater Village

Atwater Village restaurants
Atwater Village restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Hail Mary Pizza

3219 Glendale Blvd., LA

Mary Jane's Mac & Cheese Delight - Pie of the Month # 2$23.00
Mary Jane's Mac & Cheese Delight - Pie of the Month # 2
This tribute to 420 pizza is the perfect late night snack or anytime one might get the munchies...
Mornay sauce base + Homemade Mac & Cheese (made with one of the best white alpine cheeses around) + double-smoked Bacon + Green Onions + finished with grated Pleasant Ridge Reserve Alpine white Cheese and Breadcrumbs.
The Cheese is what makes this Pizza special. Grass-Fed Cows, Best in Show, US Cheese Champion... Uplands Cheese, from Wisconsin. Those that know, know how good this stuff is. Euphoric!
Golden Road - LA

5410 N San Fernando Road West, Los Angeles

Lobster Mac n' Cheese$20.00
Maine lobster, penne pasta, parm breadcrumbs, crispy bacon, green onion.
