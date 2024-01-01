Mac and cheese in Atwater Village

Mary Jane's Mac & Cheese Delight - Pie of the Month # 2

This tribute to 420 pizza is the perfect late night snack or anytime one might get the munchies...

Mornay sauce base + Homemade Mac & Cheese (made with one of the best white alpine cheeses around) + double-smoked Bacon + Green Onions + finished with grated Pleasant Ridge Reserve Alpine white Cheese and Breadcrumbs.

The Cheese is what makes this Pizza special. Grass-Fed Cows, Best in Show, US Cheese Champion... Uplands Cheese, from Wisconsin. Those that know, know how good this stuff is. Euphoric!

