Los Angeles Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Kye's Western
615 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Vegan Black Bean Brownie
|$4.50
Black Beans*, Brown Sugar*, Fair Trade Chocolate Chips*, Water, Coconut Oil*, Cocoa Powder, Maple Syrup*, Sucanat*, Sorghum Flour, Fresh Ground Flax Seeds*, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Sea Salt (WF, DF, EF, SF, nuts in the form of coconut oil)
|BULGOGI
Choice of Marinated Organic Beef or Vegan Organic GF Tempeh, Macro Pressed Local Sustainably Grown Vegetables, Fresh Herbs, Kim Chi, House Made Gochujang Sauce, White Rice / Quinoa* Blend, Wrapped in Romaine (GF, DF, NF, EF, soy) SPICY
|Kabocha Pie
|$4.50
Steamed Kabocha Squash, Coconut Milk*, Yam, Sucanat*, Gluten Free Flour*, Free Range Eggs, Vanilla, Baking Powder, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Molasses, Ground Spices, Sea Salt (GF, DF, NF, SF, egg)
SOUPS
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Panang Curry
|$15.00
Red curry, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves.
|Thai Stick
|$13.00
Marinated chicken, spices, turmeric, peanut sauce, cucumber sauce.
|Amber Curry
|$15.00
Yellow curry, potato, carrot, peanut.
SEAFOOD
Majordomo
1725 Naud Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Smoked Pork Ssam
|$17.00
Smoked pork shoulder served ssam style with rice, Bibb lettuce, ssamjang and ginger scallion to build your own wraps.
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$15.00
kimchi fried rice with onsen egg and scallions.
***Allergens***
Dairy (can be omitted), Allium, Shellfish, Soy, Pork (can be omitted)
|Bing with Butter & Honey
|$9.00
Bing bread with butter, honey and cracked black pepper.
***Allergens***
Gluten, Dairy
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Orange Chicken
|$14.50
Spicy. Battered fried chicken, dry chili, sweet orange glaze. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
|House Fried Rice
|$14.00
Stir-fried rice with egg, bean sprout, scallion, peas and carrots and soy sauce.
|Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)
|$3.50
Vegan. Served with side of sweet and sour sauce.
PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES
Noodle World Jr.
6118 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|2. CHICKEN NOODLES
|$9.99
Sliced steamed chicken, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, beansprouts, egg noodles in chicken broth.
|32. VEGGIE TOFU FRIED RICE
|$9.99
|STEAMED VEGGIES
|$4.99
NOODLES
Formosa Cafe
7156 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Vegetarian rolls, house dipping sauce
|Dan Dan Mian
|$18.00
Peanuts, brisket, bok choy, pickled fresno chiles, mustard greens
|General Tso's Cauliflower
|$15.00
Crispy cauliflower, general tso sauce
Feast From the East
1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Large Chicken Salad
|$17.49
Romaine lettuce, shredded chicken, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing\t\t
Family Style Chicken Salad Serves 4 as a side dish.
|Small Chicken Salad
|$11.29
Romaine lettuce, shredded chicken, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing
|NEW! Boneless Sesame Chicken
|$6.50
Boneless Chicken battered and fried in our Signature Sesame Chicken Batter! Comes with your choice of Creamy Feast Sauce or Sweet Chili Sauce. Add a side of rice for $1.50
One More Kitchen
300 S Mariposa Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chicken Karaage
|$15.00
Japanese fried chicken with a side of sweet & spicy mayo
|Mala Pasta
|$23.00
Thin sliced pork belly, shrimp, onion, bean sprout, on house creamy mala sauce