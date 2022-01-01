Los Angeles Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Los Angeles

Kye's Western image

 

Kye's Western

615 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Black Bean Brownie$4.50
Black Beans*, Brown Sugar*, Fair Trade Chocolate Chips*, Water, Coconut Oil*, Cocoa Powder, Maple Syrup*, Sucanat*, Sorghum Flour, Fresh Ground Flax Seeds*, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Sea Salt (WF, DF, EF, SF, nuts in the form of coconut oil)
BULGOGI
Choice of Marinated Organic Beef or Vegan Organic GF Tempeh, Macro Pressed Local Sustainably Grown Vegetables, Fresh Herbs, Kim Chi, House Made Gochujang Sauce, White Rice / Quinoa* Blend, Wrapped in Romaine (GF, DF, NF, EF, soy) SPICY
Kabocha Pie$4.50
Steamed Kabocha Squash, Coconut Milk*, Yam, Sucanat*, Gluten Free Flour*, Free Range Eggs, Vanilla, Baking Powder, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Molasses, Ground Spices, Sea Salt (GF, DF, NF, SF, egg)
More about Kye's Western
BKK101 Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Panang Curry$15.00
Red curry, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves.
Thai Stick$13.00
Marinated chicken, spices, turmeric, peanut sauce, cucumber sauce.
Amber Curry$15.00
Yellow curry, potato, carrot, peanut.
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
Majordomo image

SEAFOOD

Majordomo

1725 Naud Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2495 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Pork Ssam$17.00
Smoked pork shoulder served ssam style with rice, Bibb lettuce, ssamjang and ginger scallion to build your own wraps.
Kimchi Fried Rice$15.00
kimchi fried rice with onsen egg and scallions.
***Allergens***
Dairy (can be omitted), Allium, Shellfish, Soy, Pork (can be omitted)
Bing with Butter & Honey$9.00
Bing bread with butter, honey and cracked black pepper.
***Allergens***
Gluten, Dairy
More about Majordomo
Kung Pao Bistro image

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Orange Chicken$14.50
Spicy. Battered fried chicken, dry chili, sweet orange glaze. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
House Fried Rice$14.00
Stir-fried rice with egg, bean sprout, scallion, peas and carrots and soy sauce.
Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)$3.50
Vegan. Served with side of sweet and sour sauce.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Noodle World Jr. image

PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr.

6118 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2. CHICKEN NOODLES$9.99
Sliced steamed chicken, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, beansprouts, egg noodles in chicken broth.
32. VEGGIE TOFU FRIED RICE$9.99
STEAMED VEGGIES$4.99
More about Noodle World Jr.
Formosa Cafe image

NOODLES

Formosa Cafe

7156 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (2677 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Rolls$9.00
Vegetarian rolls, house dipping sauce
Dan Dan Mian$18.00
Peanuts, brisket, bok choy, pickled fresno chiles, mustard greens
General Tso's Cauliflower$15.00
Crispy cauliflower, general tso sauce
More about Formosa Cafe
Feast From the East image

 

Feast From the East

1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Chicken Salad$17.49
Romaine lettuce, shredded chicken, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing\t\t
Family Style Chicken Salad Serves 4 as a side dish.
Small Chicken Salad$11.29
Romaine lettuce, shredded chicken, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing
NEW! Boneless Sesame Chicken$6.50
Boneless Chicken battered and fried in our Signature Sesame Chicken Batter! Comes with your choice of Creamy Feast Sauce or Sweet Chili Sauce. Add a side of rice for $1.50
More about Feast From the East
Kabuki image

 

Kabuki

6081 Center Drive #203, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Edamame$4.95
More about Kabuki
Bulgogi Hut image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Bulgogi Hut

3600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100C, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (5840 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bulgogi Hut
Restaurant banner

 

One More Kitchen

300 S Mariposa Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Karaage$15.00
Japanese fried chicken with a side of sweet & spicy mayo
Mala Pasta$23.00
Thin sliced pork belly, shrimp, onion, bean sprout, on house creamy mala sauce
More about One More Kitchen
Waba Grill- West Hollywood Sunset Blvd image

 

WaBa Grill

7109 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about WaBa Grill

