Los Angeles bars & lounges you'll love

Mike's New York Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grandma Pizza Pie$22.50
Square pie w/ mozzarella , crushed tomatoes topped with fresh Basil
Half & Half Specialty
Introducing Half + Half. You can now select two different specialty pizzas in one pie!
New York Classic Cheese$18.50
Build Your Own Classic New York Cheese Pizza
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
Blue Collar image

 

Blue Collar

361 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mezcal Christopher Oaxacan (2)$30.00
Mezcal,
Fresh Lime,
Fresh OJ,
Agave,
Fire Water Bitters
Eggnog (2)$30.00
Bourbon/Rum,
Eggs,
Cream,
Milk,
Cinnamon,
Sugar
Bourbon Old Fashioned (2)$24.00
Bourbon,
Angostura Bitters,
Sugar
More about Blue Collar
Thunderbird image

 

Thunderbird

12217 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Puffy Taco Meal$15.00
Two Puffy Tacos of your choice.
Our Puffy Tacos are Gluten Free because they are made fresh with 100% Nixtalamalized Corn
With a choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa
Carnitas Nachos$15.00
Tortilla Chips, Pork Carnitas, Pico de Gallo, Queso Cheese Sauce, Shredded Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro and Green Onion, Pickled Jalapeno
Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, cotija cheese, pickled jicama choice of ranch or citrus vinaigrette.
More about Thunderbird
Electric Owl image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Electric Owl

1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Double Impossible Cheeseburger Combo$19.00
2x impossible meat patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo$18.00
wagyu beef patty, , applewood smoked bacon, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
Cheeseburger Combo$13.00
wagyu beef patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
More about Electric Owl
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$12.95
Tortilla Soup Bowl TO GO$7.95
Individual Margarita$12.95
More about El Cholo
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden image

 

Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden

345 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Sausage Platter$14.00
Traditional Brat, Cheese Sausage & Chicken Sausage cut bit-sized.
Potato Pancakes$8.00
Potato pancakes, topped with mascarpone cheese and apple sauce.
Jager Schnitzel$19.00
Sauteed and breaded pork, chicken or (veal add $3) Schnitzel in our famous Jager wild mushroom sauce. Comes with 2 sides.
More about Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
Strada Eateria & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Strada Eateria & Bar

825 W 9th St, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
New York Steak$65.00
Avocado Mix$15.00
Strada Pizza$16.00
More about Strada Eateria & Bar
Harold's Chicken image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN

Harold's Chicken

6523 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (2976 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pizza Puff$5.50
5 SHRIMP & 3 WINGS$22.50
2perch & 3 Wings$20.25
More about Harold's Chicken
Nossa image

 

Nossa

1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Half Chicken$18.00
****THE PICTURE HERE IS SERVED WITH "THE WORKS"!!!!! SERVED A LA CARTE with choice to add salad OR The Works - see below: 48-Hour Brined Jidor Chicken, Herb Marinated, Annatto Oil served à la carte with CHOICE to add a Market Salad OR The Works (nossa rice, black beans, plantains, farofa, salsa campanha and chimichurri) ***ALLERGY NOTE: plantains are fried alongside gluten - not suitable for those with celiac!)
Pão de Queijo - (6 pcs)$8.00
brazilian cheese bread (gluten free!)
If you've never had these before they're like soft cheese pillows and they'll make you happy! ***cannot be prepared without cheese
Lasagna$19.00
chicken ragu, marinara and parmigiano. and yes, this is glorious! (cannot be prepared gluten free)
More about Nossa
Pura Vita image

 

Pura Vita

8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Broccoli Rabe$11.00
Garlic, chili flake, flakey sea salt. Gluten free.
Carbonara$23.00
Spaghetti, avocado egg and macadamia romano cream, shiitake bacon
Linguine Di Mare$23.00
Garlic white wine sauce, king oyster mushroom scallops, chili flake, toasted breadcrumbs
More about Pura Vita
CEVICHE PROJECT image

 

CEVICHE PROJECT

2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
STRIPPED BASS CEVICHE$18.00
Seabass ceviche from Baja with habanero leche de tigre, watermelon radish, tomato, jicama, cilantro, cucumber, two tostadas
HALF DOZEN PREMIUM OYSTERS WITH BESPOKE MIGNONETTE$21.00
Premium oysters shucked and served on the half-shell with bespoke mignonette.
BAJA STRIPED BASS CEVICHE$18.00
Striped bass from baja ceviche, with xni-pek, cucumber, jicama, watermelon radish, micro cilantro, onion ash and two tostadas.
More about CEVICHE PROJECT
All Day Baby image

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Everyone's favorite chewy chocolate chip cookie with game-changing brown butter. Available daily 'til sold out.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Fried chicken breast, salt & pepper mayo, pimento cheese, green tomato, potato bun, side of B&B pickles
Buttermilk Biscuit$4.00
ADB signature buttermilk biscuit by Pastry Chef Thessa Diadem. Our friend Kim Prince of Hotville calls 'em: "Big Mama Biscuits."
More about All Day Baby
Harlowe image

 

Harlowe

7321 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wild Arugula$16.00
[Dairy, Nuts]
Mezze Plate$18.00
Hummus, Tzatziki, Za’atar Lentil,Wild Mushroom Tapenade
[Dairy, Sesame Seeds]
Couscous Royale, Lamb Stew,$38.00
Couscous, Harissa, Onion Merguez, Chermoula Lamb Chop <Nuts>
More about Harlowe
BAR AMÁ image

 

BAR AMÁ

118 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN TACOS DORADOS (three)$15.00
Crispy tacos—inspired by the tacos of Josef’s great-grandmother—filled with ranchero chicken & cheese. Three per order.
PLEASE NOTE // Mix and match of different dorados in a single order is unavailable.
QUESO & CHIPS$11.00
Heat-and-serve bowl of our homemade Tex-Mex queso—”the world’s best queso,” according to Bloomberg News. Comes with fresh tortilla chips. Goes great with everything.
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$13.00
Made-to-order chunky guacamole—super fresh and cool and creamy—with lots of lime, celery, cilantro, onion, and serrano chile. The full recipe (if you want to know the secret ingredient) is in the Amá cookbook.
More about BAR AMÁ
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kung Pao Chicken🌶$17.00
Cubed Chicken, Dried Red Chili Peppers, Scallions, Peanuts Sauteed in a Kung Pao Sauce.
Orange Chicken🌶$17.00
Cubed Chicken Battered & Wok Tossed in an Orange Sauce w/ Dried Orange Peels & Dried Red Chili Peppers.
Sesame Chicken🌶$17.00
Thinly Sliced Crispy Chicken Wok Tossed in Sweet & Pungent Aromatic Sauce. Topped w/ Roasted Sesame Seeds.
More about Chi Dynasty
Botanica Restaurant & Market image

 

Botanica Restaurant & Market

1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (3342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Azimut Cava Extra Brut$24.00
Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parellada cava bubbles. Makes a mighty fine mimosa!
Bodega Gratias 'Sol'$53.00
Indigenous grape of the region, Tardana is cute as hell. Citrus, minerality, salt and seaweeds. This is for your Apéro!
Oat-Date-Walnut Cookie$4.00
Vegan cookies (oats, oat flour, walnuts, ground flax, dates, maple syrup, coconut sugar, orange zest, baking soda, cinnamon, sea salt)
More about Botanica Restaurant & Market
Sorry Not Sorry image

FRENCH FRIES

Sorry Not Sorry

11520 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Girl Summer - 32 oz Mason Jar$58.00
tequila, lime, grapefruit, Lo Fi Amaro
SUPERBOWL TABLE RESERVATION$60.00
Doors Open at 12 Noon. We close one hour after the end of the game. Kickoff is at 3:30pm.
This ticket is for an OUTDOOR table that seats up to 8 guests. You may have more than 8 guests at your table under this reservation. You MAY NOT take over any other reserved or unreserved table.
This ticket includes a choice of ONE of the following:
*2 Pitchers of Kolsch Beer
*1 Pitcher of Signature Cocktail
*1 Bottle of Premium Wine
THE SHOW GOES ON RAIN OR SHINE.
NO REFUNDS.
NO DOGS ALLOWED ON THE PATIO OR IN THE VENUE.
SOLD OUT - NYE BOTTLE SERVICE RESERVATION - LIQUOR$200.00
SOLD OUT - WALK UP ONLY. ENTRY NOT GUARANTEED.
ONLY BOTTLE SERVICE GUARANTEES ENTRY.
OPTIONS - Please indicate in comments which package you would like. Please indicate in comments how many guests in your party so we can seat you at the appropriately sized table.
Vodka Package
$200 - 1000mL Titos Vodka with lemons, limes, club soda, tonic water, sugar free red bull, ginger beer (makes 16.67 two-ounce vodka drinks) plus sales tax plus gratuity (this comes out to $12 per vodka drink)
Whiskey Package
$200 - 1000mL Four Roses Bourbon with lemons, oranges, bitters, demerera syrup, lemonade, coke (makes 16.67 two-ounce vodka drinks) plus sales tax plus gratuity (this comes out to $12 per whiskey drink)
Tequila Package
$200 - 1000mL La Arette Reposado with lemons, limes, club soda, house made sweet n sour mix, ginger beer (makes 16.67 two-ounce vodka drinks) plus sales tax plus gratuity (this comes out to $12 per tequila drink)
More about Sorry Not Sorry
Yapa image

 

Yapa

236 S Los Angeles St. Ste G, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Rainbow Carrots$9.00
ROASTED SWEET POTATO PUREE, CRISPY QUINOA, OREGANO DRESSING
GF, V
Carapulcra Stew$10.00
SUN-DRIED POTATO STEW, MUSHROOM PATTY, NORI,
AJI AMARILLO PICKLED DAIKON, LETTUCE & RADISH SALAD
VG
Kale Salad$9.00
ROASTED SQUASH, SNAP PEAS, CAULIFLOWER RICE, GRAPEFRUIT-MISO DRESSING
GF, V
More about Yapa
General Admission LA image

TACOS • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

General Admission LA

3311 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (226 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GA Burger$16.00
Carne Asada Fries$18.00
Cali Burger$17.00
More about General Admission LA
DTLA Ramen image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

DTLA Ramen

952 S Broadway St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1862 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chashu Belly Rice Bowl$10.00
Rice, onsen egg, shredded belly, green onion, sesame seed, shichimi pepper, red ginger. Recommended.
Tonkotsu$15.00
Pork broth: chashu belly, sesame seeds, green onion, cabbage, bean sprouts, seaweed with thin noodle.
Tori Shio Paitan$15.00
Chicken broth: chashu chicken, green onion, seaweed, bamboo, kaiware, shredded chili with thick noodle.
More about DTLA Ramen
Little Fatty image

 

Little Fatty

3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
XO Fatty Noodles$15.00
rolled chow fun, XO sauce, bean sprouts, garlic chives - Gluten Free - contains shellfish, cannot remove
Asian Greens$14.00
market greens, garlic, ginger, crispy shallot and garlic, mushroom salt - Vegan, Gluten Free
Walnut Shrimp$21.00
citrus mayo, candied walnuts, radish -
Gluten Free
More about Little Fatty
Good Clean Fun image

 

Good Clean Fun

868 South Olive Street, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gaspard Pinot Noir 2020, 750 mL Bottle Red Wine (12.5% ABV)$26.00
Grapes: Pinot Noir
Notes: Dark fruit, red berry, medium bodied, nice tannins.
Frug Zweigelt 2020, 1000 mL Bottle Red Wine (12% ABV)$25.00
Grapes: Zweigelt
Notes: Fruity, Plums, Cherries, Figs, Slight Spice
We Drunk T-Shirt$68.00
Limited edition Good Clean Fun WE DRUNK tee. Classic T-shirt with embroidery on the left chest
Made of 100% recycled US-grown cotton waste because we care about the planet and what you wear. 99.5% biodegradable. 100% Knit, cut, sewn, and made here in Los Angeles.
Wear it with love, because we love you.
More about Good Clean Fun
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchilada Suiza$19.55
#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas$17.95
Fajitas$19.75
More about El Cholo
Little Beast Restaurant image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Little Beast Restaurant

1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Charred Steak Frites$34.00
hickory kissed prime flat iron steak, french fries, frisee, bearnaise aioli
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
jalapeno-agave vinaigrette
Little Beast Burger$19.00
bacon jam, bleu aioli, lettuce, fries, ketchup, choice of cheddar, gruyere, or bleu cheese
More about Little Beast Restaurant
Hermanito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Hermanito

2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
NACHOS$14.00
guacamole | pico de gallo | chili con queso | oaxacan cheese | black beans
GUACAMOLE$10.00
smashed avocado | pico de gallo | chips
BAO BUN$14.00
2 Bao Bun | Al Pastor Pork belly | Cilantro | Onion | Pineapple
More about Hermanito
Highly Likely image

 

Highly Likely

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bodega$8.50
Squishy Soft Bun | Soft Scrambled Eggs | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce
The Crispy Hippie$15.00
This Wrap contains Roasted Broccoli, Crispy Brown Rice, House-made Sichuan-Style Chili Crisp, Shredded Cabbage, Avocado, Carrot, and Tahini Dressing. And It's Vegan?! Can also be made GF as a bowl :)
Highly Burrito$11.50
Heirloom ‘Eye of the Goat’ Rancho Gordo Beans | Roasted Cherry Tomatoes | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Avocado | Escabeche Pickles | HiLi Hot Sauce
More about Highly Likely
kitchen24 image

 

kitchen24

1608 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$13.95
Wakey Wakey$15.95
Citrus Pineapple Wings$14.95
More about kitchen24
Hatchet Hall image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hatchet Hall

12517 W.Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Texas Quail$19.00
labneh, quinoa tabbouleh, zataar
Peads & Barnetts Pork Chop$42.00
fennel, paprika
Cornbread$20.00
cheddar, shishito, cultured butter, honey
More about Hatchet Hall
The Black Cat image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Black Cat

3909 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Heirloom Carrots$11.00
Roasted heirloom carrots, herb labne, toasted pepitas, mint, aleppo
Cookies$3.00
Two house-made chocolate chip cookies.(does not contain nuts)
Hildon Sparkling$4.00
The exceptional quality and well-balanced taste of Hildon Natural Mineral Water is no secret. Hildon Gently Sparkling is credited with breaking industry tradition and pioneering the trend for delicate carbonation
More about The Black Cat
Formosa Cafe image

NOODLES

Formosa Cafe

7156 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (2677 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Rolls$9.00
Vegetarian rolls, house dipping sauce
Dan Dan Mian$18.00
Peanuts, brisket, bok choy, pickled fresno chiles, mustard greens
General Tso's Cauliflower$15.00
Crispy cauliflower, general tso sauce
More about Formosa Cafe

