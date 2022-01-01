Los Angeles bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Los Angeles
PIZZA
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Grandma Pizza Pie
|$22.50
Square pie w/ mozzarella , crushed tomatoes topped with fresh Basil
|Half & Half Specialty
Introducing Half + Half. You can now select two different specialty pizzas in one pie!
|New York Classic Cheese
|$18.50
Build Your Own Classic New York Cheese Pizza
Blue Collar
361 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Mezcal Christopher Oaxacan (2)
|$30.00
Mezcal,
Fresh Lime,
Fresh OJ,
Agave,
Fire Water Bitters
|Eggnog (2)
|$30.00
Bourbon/Rum,
Eggs,
Cream,
Milk,
Cinnamon,
Sugar
|Bourbon Old Fashioned (2)
|$24.00
Bourbon,
Angostura Bitters,
Sugar
Thunderbird
12217 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Puffy Taco Meal
|$15.00
Two Puffy Tacos of your choice.
Our Puffy Tacos are Gluten Free because they are made fresh with 100% Nixtalamalized Corn
With a choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa
|Carnitas Nachos
|$15.00
Tortilla Chips, Pork Carnitas, Pico de Gallo, Queso Cheese Sauce, Shredded Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro and Green Onion, Pickled Jalapeno
|Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, cotija cheese, pickled jicama choice of ranch or citrus vinaigrette.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Electric Owl
1451 N Gardner St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Double Impossible Cheeseburger Combo
|$19.00
2x impossible meat patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
|$18.00
wagyu beef patty, , applewood smoked bacon, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
|Cheeseburger Combo
|$13.00
wagyu beef patty, cheese, griddled shallots, 1001 spread, frico bun.
choice of tots or mixed greens.
El Cholo
1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$12.95
|Tortilla Soup Bowl TO GO
|$7.95
|Individual Margarita
|$12.95
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden
345 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Original Sausage Platter
|$14.00
Traditional Brat, Cheese Sausage & Chicken Sausage cut bit-sized.
|Potato Pancakes
|$8.00
Potato pancakes, topped with mascarpone cheese and apple sauce.
|Jager Schnitzel
|$19.00
Sauteed and breaded pork, chicken or (veal add $3) Schnitzel in our famous Jager wild mushroom sauce. Comes with 2 sides.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Strada Eateria & Bar
825 W 9th St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|New York Steak
|$65.00
|Avocado Mix
|$15.00
|Strada Pizza
|$16.00
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN
Harold's Chicken
6523 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Pizza Puff
|$5.50
|5 SHRIMP & 3 WINGS
|$22.50
|2perch & 3 Wings
|$20.25
Nossa
1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Roasted Half Chicken
|$18.00
****THE PICTURE HERE IS SERVED WITH "THE WORKS"!!!!! SERVED A LA CARTE with choice to add salad OR The Works - see below: 48-Hour Brined Jidor Chicken, Herb Marinated, Annatto Oil served à la carte with CHOICE to add a Market Salad OR The Works (nossa rice, black beans, plantains, farofa, salsa campanha and chimichurri) ***ALLERGY NOTE: plantains are fried alongside gluten - not suitable for those with celiac!)
|Pão de Queijo - (6 pcs)
|$8.00
brazilian cheese bread (gluten free!)
If you've never had these before they're like soft cheese pillows and they'll make you happy! ***cannot be prepared without cheese
|Lasagna
|$19.00
chicken ragu, marinara and parmigiano. and yes, this is glorious! (cannot be prepared gluten free)
Pura Vita
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Broccoli Rabe
|$11.00
Garlic, chili flake, flakey sea salt. Gluten free.
|Carbonara
|$23.00
Spaghetti, avocado egg and macadamia romano cream, shiitake bacon
|Linguine Di Mare
|$23.00
Garlic white wine sauce, king oyster mushroom scallops, chili flake, toasted breadcrumbs
CEVICHE PROJECT
2524 1/2 Hyperion Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|STRIPPED BASS CEVICHE
|$18.00
Seabass ceviche from Baja with habanero leche de tigre, watermelon radish, tomato, jicama, cilantro, cucumber, two tostadas
|HALF DOZEN PREMIUM OYSTERS WITH BESPOKE MIGNONETTE
|$21.00
Premium oysters shucked and served on the half-shell with bespoke mignonette.
|BAJA STRIPED BASS CEVICHE
|$18.00
Striped bass from baja ceviche, with xni-pek, cucumber, jicama, watermelon radish, micro cilantro, onion ash and two tostadas.
FRENCH FRIES
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Everyone's favorite chewy chocolate chip cookie with game-changing brown butter. Available daily 'til sold out.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Fried chicken breast, salt & pepper mayo, pimento cheese, green tomato, potato bun, side of B&B pickles
|Buttermilk Biscuit
|$4.00
ADB signature buttermilk biscuit by Pastry Chef Thessa Diadem. Our friend Kim Prince of Hotville calls 'em: "Big Mama Biscuits."
Harlowe
7321 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Wild Arugula
|$16.00
[Dairy, Nuts]
|Mezze Plate
|$18.00
Hummus, Tzatziki, Za’atar Lentil,Wild Mushroom Tapenade
[Dairy, Sesame Seeds]
|Couscous Royale, Lamb Stew,
|$38.00
Couscous, Harissa, Onion Merguez, Chermoula Lamb Chop <Nuts>
BAR AMÁ
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TACOS DORADOS (three)
|$15.00
Crispy tacos—inspired by the tacos of Josef’s great-grandmother—filled with ranchero chicken & cheese. Three per order.
PLEASE NOTE // Mix and match of different dorados in a single order is unavailable.
|QUESO & CHIPS
|$11.00
Heat-and-serve bowl of our homemade Tex-Mex queso—”the world’s best queso,” according to Bloomberg News. Comes with fresh tortilla chips. Goes great with everything.
|GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
|$13.00
Made-to-order chunky guacamole—super fresh and cool and creamy—with lots of lime, celery, cilantro, onion, and serrano chile. The full recipe (if you want to know the secret ingredient) is in the Amá cookbook.
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Kung Pao Chicken🌶
|$17.00
Cubed Chicken, Dried Red Chili Peppers, Scallions, Peanuts Sauteed in a Kung Pao Sauce.
|Orange Chicken🌶
|$17.00
Cubed Chicken Battered & Wok Tossed in an Orange Sauce w/ Dried Orange Peels & Dried Red Chili Peppers.
|Sesame Chicken🌶
|$17.00
Thinly Sliced Crispy Chicken Wok Tossed in Sweet & Pungent Aromatic Sauce. Topped w/ Roasted Sesame Seeds.
Botanica Restaurant & Market
1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Azimut Cava Extra Brut
|$24.00
Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parellada cava bubbles. Makes a mighty fine mimosa!
|Bodega Gratias 'Sol'
|$53.00
Indigenous grape of the region, Tardana is cute as hell. Citrus, minerality, salt and seaweeds. This is for your Apéro!
|Oat-Date-Walnut Cookie
|$4.00
Vegan cookies (oats, oat flour, walnuts, ground flax, dates, maple syrup, coconut sugar, orange zest, baking soda, cinnamon, sea salt)
FRENCH FRIES
Sorry Not Sorry
11520 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Hot Girl Summer - 32 oz Mason Jar
|$58.00
tequila, lime, grapefruit, Lo Fi Amaro
|SUPERBOWL TABLE RESERVATION
|$60.00
Doors Open at 12 Noon. We close one hour after the end of the game. Kickoff is at 3:30pm.
This ticket is for an OUTDOOR table that seats up to 8 guests. You may have more than 8 guests at your table under this reservation. You MAY NOT take over any other reserved or unreserved table.
This ticket includes a choice of ONE of the following:
*2 Pitchers of Kolsch Beer
*1 Pitcher of Signature Cocktail
*1 Bottle of Premium Wine
THE SHOW GOES ON RAIN OR SHINE.
NO REFUNDS.
NO DOGS ALLOWED ON THE PATIO OR IN THE VENUE.
|SOLD OUT - NYE BOTTLE SERVICE RESERVATION - LIQUOR
|$200.00
SOLD OUT - WALK UP ONLY. ENTRY NOT GUARANTEED.
ONLY BOTTLE SERVICE GUARANTEES ENTRY.
OPTIONS - Please indicate in comments which package you would like. Please indicate in comments how many guests in your party so we can seat you at the appropriately sized table.
Vodka Package
$200 - 1000mL Titos Vodka with lemons, limes, club soda, tonic water, sugar free red bull, ginger beer (makes 16.67 two-ounce vodka drinks) plus sales tax plus gratuity (this comes out to $12 per vodka drink)
Whiskey Package
$200 - 1000mL Four Roses Bourbon with lemons, oranges, bitters, demerera syrup, lemonade, coke (makes 16.67 two-ounce vodka drinks) plus sales tax plus gratuity (this comes out to $12 per whiskey drink)
Tequila Package
$200 - 1000mL La Arette Reposado with lemons, limes, club soda, house made sweet n sour mix, ginger beer (makes 16.67 two-ounce vodka drinks) plus sales tax plus gratuity (this comes out to $12 per tequila drink)
Yapa
236 S Los Angeles St. Ste G, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Braised Rainbow Carrots
|$9.00
ROASTED SWEET POTATO PUREE, CRISPY QUINOA, OREGANO DRESSING
GF, V
|Carapulcra Stew
|$10.00
SUN-DRIED POTATO STEW, MUSHROOM PATTY, NORI,
AJI AMARILLO PICKLED DAIKON, LETTUCE & RADISH SALAD
VG
|Kale Salad
|$9.00
ROASTED SQUASH, SNAP PEAS, CAULIFLOWER RICE, GRAPEFRUIT-MISO DRESSING
GF, V
TACOS • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
General Admission LA
3311 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|GA Burger
|$16.00
|Carne Asada Fries
|$18.00
|Cali Burger
|$17.00
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
DTLA Ramen
952 S Broadway St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chashu Belly Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Rice, onsen egg, shredded belly, green onion, sesame seed, shichimi pepper, red ginger. Recommended.
|Tonkotsu
|$15.00
Pork broth: chashu belly, sesame seeds, green onion, cabbage, bean sprouts, seaweed with thin noodle.
|Tori Shio Paitan
|$15.00
Chicken broth: chashu chicken, green onion, seaweed, bamboo, kaiware, shredded chili with thick noodle.
Little Fatty
3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|XO Fatty Noodles
|$15.00
rolled chow fun, XO sauce, bean sprouts, garlic chives - Gluten Free - contains shellfish, cannot remove
|Asian Greens
|$14.00
market greens, garlic, ginger, crispy shallot and garlic, mushroom salt - Vegan, Gluten Free
|Walnut Shrimp
|$21.00
citrus mayo, candied walnuts, radish -
Gluten Free
Good Clean Fun
868 South Olive Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Gaspard Pinot Noir 2020, 750 mL Bottle Red Wine (12.5% ABV)
|$26.00
Grapes: Pinot Noir
Notes: Dark fruit, red berry, medium bodied, nice tannins.
|Frug Zweigelt 2020, 1000 mL Bottle Red Wine (12% ABV)
|$25.00
Grapes: Zweigelt
Notes: Fruity, Plums, Cherries, Figs, Slight Spice
|We Drunk T-Shirt
|$68.00
Limited edition Good Clean Fun WE DRUNK tee. Classic T-shirt with embroidery on the left chest
Made of 100% recycled US-grown cotton waste because we care about the planet and what you wear. 99.5% biodegradable. 100% Knit, cut, sewn, and made here in Los Angeles.
Wear it with love, because we love you.
El Cholo
1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Enchilada Suiza
|$19.55
|#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas
|$17.95
|Fajitas
|$19.75
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Little Beast Restaurant
1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Charred Steak Frites
|$34.00
hickory kissed prime flat iron steak, french fries, frisee, bearnaise aioli
|Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
jalapeno-agave vinaigrette
|Little Beast Burger
|$19.00
bacon jam, bleu aioli, lettuce, fries, ketchup, choice of cheddar, gruyere, or bleu cheese
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Hermanito
2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|NACHOS
|$14.00
guacamole | pico de gallo | chili con queso | oaxacan cheese | black beans
|GUACAMOLE
|$10.00
smashed avocado | pico de gallo | chips
|BAO BUN
|$14.00
2 Bao Bun | Al Pastor Pork belly | Cilantro | Onion | Pineapple
Highly Likely
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Bodega
|$8.50
Squishy Soft Bun | Soft Scrambled Eggs | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce
|The Crispy Hippie
|$15.00
This Wrap contains Roasted Broccoli, Crispy Brown Rice, House-made Sichuan-Style Chili Crisp, Shredded Cabbage, Avocado, Carrot, and Tahini Dressing. And It's Vegan?! Can also be made GF as a bowl :)
|Highly Burrito
|$11.50
Heirloom ‘Eye of the Goat’ Rancho Gordo Beans | Roasted Cherry Tomatoes | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Avocado | Escabeche Pickles | HiLi Hot Sauce
kitchen24
1608 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|BLT
|$13.95
|Wakey Wakey
|$15.95
|Citrus Pineapple Wings
|$14.95
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hatchet Hall
12517 W.Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Texas Quail
|$19.00
labneh, quinoa tabbouleh, zataar
|Peads & Barnetts Pork Chop
|$42.00
fennel, paprika
|Cornbread
|$20.00
cheddar, shishito, cultured butter, honey
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Black Cat
3909 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Roasted Heirloom Carrots
|$11.00
Roasted heirloom carrots, herb labne, toasted pepitas, mint, aleppo
|Cookies
|$3.00
Two house-made chocolate chip cookies.(does not contain nuts)
|Hildon Sparkling
|$4.00
The exceptional quality and well-balanced taste of Hildon Natural Mineral Water is no secret. Hildon Gently Sparkling is credited with breaking industry tradition and pioneering the trend for delicate carbonation