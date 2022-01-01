Los Angeles sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Los Angeles

Trimana image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trimana

633 W. 5TH STREET, Los Angeles

Avg 3 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AVOCADO TOAST SANDWICH$7.95
Fresh Mashed Avocado, Lemon, Salt and Peppers & Tomato ON Toast.
ADD 2 Eggs $2.00
CHEESE QUESADILLA$8.00
Jack & Cheddar Cheese on Flour Tortilla, Side of Romaine Hearts, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$8.00
Spanish Rice, Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
More about Trimana
Nature's Brew image

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PB & J
strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, peanut butter, milk, granola, vanilla
Egg Sandwich$10.00
Two Fried Eggs, Cheddar, Bacon & Ham, Tomato, Lemon Garlic Aioli
Club$11.00
Mary’s Air Chilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Ham, Honey Black Pepper Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Chipotle Spread
More about Nature's Brew
Comoncy - West Hollywood image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Comoncy - West Hollywood

8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Bowl$11.00
Brown rice, organic quinoa, egg whites, shallots, spinach, homemade salsa.
Chocolate Croissant French Toast$14.50
Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.
Comoncy Burger$14.50
Sesame seed brioche bun, quinoa-crusted Beyond Meat patty, Roma tomatoes, crispy onions, remoulade.
More about Comoncy - West Hollywood
(DO NOT USE) 800 Degrees Pizzeria image

 

(DO NOT USE) 800 Degrees Pizzeria

10889 Lindbrook Drive, Westwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
INSTAGRAM$5.99
Instagram - No Substitutions!
MARGHERITA$8.25
SAUSAGE & PEPPERS$11.25
More about (DO NOT USE) 800 Degrees Pizzeria
Kye's Western image

 

Kye's Western

615 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Black Bean Brownie$4.50
Black Beans*, Brown Sugar*, Fair Trade Chocolate Chips*, Water, Coconut Oil*, Cocoa Powder, Maple Syrup*, Sucanat*, Sorghum Flour, Fresh Ground Flax Seeds*, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Sea Salt (WF, DF, EF, SF, nuts in the form of coconut oil)
BULGOGI
Choice of Marinated Organic Beef or Vegan Organic GF Tempeh, Macro Pressed Local Sustainably Grown Vegetables, Fresh Herbs, Kim Chi, House Made Gochujang Sauce, White Rice / Quinoa* Blend, Wrapped in Romaine (GF, DF, NF, EF, soy) SPICY
Kabocha Pie$4.50
Steamed Kabocha Squash, Coconut Milk*, Yam, Sucanat*, Gluten Free Flour*, Free Range Eggs, Vanilla, Baking Powder, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Molasses, Ground Spices, Sea Salt (GF, DF, NF, SF, egg)
More about Kye's Western
Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grass-fed Cheeseburger$12.00
Mini Grass-fed Sliders$7.50
Mac N' Cheese$7.50
More about Four Cafe
Egg Tuck image

 

Egg Tuck

7131 W. Sunset blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
New Orleans Latte$5.00
New Orleans Style House Chicory Cold Brew, Milk, Maple Syrup. Served Cold Only!
Original - Sweet Egg$6.99
ORIGINAL - VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE
Avo Egg$8.49
VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FANNED AVOCADO, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE
More about Egg Tuck
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Corned Beef Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Pint - includes 1 matzo ball
Quart - includes 2 matzo balls
Half Gallon - includes 4 matzo balls
Additional fee to put matzo balls, noodles, or rice in a separate container
The Famous Reuben Sand
choice of meat, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, served with Russian dressing
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Champion's Curry - Los Angeles image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY

Champion's Curry - Los Angeles

136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Coke$2.50
Can of Coke
Pork Katsu Curry Rice$13.50
Panko breaded pork loin, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
*no msg
Grilled Vegetable Curry Rice$11.00
6 different kinds of grilled vegetables, tomato rakkyo salsa, chives. *Our curry is beef based, which also includes dairy/fish
*nut-free
*no msg
More about Champion's Curry - Los Angeles
Blazin' Birds image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Blazin' Birds

6246 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BB Kids Meal$8.99
For Kids Under 10 Years Old.
A Miniature Version of Our Delicious Crispy Chicken, Served with French Fries, Our Home Made Ranch Dressing and a 20 Oz Beverage.....Yum!!!
#2 Chicken Sandwiches Combo$12.99
Two Chicken Sandwiches with Slaw and Blazin' Sauce - Pick Your Spice Level... Comes with Side of Classic Red Slaw, Creamy Slaw, Fries, Blazin' Ranch Dressing and Pickle!
Lunch Special 10am-4pm$15.00
One Chicken Sando & One Chicken Tender, each spiced to your liking. With One Side and One Hand Dipped Real Ice Cream Shake. Comes with a Side of Home Made Ranch Dressing. Price for Dine in and Togo. Delivery Extra. Extras not included.
More about Blazin' Birds
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill image

 

Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill

7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Backyard Boogie Jr$10.95
Single smashed Kosher beef patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, our house made thousand island sauce, on a tosted bun
Back Yard Boogie$11.95
double smashed Kosher beef patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, our house made thousand island sauce, on a tosted bun
Double Bacon Southwest Cheese Burger$12.95
double smashed Kosher beef patty, lettuce, pickle, onion, follow your heart cheese, BBQ sauce, onion ring, on a tosted bun
More about Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
NHC - Hollywood, CA image

 

NHC - Hollywood, CA

1921 N. Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tendo & Toast$4.95
Slice of toast, pickles, colelsaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.
Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink$13.99
Classic. Feeds 1. Halal.
Nashville Sando Plate$15.75
Two chicken sandos with side of 5oz fries. Halal.
More about NHC - Hollywood, CA
Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown image

 

Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown

820 South Spring Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Sandwich$13.00
We love making custom sandwiches! Tell us what you want and we'll be happy to make it for you
Chicken Parm$15.00
Chicken Cutlet, Marina, Mozarella & Shaved Parm
Italian$13.50
Italian Cold Cuts, Provolone, Onions, Iceberg, Roasted Red Peps, Oil & Vinegar
More about Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown
Patxi's Pizza image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Patxi's Pizza

1011 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" BYO DEEP$24.00
10" Classic Meat DEEP$23.00
12" BYO DEEP$20.00
More about Patxi's Pizza
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caprese Panini$10.50
Italian salami, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and house-made balsamic vinaigrette on a pressed french baguette
Turkey Chili
James' World Famous Turkey Chili
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.00
White meat chicken served with steamed vegetables and steamed rice topped with teryaki sauce.
More about 1880 Cafe
Gamboge image

SANDWICHES

Gamboge

1822 N Broadway Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Khmer shredded cabbage salad$11.00
Shredded red cabbage, shredded carrot, bell peppers, radish, glass noodles, mint, basil, cilantro, fried shallots, toasted peanuts, spicy fish sauce citrus dressing. (Vegan Option Available)
Oyster Mushroom Bowl$14.00
Wok tossed oyster mushroom marinated in lemongrass paste, sweet soy sauce, sesame oil, served over rice, fried shallots, ground peanuts, scallion oil, fresh cucumbers and pickled papaya & carrot slaw
Khmer Esquites$8.00
charred corn with coconut milk, Japanese mayo finished with chili + lime and cilantro
More about Gamboge
The Beverly Hills Bagel Company image

BAGELS

The Beverly Hills Bagel Company

8947 W PICO BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.4 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baker's dozen, Mix & Match$21.00
(every dozen gets an extra bagel)
Breakfast Special$9.95
Two eggs any style, Israeli salad and home fries
Tuna Melt$9.95
toasted bagel with tuna and mozzarella cheese
More about The Beverly Hills Bagel Company
My Lai image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

My Lai

12222 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tofu Bites$6.00
Crispy and pillowy bite sized tofu cubes with your choice of dipping sauces
Pork/Eggroll Vermicelli Salad$15.00
Lite & Fresh! Savory pork and crispy pork eggrolls served over vermicelli noodles on top of a bed of house salad mix with bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and crushed peanuts. Served with
My Lai Vinagerette
Mamma Mai's Chicken & Rice$13.00
Mama’s favorite dish! Grilled chicken with savory garlic rice, fresh tomato, cucumber, pickled cabbage, pickled carrots & daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and served with My Lai vinaigrette
More about My Lai
Raffallo's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Raffallo's Pizza

1657 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tossed Salad$6.75
Buffalo Wings$14.95
Meat Lovers Pizza
More about Raffallo's Pizza
Aloha Poke Co. - Century City DO NOT USE image

 

Aloha Poke Co. - Century City DO NOT USE

10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tea$2.50
Kahuna$16.50
Little$9.50
More about Aloha Poke Co. - Century City DO NOT USE
Eat Drink Americano image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Eat Drink Americano

923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (886 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Soup - Meat Base$5.95
Monday-Tuesday: Spicy Sausage-White Bean Soup, Wednesday-Thursday: Chicken Tomatillo Soup, Friday-Sunday: Clam Chowder Soup *subject to vary, depending on availability
Togarashi Chicken On-A-Bun$13.95
Chicken breast brined in buttermilk, seasoned with Togarashi chili, sous vide and deep fried, drizzled with honey, and spicy aioli mayo on a brioche bun.
Classic Italian$13.95
Genoa salami, Mortadella, black forest ham, sharp provolone cheese, organic tomato, lettuce, red onion, and Dijon mayo. Served cold.
More about Eat Drink Americano
L.A. Brisket image

 

L.A. Brisket

736 N Broadway, #104, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The 405$15.00
Enveloped in a roll, our house-made garlic aioli, mustard, herb-sauteed mushrooms, baby arugula, bleu cheese, and caramelized onion
Served with: Brisket
Also great with: Pulled Chicken
O.G. Rice Bowl$15.00
Our steamed garlic jasmine rice, with a side of slaw and a side of our famous salsa verde aka "THAT GREEN SAUCE"
O.G. Loaded Fries$15.00
Shoestring fries tossed in garlic herb purée and three cheeses, drizzled with our cheese cream, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and slaw
More about L.A. Brisket
Slice of LA image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hollywood Pizza Cafe

6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Special Pizza$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives.
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Homemade marinara sauce and local whole milk mozzarella
Vegan Pizza$17.00
MILD VEGAN SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, FOLLOW YOUR HEART SOY-FREE VEGAN CHEESE.
More about Hollywood Pizza Cafe
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Oui Melrose

6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FRIES$5.50
Chicken Laffa$15.50
House Double Burger$12.50
More about Oui Melrose
Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen

7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2167 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.00
Freshly roasted coffee brewed for 20 hours. Super smooth
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Two Eggs Over-Medium, Gruyere, Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Aioli, Toasted Sourdough.
Mocha$6.00
Dark chocolate sauce with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk
More about Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
Knead image

 

Knead

317 South Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Alfredo$10.00
Spaghetti pasta with a parmesan cream sauce
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, toasted parmesan, parsley and caesar dressing (vegetarian)
Pesto$10.00
Gnochetti pasta with a basil garlic pesto sauce (Nut Free)
More about Knead
Wax Paper image

 

Wax Paper

736 N Broadway St. Suite 106, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Proof Bakery Cookie$3.50
Proof Bakery's Chocolate Chip & Sea Salt Cookie
Neda Ulaby$15.00
Roast beef, Ben's French onion dip, baby spinach, crispy onions, horseradish & pickled beet vinaigrette, and grated Swiss cheese on Bub & Grandma's Ciabatta. Orders of 6+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.
Ophira Eisenberg$14.00
Black forest ham, spicy honey-walnut aioli, pickled black garlic plum vinaigrette, shaved green onions, and spicy roasted walnut crunch on a Bub & Grandma's baguette. Orders of 6+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.
More about Wax Paper
La Michoacana Ice Cream and Anexo image

 

La Michoacana Ice Cream and Anexo

1500 EAST FLORENCE AVE, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fruits Crepe$9.55
Mangoneada R
Esquites
More about La Michoacana Ice Cream and Anexo
Skinny Dave's image

 

Skinny Dave's

6208 w 87th st, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Cuts Banh Mi$12.00
house-made vietnamese ham, cured pork sausage, jambon, head cheese
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$10.00
herbed grilled chicken, fish sauce, hoisin, lime
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.00
poached chicken, lettuce, carrots, almonds, fried noodles, mandarin oranges, sesame dressing
More about Skinny Dave's
The Apple Pan image

PIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Apple Pan

10801 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (3034 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hickoryburger$9.25
Our Original—1945. Served with our own sauce, mayonnaise, pickles, lettuce.
Fries$4.50
More about The Apple Pan

