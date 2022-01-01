Los Angeles sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Los Angeles
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trimana
633 W. 5TH STREET, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|AVOCADO TOAST SANDWICH
|$7.95
Fresh Mashed Avocado, Lemon, Salt and Peppers & Tomato ON Toast.
ADD 2 Eggs $2.00
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$8.00
Jack & Cheddar Cheese on Flour Tortilla, Side of Romaine Hearts, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$8.00
Spanish Rice, Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
SANDWICHES
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|PB & J
strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, peanut butter, milk, granola, vanilla
|Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
Two Fried Eggs, Cheddar, Bacon & Ham, Tomato, Lemon Garlic Aioli
|Club
|$11.00
Mary’s Air Chilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Ham, Honey Black Pepper Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Chipotle Spread
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Comoncy - West Hollywood
8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Egg Bowl
|$11.00
Brown rice, organic quinoa, egg whites, shallots, spinach, homemade salsa.
|Chocolate Croissant French Toast
|$14.50
Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.
|Comoncy Burger
|$14.50
Sesame seed brioche bun, quinoa-crusted Beyond Meat patty, Roma tomatoes, crispy onions, remoulade.
(DO NOT USE) 800 Degrees Pizzeria
10889 Lindbrook Drive, Westwood
|Popular items
|$5.99
|MARGHERITA
|$8.25
|SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
|$11.25
Kye's Western
615 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Vegan Black Bean Brownie
|$4.50
Black Beans*, Brown Sugar*, Fair Trade Chocolate Chips*, Water, Coconut Oil*, Cocoa Powder, Maple Syrup*, Sucanat*, Sorghum Flour, Fresh Ground Flax Seeds*, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Sea Salt (WF, DF, EF, SF, nuts in the form of coconut oil)
|BULGOGI
Choice of Marinated Organic Beef or Vegan Organic GF Tempeh, Macro Pressed Local Sustainably Grown Vegetables, Fresh Herbs, Kim Chi, House Made Gochujang Sauce, White Rice / Quinoa* Blend, Wrapped in Romaine (GF, DF, NF, EF, soy) SPICY
|Kabocha Pie
|$4.50
Steamed Kabocha Squash, Coconut Milk*, Yam, Sucanat*, Gluten Free Flour*, Free Range Eggs, Vanilla, Baking Powder, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Molasses, Ground Spices, Sea Salt (GF, DF, NF, SF, egg)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Grass-fed Cheeseburger
|$12.00
|Mini Grass-fed Sliders
|$7.50
|Mac N' Cheese
|$7.50
Egg Tuck
7131 W. Sunset blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|New Orleans Latte
|$5.00
New Orleans Style House Chicory Cold Brew, Milk, Maple Syrup. Served Cold Only!
|Original - Sweet Egg
|$6.99
ORIGINAL - VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE
|Avo Egg
|$8.49
VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FANNED AVOCADO, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Hot Corned Beef Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$8.00
Pint - includes 1 matzo ball
Quart - includes 2 matzo balls
Half Gallon - includes 4 matzo balls
Additional fee to put matzo balls, noodles, or rice in a separate container
|The Famous Reuben Sand
choice of meat, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, served with Russian dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY
Champion's Curry - Los Angeles
136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Coke
|$2.50
Can of Coke
|Pork Katsu Curry Rice
|$13.50
Panko breaded pork loin, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
*no msg
|Grilled Vegetable Curry Rice
|$11.00
6 different kinds of grilled vegetables, tomato rakkyo salsa, chives. *Our curry is beef based, which also includes dairy/fish
*nut-free
*no msg
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Blazin' Birds
6246 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|BB Kids Meal
|$8.99
For Kids Under 10 Years Old.
A Miniature Version of Our Delicious Crispy Chicken, Served with French Fries, Our Home Made Ranch Dressing and a 20 Oz Beverage.....Yum!!!
|#2 Chicken Sandwiches Combo
|$12.99
Two Chicken Sandwiches with Slaw and Blazin' Sauce - Pick Your Spice Level... Comes with Side of Classic Red Slaw, Creamy Slaw, Fries, Blazin' Ranch Dressing and Pickle!
|Lunch Special 10am-4pm
|$15.00
One Chicken Sando & One Chicken Tender, each spiced to your liking. With One Side and One Hand Dipped Real Ice Cream Shake. Comes with a Side of Home Made Ranch Dressing. Price for Dine in and Togo. Delivery Extra. Extras not included.
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Backyard Boogie Jr
|$10.95
Single smashed Kosher beef patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, our house made thousand island sauce, on a tosted bun
|Back Yard Boogie
|$11.95
double smashed Kosher beef patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, our house made thousand island sauce, on a tosted bun
|Double Bacon Southwest Cheese Burger
|$12.95
double smashed Kosher beef patty, lettuce, pickle, onion, follow your heart cheese, BBQ sauce, onion ring, on a tosted bun
NHC - Hollywood, CA
1921 N. Highland Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chicken Tendo & Toast
|$4.95
Slice of toast, pickles, colelsaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.
|Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink
|$13.99
Classic. Feeds 1. Halal.
|Nashville Sando Plate
|$15.75
Two chicken sandos with side of 5oz fries. Halal.
Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown
820 South Spring Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Sandwich
|$13.00
We love making custom sandwiches! Tell us what you want and we'll be happy to make it for you
|Chicken Parm
|$15.00
Chicken Cutlet, Marina, Mozarella & Shaved Parm
|Italian
|$13.50
Italian Cold Cuts, Provolone, Onions, Iceberg, Roasted Red Peps, Oil & Vinegar
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Patxi's Pizza
1011 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|14" BYO DEEP
|$24.00
|10" Classic Meat DEEP
|$23.00
|12" BYO DEEP
|$20.00
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Caprese Panini
|$10.50
Italian salami, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and house-made balsamic vinaigrette on a pressed french baguette
|Turkey Chili
James' World Famous Turkey Chili
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$10.00
White meat chicken served with steamed vegetables and steamed rice topped with teryaki sauce.
SANDWICHES
Gamboge
1822 N Broadway Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Khmer shredded cabbage salad
|$11.00
Shredded red cabbage, shredded carrot, bell peppers, radish, glass noodles, mint, basil, cilantro, fried shallots, toasted peanuts, spicy fish sauce citrus dressing. (Vegan Option Available)
|Oyster Mushroom Bowl
|$14.00
Wok tossed oyster mushroom marinated in lemongrass paste, sweet soy sauce, sesame oil, served over rice, fried shallots, ground peanuts, scallion oil, fresh cucumbers and pickled papaya & carrot slaw
|Khmer Esquites
|$8.00
charred corn with coconut milk, Japanese mayo finished with chili + lime and cilantro
BAGELS
The Beverly Hills Bagel Company
8947 W PICO BLVD, LOS ANGELES
|Popular items
|Baker's dozen, Mix & Match
|$21.00
(every dozen gets an extra bagel)
|Breakfast Special
|$9.95
Two eggs any style, Israeli salad and home fries
|Tuna Melt
|$9.95
toasted bagel with tuna and mozzarella cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
My Lai
12222 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Tofu Bites
|$6.00
Crispy and pillowy bite sized tofu cubes with your choice of dipping sauces
|Pork/Eggroll Vermicelli Salad
|$15.00
Lite & Fresh! Savory pork and crispy pork eggrolls served over vermicelli noodles on top of a bed of house salad mix with bean sprouts, cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and crushed peanuts. Served with
My Lai Vinagerette
|Mamma Mai's Chicken & Rice
|$13.00
Mama’s favorite dish! Grilled chicken with savory garlic rice, fresh tomato, cucumber, pickled cabbage, pickled carrots & daikon, and cilantro.Topped with crispy onions and served with My Lai vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Raffallo's Pizza
1657 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Tossed Salad
|$6.75
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.95
|Meat Lovers Pizza
Aloha Poke Co. - Century City DO NOT USE
10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Tea
|$2.50
|Kahuna
|$16.50
|Little
|$9.50
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Eat Drink Americano
923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Soup - Meat Base
|$5.95
Monday-Tuesday: Spicy Sausage-White Bean Soup, Wednesday-Thursday: Chicken Tomatillo Soup, Friday-Sunday: Clam Chowder Soup *subject to vary, depending on availability
|Togarashi Chicken On-A-Bun
|$13.95
Chicken breast brined in buttermilk, seasoned with Togarashi chili, sous vide and deep fried, drizzled with honey, and spicy aioli mayo on a brioche bun.
|Classic Italian
|$13.95
Genoa salami, Mortadella, black forest ham, sharp provolone cheese, organic tomato, lettuce, red onion, and Dijon mayo. Served cold.
L.A. Brisket
736 N Broadway, #104, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|The 405
|$15.00
Enveloped in a roll, our house-made garlic aioli, mustard, herb-sauteed mushrooms, baby arugula, bleu cheese, and caramelized onion
Served with: Brisket
Also great with: Pulled Chicken
|O.G. Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Our steamed garlic jasmine rice, with a side of slaw and a side of our famous salsa verde aka "THAT GREEN SAUCE"
|O.G. Loaded Fries
|$15.00
Shoestring fries tossed in garlic herb purée and three cheeses, drizzled with our cheese cream, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and slaw
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
6541 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|House Special Pizza
|$17.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, beef pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions and black olives.
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
Homemade marinara sauce and local whole milk mozzarella
|Vegan Pizza
|$17.00
MILD VEGAN SAUCE, ROASTED TOMATOES, SWEET YELLOW PEPPER DROPS, GREEN BELL PEPPER, BAKED MUSHROOMS, RED ONIONS, FOLLOW YOUR HEART SOY-FREE VEGAN CHEESE.
SANDWICHES
Oui Melrose
6909 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|FRIES
|$5.50
|Chicken Laffa
|$15.50
|House Double Burger
|$12.50
SANDWICHES
Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen
7080 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.00
Freshly roasted coffee brewed for 20 hours. Super smooth
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
Two Eggs Over-Medium, Gruyere, Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Aioli, Toasted Sourdough.
|Mocha
|$6.00
Dark chocolate sauce with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk
Knead
317 South Broadway, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Alfredo
|$10.00
Spaghetti pasta with a parmesan cream sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, toasted parmesan, parsley and caesar dressing (vegetarian)
|Pesto
|$10.00
Gnochetti pasta with a basil garlic pesto sauce (Nut Free)
Wax Paper
736 N Broadway St. Suite 106, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Proof Bakery Cookie
|$3.50
Proof Bakery's Chocolate Chip & Sea Salt Cookie
|Neda Ulaby
|$15.00
Roast beef, Ben's French onion dip, baby spinach, crispy onions, horseradish & pickled beet vinaigrette, and grated Swiss cheese on Bub & Grandma's Ciabatta. Orders of 6+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.
|Ophira Eisenberg
|$14.00
Black forest ham, spicy honey-walnut aioli, pickled black garlic plum vinaigrette, shaved green onions, and spicy roasted walnut crunch on a Bub & Grandma's baguette. Orders of 6+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.
La Michoacana Ice Cream and Anexo
1500 EAST FLORENCE AVE, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Fruits Crepe
|$9.55
|Mangoneada R
|Esquites
Skinny Dave's
6208 w 87th st, los angeles
|Popular items
|Cold Cuts Banh Mi
|$12.00
house-made vietnamese ham, cured pork sausage, jambon, head cheese
|Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
|$10.00
herbed grilled chicken, fish sauce, hoisin, lime
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$12.00
poached chicken, lettuce, carrots, almonds, fried noodles, mandarin oranges, sesame dressing
