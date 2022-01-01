Los Angeles dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Los Angeles
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Classic Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Our Classic cinnamon roll is huge! Made with our fluffy brioche dough, organic cinnamon sugar mix, and topped with our house made vegan cream cheese icing. Baked fresh every morning.
|House Blend Cold Brew
|$4.50
Our house made cold brew is slow steeped overnight for a rich and smooth taste. Accompanied by a splash of milk of your choice.
|The Elaine
|$14.00
Named after Elaine Benes from Seinfeld this sandwich will give you that happy dance you only get after eating something delicious. Cheddar cheeze bagel, jalapeño schmear, house made seitan bacon, heirloom tomato and sprouts. The perfect breakfast or lunch sandwich.
Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown
3465 West 6th Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|2. Black Sugar Boba Milk
|$5.25
|D1. Black Sugar Boba MILO Chocolate Malts
|$5.45
|7. Boba Green Tea Latte
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Hotcakes Bakes
4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Post-Surf Burrito
|$13.00
hash browns, scrambled eggs, bacon, swiss, queso fresco, smashed avocado, pico de gallo & salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with fruit salad, salsa verde & creamy chipotle sauce
|Individual Tart
|$7.00
mixed berry or banana cream
|6" case cake
|$45.00
If you would like a message on top (3 words max) please write it in the notes section!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
La Michoacana Boyle Heights
2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Fresas con Crema
|$6.50
Serve with shredded coconut, granola, raisins and home made Lechera. Whip cream on the side upon request.
|Mangoñadas
|$6.50
Mangonada serve with Mango Sorbet fresh mango chunks, Chamoy, tajin, tamarind candies, fresh lime, amd tamaring stick
|Esquite Small
|$4.00
Hot Steam Corn off the Cob. Serve with mayo, cotija cheese, melted butter and spicy chili powder. Want extra cheese or chili? Selected ADD on. No need to selected only if you want extra add-ons
Picnic Society by Gwen
189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Grilled Branzino
|$26.00
Grilled Branzino Fennel Salad, Lemon
|Crudite
|$10.00
Crudite, Green Goddess Dip
|Lobster Roll
|$24.00
Lobster Roll, Pink Peppercorn Aioli, Celery, Potato Chips
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
|Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Bottega Louie
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Dragee Hazelnut
|$10.00
Whole roasted hazelnuts coated with dark & milk chocolate
|Éclair Chocolate
|$8.00
Pâte à choux filled with chocolate cremeux
|Cake Le Noir Large
|$30.00
Chocolate sponge cake, milk chocolate ganache & dark chocolate ganache
Winsome Cafe
6080 Center Dr., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|8 OZ SMOKED SALMON SALAD
|$8.00
Smoked Salmon, celery, mustard & sherry.
|8 OZ CHICKEN CURRY SALAD
|$6.00
Chicken, mango chutney, golden raisin, apple & almond.
|8 OZ WINTER SALAD
|$6.00
Kale, winter squash, pomegranate, pecan & cider vinaigrette.
Today Starts Here
934 N hill St., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Dan Bing 蛋餅
|$6.00
Taiwanese crepe, scallions, organic eggs, cabbage, corn.
|Fan Tuan 飯糰
|$5.50
Pork floss, preserved vegetables, braised egg, and you tiao wrapped in sticky rice.
*Can be made vegan/vegetarian
|Chive and Egg Pockets 韭菜盒子
|$7.00
Two pockets filled with scrambled egg, Chinese chives, vermicelli. Vegetarian.
La Michoacana Ice Cream and Anexo
1500 EAST FLORENCE AVE, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Fruits Crepe
|$9.55
|Mangoneada R
|Esquites
Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles
10897 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Sushi Crepe
|$13.99
sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies
|Fruit and Dip Plate
|$14.99
a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue
|Bash Roll
|$13.99
crepe rolled with your choice of 2 fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate
The Court Café
5496 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Side Wings
|$14.00
|Mel Original
|$21.00
|Chicken & Waffle
|$23.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
12751 Millennium Rd., Los Angeles
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
N'ice Cream
12746 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake
|$7.49
Vanilla custard blended with cheesecake bites and strawberries with a graham cracker rim topped with whipped cream, cheesecake bites and strawberries!
|Custom Milkshake
|$6.49
|Small
|$5.49
Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle
2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Almond Croissant
|$2.80
Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.
|Japanese Cheese Cake
|$12.00
A traditional light, fluffy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream, and eggs. Not as sweet as a traditional American cheesecake.
|Red Bean Bun
|$2.00
Soft bread stuffed with red bean paste and topped with black sesame seeds.
PASTRY
Sweet Lily
3315 cahuenga, los angeles
|Popular items
|Almond Croissant
|$4.00
|Mini log
|$7.00
|Coke
|$2.00
Souley Vegan - LA
615 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Ain't Gator Po'Boy
|$15.00
House-made seitan and mushrooms battered and dressed with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and our savory swamp sauce Served with seasoned fries
|Sample Platter 2
|$32.00
Includes Everything In Sample 1 Plus Fried Okra, Mash &Gravy, Red Beans + Rice
|Jazzn Jambalaya
|$16.00
Our rendition of this rice-based louisiana staple features house-made New Orleans seitan and a distinctive mix of creole spices.