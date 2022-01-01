Los Angeles dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Los Angeles

Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Our Classic cinnamon roll is huge! Made with our fluffy brioche dough, organic cinnamon sugar mix, and topped with our house made vegan cream cheese icing. Baked fresh every morning.
House Blend Cold Brew$4.50
Our house made cold brew is slow steeped overnight for a rich and smooth taste. Accompanied by a splash of milk of your choice.
The Elaine$14.00
Named after Elaine Benes from Seinfeld this sandwich will give you that happy dance you only get after eating something delicious. Cheddar cheeze bagel, jalapeño schmear, house made seitan bacon, heirloom tomato and sprouts. The perfect breakfast or lunch sandwich.
More about Just What I Kneaded
Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown image

 

Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown

3465 West 6th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2. Black Sugar Boba Milk$5.25
D1. Black Sugar Boba MILO Chocolate Malts$5.45
7. Boba Green Tea Latte
More about Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown
Hotcakes Bakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Hotcakes Bakes

4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Post-Surf Burrito$13.00
hash browns, scrambled eggs, bacon, swiss, queso fresco, smashed avocado, pico de gallo & salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with fruit salad, salsa verde & creamy chipotle sauce
Individual Tart$7.00
mixed berry or banana cream
6" case cake$45.00
If you would like a message on top (3 words max) please write it in the notes section!
More about Hotcakes Bakes
La Michoacana Boyle Heights image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

La Michoacana Boyle Heights

2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresas con Crema$6.50
Serve with shredded coconut, granola, raisins and home made Lechera. Whip cream on the side upon request.
Mangoñadas$6.50
Mangonada serve with Mango Sorbet fresh mango chunks, Chamoy, tajin, tamarind candies, fresh lime, amd tamaring stick
Esquite Small$4.00
Hot Steam Corn off the Cob. Serve with mayo, cotija cheese, melted butter and spicy chili powder. Want extra cheese or chili? Selected ADD on. No need to selected only if you want extra add-ons
More about La Michoacana Boyle Heights
Picnic Society by Gwen image

 

Picnic Society by Gwen

189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Branzino$26.00
Grilled Branzino Fennel Salad, Lemon
Crudite$10.00
Crudite, Green Goddess Dip
Lobster Roll$24.00
Lobster Roll, Pink Peppercorn Aioli, Celery, Potato Chips
More about Picnic Society by Gwen
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
More about SusieCakes
Bottega Louie image

 

Bottega Louie

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dragee Hazelnut$10.00
Whole roasted hazelnuts coated with dark & milk chocolate
Éclair Chocolate$8.00
Pâte à choux filled with chocolate cremeux
Cake Le Noir Large$30.00
Chocolate sponge cake, milk chocolate ganache & dark chocolate ganache
More about Bottega Louie
Consumer pic

 

Winsome Cafe

6080 Center Dr., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8 OZ SMOKED SALMON SALAD$8.00
Smoked Salmon, celery, mustard & sherry.
8 OZ CHICKEN CURRY SALAD$6.00
Chicken, mango chutney, golden raisin, apple & almond.
8 OZ WINTER SALAD$6.00
Kale, winter squash, pomegranate, pecan & cider vinaigrette.
More about Winsome Cafe
Today Starts Here image

 

Today Starts Here

934 N hill St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dan Bing 蛋餅$6.00
Taiwanese crepe, scallions, organic eggs, cabbage, corn.
Fan Tuan 飯糰$5.50
Pork floss, preserved vegetables, braised egg, and you tiao wrapped in sticky rice.
*Can be made vegan/vegetarian
Chive and Egg Pockets 韭菜盒子$7.00
Two pockets filled with scrambled egg, Chinese chives, vermicelli. Vegetarian.
More about Today Starts Here
La Michoacana Ice Cream and Anexo image

 

La Michoacana Ice Cream and Anexo

1500 EAST FLORENCE AVE, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fruits Crepe$9.55
Mangoneada R
Esquites
More about La Michoacana Ice Cream and Anexo
Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles image

 

Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles

10897 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sushi Crepe$13.99
sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies
Fruit and Dip Plate$14.99
a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue
Bash Roll$13.99
crepe rolled with your choice of 2 fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate
More about Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles
The Court Café image

 

The Court Café

5496 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Side Wings$14.00
Mel Original$21.00
Chicken & Waffle$23.00
More about The Court Café
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

12751 Millennium Rd., Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (89 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1954 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1867 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

123 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (613 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • CAKES

Milk Bar

7150 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2294 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

N'ice Cream

12746 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake$7.49
Vanilla custard blended with cheesecake bites and strawberries with a graham cracker rim topped with whipped cream, cheesecake bites and strawberries!
Custom Milkshake$6.49
Small$5.49
More about N'ice Cream
Restaurant banner

 

Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle

2129 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Almond Croissant$2.80
Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.
Japanese Cheese Cake$12.00
A traditional light, fluffy Japanese cheesecake made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream, and eggs. Not as sweet as a traditional American cheesecake.
Red Bean Bun$2.00
Soft bread stuffed with red bean paste and topped with black sesame seeds.
More about Sunmerry Bakery- Sawtelle
Restaurant banner

PASTRY

Sweet Lily

3315 cahuenga, los angeles

Avg 4.8 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Almond Croissant$4.00
Mini log$7.00
Coke$2.00
More about Sweet Lily
Restaurant banner

 

Souley Vegan - LA

615 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ain't Gator Po'Boy$15.00
House-made seitan and mushrooms battered and dressed with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, and our savory swamp sauce Served with seasoned fries
Sample Platter 2$32.00
Includes Everything In Sample 1 Plus Fried Okra, Mash &Gravy, Red Beans + Rice
Jazzn Jambalaya$16.00
Our rendition of this rice-based louisiana staple features house-made New Orleans seitan and a distinctive mix of creole spices.
More about Souley Vegan - LA

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Burritos

Salmon

Tacos

Pies

Cookies

Quesadillas

Cake

Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston