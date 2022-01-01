Los Angeles Italian restaurants you'll love

****THE PICTURE HERE IS SERVED WITH "THE WORKS"!!!!! SERVED A LA CARTE with choice to add salad OR The Works - see below: 48-Hour Brined Jidor Chicken, Herb Marinated, Annatto Oil served à la carte with CHOICE to add a Market Salad OR The Works (nossa rice, black beans, plantains, farofa, salsa campanha and chimichurri) ***ALLERGY NOTE: plantains are fried alongside gluten - not suitable for those with celiac!)

