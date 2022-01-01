Los Angeles Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Los Angeles

Mike's New York Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grandma Pizza Pie$22.50
Square pie w/ mozzarella , crushed tomatoes topped with fresh Basil
Half & Half Specialty
Introducing Half + Half. You can now select two different specialty pizzas in one pie!
New York Classic Cheese$18.50
Build Your Own Classic New York Cheese Pizza
Orsa & Winston image

TAPAS

Orsa & Winston

122 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
O&W GRAIN BOWL$12.00
Brown and black rice, shoyu egg, market vegetables & yuzu-oregano dressing. You can add tsukune chicken or beef.
PLEASE NOTE // Each bowl is sold separately. If you ordering multiple bowls with different add-on's, please add 1 bowl at a time to your cart.
QUARTER POUNDER SANDO WITH CHEESE$12.00
A cheeseburger sando—chuck, hanger & ribeye ground in-house, with house-made “bulldog sauce," cabbage, pickles, slivered red onion & cheddar cheese.
SIDE OF PICKLES$3.00
A side of our daily selection of house-made pickles—whatever’s in season.
Nossa image

 

Nossa

1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Half Chicken$18.00
****THE PICTURE HERE IS SERVED WITH "THE WORKS"!!!!! SERVED A LA CARTE with choice to add salad OR The Works - see below: 48-Hour Brined Jidor Chicken, Herb Marinated, Annatto Oil served à la carte with CHOICE to add a Market Salad OR The Works (nossa rice, black beans, plantains, farofa, salsa campanha and chimichurri) ***ALLERGY NOTE: plantains are fried alongside gluten - not suitable for those with celiac!)
Pão de Queijo - (6 pcs)$8.00
brazilian cheese bread (gluten free!)
If you've never had these before they're like soft cheese pillows and they'll make you happy! ***cannot be prepared without cheese
Lasagna$19.00
chicken ragu, marinara and parmigiano. and yes, this is glorious! (cannot be prepared gluten free)
Pura Vita image

 

Pura Vita

8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Broccoli Rabe$11.00
Garlic, chili flake, flakey sea salt. Gluten free.
Carbonara$23.00
Spaghetti, avocado egg and macadamia romano cream, shiitake bacon
Linguine Di Mare$23.00
Garlic white wine sauce, king oyster mushroom scallops, chili flake, toasted breadcrumbs
Jon & Vinny's image

 

Jon & Vinny's

11938 San Vicente Blvd., LA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
OLIVES$6.00
LITTLE NATS$23.50
CAVATELLI$21.75
Bottega Louie image

 

Bottega Louie

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dragee Hazelnut$10.00
Whole roasted hazelnuts coated with dark & milk chocolate
Éclair Chocolate$8.00
Pâte à choux filled with chocolate cremeux
Cake Le Noir Large$30.00
Chocolate sponge cake, milk chocolate ganache & dark chocolate ganache
Rao’s Los Angeles image

 

Rao’s Los Angeles

1006 Seward St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar Salad$18.00
Romaine Hearts, Classic Caesar Dressing, Ciabatta Croutons, Parmesan
House Salad$18.00
Green Leaf, Iceberg, cucumber, Endive, Radicchio, Red Onion, Fennel, Roma Tomato, House Vinaigrette
Meatballs$18.00
Ground Beef, Pork, Veal, Seasoned Breadcrumbs
Pizza Sociale image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Sociale

448 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (700 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grand Margherita$16.00
Fresh tomato sauce, New York's Lioni mozzarella, fresh basil
Alla Vodka$17.00
vodka sauce, smoked mozzarella, also available as gluten-free & vegan
Mediterranean$12.00
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta, black olives, Persian cucumbers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil + balsamic glaze (gluten-free)
Jon & Vinny's image

 

Jon & Vinny's

412 North Fairfax, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocados$8.00
3 Per Order, Schaner Family Farms
Gem Lettuce$4.00
2 Heads Per Order, Yerba Buena Farm
Shady Lady Tomatoes$5.00
1lb Per Order, Wong Farms
Mozza2Go: image

 

Mozza2Go:

6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Funghi Misti Pizza$23.00
Mixed Mushrooms, Fontina, Taleggio, and Thyme, finished with grated Parmesan.
Meatballs al Forno$14.00
Our prized dish comes in an order of three 2oz. meatballs & two slices of semolina toast with garlic herb butter.
Mista$14.00
A side salad of baby mixed greens served with a side of our lemon vinaigrette.
Bacari image

 

Bacari

8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacari Fries$10.00
chef’s “bcn” sauce, fried egg (add bacon +2)
Ricotta and Beet Gnocchi$11.00
hand-made, chèvre fondue, chimichurri
Noa's Cauliflower$10.00
caramelized, chipotle sauce, mixed greens
Malbec Market - Eagle Rock image

 

Malbec Market - Eagle Rock

1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Entraña Al Malbec$29.95
10 oz. Natural skirt steak with Malbec wine reduction , pearl onions and mushrooms sauce.
Sopa de Estacion - Seasonal Vegan Soup$7.95
Seasonal soup (Vegan)
1 dozen empanandas$39.95
One dozen empandas with your choice of up to 4 fillings.
Pura Vita Pizzeria image

 

Pura Vita Pizzeria

8276 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Diavolina$23.00
Calabrese sauce, mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, roasted red pepper, almond ricotta, Calabrian chili, chives, spicy agave - Cannot be made gluten free
Zeppole$6.00
Italian fritters topped with powdered sugar
Amelia$22.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic cream, wild arugula, shaved parmigiano
Louise's Trattoria image

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ciao - Caesar - V$15.00
Romaine hearts, Parmigiano, crostini, Caesar dressing, lemon zest
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.99
Fresh fettuccine pasta, cream, butter, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Ciao - Edamame & Tofu Ravioli -V$18.00
Ravioli with blistered baby tomato bruschetta, parmigiano
Met Him At A Bar image

PASTA

Met Him At A Bar

801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BROCCOLINI$9.00
BOLOGNESE$23.00
POMODORO$15.00
Bacari image

 

Bacari

2308 SOUTH UNION AVE, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacari Burger$10.00
all natural beef, open faced, fresh tomato, caramelized onion, worcestershire aioli, telera roll
Hunter's Mac and Cheese$10.00
five-cheese fondue, toasted panko, white truffle oil, scallion (add bacon +2) (add lobster & crab +6)
Grilled Chicken Breast$12.00
Mary's air chilled, crispy parmesan risotto cake, lemon jalapeño caper sauce
Rossoblu image

PASTA

Rossoblu

1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2691 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GRILLED PORK MEATBALLS$14.00
shaved fennel, orange, fennel pollen
TAGLIATELLE RAGU$25.00
beef, pork, not too much tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
MALTAGLIATI$25.00
pioppini mushrooms, saba, dandelion greens, sage, parmigiano reggiano
Ciao Verde Italia image

FRENCH FRIES

Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blistered Green Beans - V,GF,N$9.00
Haricot verts, shallot, EVOO, toasted almond & lemon
Corn on the Cob$4.95
Sweet Corn, husked, fire-grilled, and brushed with butter & salt
Holy Fries$4.95
Fried up golden brown
Raffallo's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Raffallo's Pizza

1657 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tossed Salad$6.75
Buffalo Wings$14.95
Meat Lovers Pizza
Sor Tino image

 

Sor Tino

908 S. Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Lava Cake with Vanilla Gelato$13.00
Margherita$20.00
Focaccina$5.00
Osteria Mozza image

 

Osteria Mozza

6602 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (9044 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Octopus$25.00
Grilled Octopus, Potato, Celery, Green Onion & Lemon
Garganelli$25.00
with ragu Bolognese
Fettunta$6.00
Toasted Bread Rubbed with Garlic and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Ciao Verde Italia image

 

Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Concasse - V,GF$16.00
Gluten Free Fusilli, chopped tomato, garlic, EVOO, basil, parmigiano
Blistered Green Beans - V,GF,N$9.00
Haricot verts, shallot, EVOO, toasted almond & lemon
Corn on the Cob$4.95
Sweet Corn, husked, fire-grilled, and brushed with butter & salt
Proper Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Pizza and Pasta

1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20" BYO Pizza$20.00
20'' pizza made the way you desire.
14" Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
20" Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
DeSano Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

DeSano Pizza

4959 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (5621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
NAP DESANO$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano
ITALIAN CHOPPED$13.00
Romaine, radicchio, fresh basil, soppressata, mozzarella, fresh tomaot, sunflower seeds, spice blend, olive oil, lemon & balsamic
NAP MARGHERITA CLASSICA VPN$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano, olive oil, basil
Prime Pizza image

 

Prime Pizza

141 S Central Avenue, LA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Pepperoni$26.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Garlic Knots$4.00
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)
Knead image

 

Knead

317 South Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Alfredo$10.00
Spaghetti pasta with a parmesan cream sauce
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, toasted parmesan, parsley and caesar dressing (vegetarian)
Pesto$10.00
Gnochetti pasta with a basil garlic pesto sauce (Nut Free)
Spartina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Spartina

7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Charred Broccolini$12.00
Charred Broccolini, Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper
Fried Feta & Brussel Sprouts$18.00
Fried Feta, Brussels Sprout Leaves, Calabrian Chilies, Caper Dressing
Garlic Pasta$27.00
Black and White Garlic, Calabrian Chilies, Spaghettini, Pecorino
Skinny Dave's image

 

Skinny Dave's

6208 w 87th st, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Cuts Banh Mi$12.00
house-made vietnamese ham, cured pork sausage, jambon, head cheese
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$10.00
herbed grilled chicken, fish sauce, hoisin, lime
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.00
poached chicken, lettuce, carrots, almonds, fried noodles, mandarin oranges, sesame dressing
Marco Polo image

SEAFOOD

Marco Polo

4141 SANTA MONICA BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Marco Polo Burger$18.00
provalone cheese, spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Casarecce$20.00
tomato, chile, garlic
Baby Kale$13.00
caesar dressing, pepitas, crispy shallots
Brothers Meatballs image

SANDWICHES

Brothers Meatballs

6268 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS$14.00
Brothers meatballs, homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil and cheese over spaghetti
Dom's Chicken Parm'$14.00
Breaded daring chicken, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, garlic bread
PENNE BOLOGNESE$14.00
Penne pasta sauteed in meatless meat sauce, parmesan cheese and basil
