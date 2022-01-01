Los Angeles Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
PIZZA
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Grandma Pizza Pie
|$22.50
Square pie w/ mozzarella , crushed tomatoes topped with fresh Basil
|Half & Half Specialty
Introducing Half + Half. You can now select two different specialty pizzas in one pie!
|New York Classic Cheese
|$18.50
Build Your Own Classic New York Cheese Pizza
TAPAS
Orsa & Winston
122 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|O&W GRAIN BOWL
|$12.00
Brown and black rice, shoyu egg, market vegetables & yuzu-oregano dressing. You can add tsukune chicken or beef.
PLEASE NOTE // Each bowl is sold separately. If you ordering multiple bowls with different add-on's, please add 1 bowl at a time to your cart.
|QUARTER POUNDER SANDO WITH CHEESE
|$12.00
A cheeseburger sando—chuck, hanger & ribeye ground in-house, with house-made “bulldog sauce," cabbage, pickles, slivered red onion & cheddar cheese.
|SIDE OF PICKLES
|$3.00
A side of our daily selection of house-made pickles—whatever’s in season.
Nossa
1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Roasted Half Chicken
|$18.00
****THE PICTURE HERE IS SERVED WITH "THE WORKS"!!!!! SERVED A LA CARTE with choice to add salad OR The Works - see below: 48-Hour Brined Jidor Chicken, Herb Marinated, Annatto Oil served à la carte with CHOICE to add a Market Salad OR The Works (nossa rice, black beans, plantains, farofa, salsa campanha and chimichurri) ***ALLERGY NOTE: plantains are fried alongside gluten - not suitable for those with celiac!)
|Pão de Queijo - (6 pcs)
|$8.00
brazilian cheese bread (gluten free!)
If you've never had these before they're like soft cheese pillows and they'll make you happy! ***cannot be prepared without cheese
|Lasagna
|$19.00
chicken ragu, marinara and parmigiano. and yes, this is glorious! (cannot be prepared gluten free)
Pura Vita
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Broccoli Rabe
|$11.00
Garlic, chili flake, flakey sea salt. Gluten free.
|Carbonara
|$23.00
Spaghetti, avocado egg and macadamia romano cream, shiitake bacon
|Linguine Di Mare
|$23.00
Garlic white wine sauce, king oyster mushroom scallops, chili flake, toasted breadcrumbs
Jon & Vinny's
11938 San Vicente Blvd., LA
|Popular items
|OLIVES
|$6.00
|LITTLE NATS
|$23.50
|CAVATELLI
|$21.75
Bottega Louie
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Dragee Hazelnut
|$10.00
Whole roasted hazelnuts coated with dark & milk chocolate
|Éclair Chocolate
|$8.00
Pâte à choux filled with chocolate cremeux
|Cake Le Noir Large
|$30.00
Chocolate sponge cake, milk chocolate ganache & dark chocolate ganache
Rao’s Los Angeles
1006 Seward St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$18.00
Romaine Hearts, Classic Caesar Dressing, Ciabatta Croutons, Parmesan
|House Salad
|$18.00
Green Leaf, Iceberg, cucumber, Endive, Radicchio, Red Onion, Fennel, Roma Tomato, House Vinaigrette
|Meatballs
|$18.00
Ground Beef, Pork, Veal, Seasoned Breadcrumbs
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Sociale
448 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Grand Margherita
|$16.00
Fresh tomato sauce, New York's Lioni mozzarella, fresh basil
|Alla Vodka
|$17.00
vodka sauce, smoked mozzarella, also available as gluten-free & vegan
|Mediterranean
|$12.00
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta, black olives, Persian cucumbers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil + balsamic glaze (gluten-free)
Jon & Vinny's
412 North Fairfax, LA
|Popular items
|Avocados
|$8.00
3 Per Order, Schaner Family Farms
|Gem Lettuce
|$4.00
2 Heads Per Order, Yerba Buena Farm
|Shady Lady Tomatoes
|$5.00
1lb Per Order, Wong Farms
Mozza2Go:
6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Funghi Misti Pizza
|$23.00
Mixed Mushrooms, Fontina, Taleggio, and Thyme, finished with grated Parmesan.
|Meatballs al Forno
|$14.00
Our prized dish comes in an order of three 2oz. meatballs & two slices of semolina toast with garlic herb butter.
|Mista
|$14.00
A side salad of baby mixed greens served with a side of our lemon vinaigrette.
Bacari
8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA
|Popular items
|Bacari Fries
|$10.00
chef’s “bcn” sauce, fried egg (add bacon +2)
|Ricotta and Beet Gnocchi
|$11.00
hand-made, chèvre fondue, chimichurri
|Noa's Cauliflower
|$10.00
caramelized, chipotle sauce, mixed greens
Malbec Market - Eagle Rock
1632 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Popular items
|Entraña Al Malbec
|$29.95
10 oz. Natural skirt steak with Malbec wine reduction , pearl onions and mushrooms sauce.
|Sopa de Estacion - Seasonal Vegan Soup
|$7.95
Seasonal soup (Vegan)
|1 dozen empanandas
|$39.95
One dozen empandas with your choice of up to 4 fillings.
Pura Vita Pizzeria
8276 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Diavolina
|$23.00
Calabrese sauce, mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, roasted red pepper, almond ricotta, Calabrian chili, chives, spicy agave - Cannot be made gluten free
|Zeppole
|$6.00
Italian fritters topped with powdered sugar
|Amelia
|$22.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic cream, wild arugula, shaved parmigiano
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Ciao - Caesar - V
|$15.00
Romaine hearts, Parmigiano, crostini, Caesar dressing, lemon zest
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$17.99
Fresh fettuccine pasta, cream, butter, Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Ciao - Edamame & Tofu Ravioli -V
|$18.00
Ravioli with blistered baby tomato bruschetta, parmigiano
PASTA
Met Him At A Bar
801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|BROCCOLINI
|$9.00
|BOLOGNESE
|$23.00
|POMODORO
|$15.00
Bacari
2308 SOUTH UNION AVE, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Bacari Burger
|$10.00
all natural beef, open faced, fresh tomato, caramelized onion, worcestershire aioli, telera roll
|Hunter's Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
five-cheese fondue, toasted panko, white truffle oil, scallion (add bacon +2) (add lobster & crab +6)
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$12.00
Mary's air chilled, crispy parmesan risotto cake, lemon jalapeño caper sauce
PASTA
Rossoblu
1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|GRILLED PORK MEATBALLS
|$14.00
shaved fennel, orange, fennel pollen
|TAGLIATELLE RAGU
|$25.00
beef, pork, not too much tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
|MALTAGLIATI
|$25.00
pioppini mushrooms, saba, dandelion greens, sage, parmigiano reggiano
FRENCH FRIES
Ciao Verde Italia
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Blistered Green Beans - V,GF,N
|$9.00
Haricot verts, shallot, EVOO, toasted almond & lemon
|Corn on the Cob
|$4.95
Sweet Corn, husked, fire-grilled, and brushed with butter & salt
|Holy Fries
|$4.95
Fried up golden brown
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Raffallo's Pizza
1657 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Tossed Salad
|$6.75
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.95
|Meat Lovers Pizza
Sor Tino
908 S. Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chocolate Lava Cake with Vanilla Gelato
|$13.00
|Margherita
|$20.00
|Focaccina
|$5.00
Osteria Mozza
6602 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Octopus
|$25.00
Grilled Octopus, Potato, Celery, Green Onion & Lemon
|Garganelli
|$25.00
with ragu Bolognese
|Fettunta
|$6.00
Toasted Bread Rubbed with Garlic and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Concasse - V,GF
|$16.00
Gluten Free Fusilli, chopped tomato, garlic, EVOO, basil, parmigiano
|Blistered Green Beans - V,GF,N
|$9.00
Haricot verts, shallot, EVOO, toasted almond & lemon
|Corn on the Cob
|$4.95
Sweet Corn, husked, fire-grilled, and brushed with butter & salt
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Proper Pizza and Pasta
1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|20" BYO Pizza
|$20.00
20'' pizza made the way you desire.
|14" Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
|20" Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
PIZZA • SALADS
DeSano Pizza
4959 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|NAP DESANO
|$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano
|ITALIAN CHOPPED
|$13.00
Romaine, radicchio, fresh basil, soppressata, mozzarella, fresh tomaot, sunflower seeds, spice blend, olive oil, lemon & balsamic
|NAP MARGHERITA CLASSICA VPN
|$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano, olive oil, basil
Prime Pizza
141 S Central Avenue, LA
|Popular items
|Cheese
|$22.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
|Pepperoni
|$26.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
|Garlic Knots
|$4.00
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)
Knead
317 South Broadway, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Alfredo
|$10.00
Spaghetti pasta with a parmesan cream sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, toasted parmesan, parsley and caesar dressing (vegetarian)
|Pesto
|$10.00
Gnochetti pasta with a basil garlic pesto sauce (Nut Free)
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL
Spartina
7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Charred Broccolini
|$12.00
Charred Broccolini, Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper
|Fried Feta & Brussel Sprouts
|$18.00
Fried Feta, Brussels Sprout Leaves, Calabrian Chilies, Caper Dressing
|Garlic Pasta
|$27.00
Black and White Garlic, Calabrian Chilies, Spaghettini, Pecorino
Skinny Dave's
6208 w 87th st, los angeles
|Popular items
|Cold Cuts Banh Mi
|$12.00
house-made vietnamese ham, cured pork sausage, jambon, head cheese
|Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
|$10.00
herbed grilled chicken, fish sauce, hoisin, lime
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$12.00
poached chicken, lettuce, carrots, almonds, fried noodles, mandarin oranges, sesame dressing
SEAFOOD
Marco Polo
4141 SANTA MONICA BLVD, LOS ANGELES
|Popular items
|Marco Polo Burger
|$18.00
provalone cheese, spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion
|Casarecce
|$20.00
tomato, chile, garlic
|Baby Kale
|$13.00
caesar dressing, pepitas, crispy shallots
SANDWICHES
Brothers Meatballs
6268 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
|$14.00
Brothers meatballs, homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil and cheese over spaghetti
|Dom's Chicken Parm'
|$14.00
Breaded daring chicken, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, garlic bread
|PENNE BOLOGNESE
|$14.00
Penne pasta sauteed in meatless meat sauce, parmesan cheese and basil
- 2