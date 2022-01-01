Los Angeles Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles

Thunderbird image

 

Thunderbird

12217 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Puffy Taco Meal$15.00
Two Puffy Tacos of your choice.
Our Puffy Tacos are Gluten Free because they are made fresh with 100% Nixtalamalized Corn
With a choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa
Carnitas Nachos$15.00
Tortilla Chips, Pork Carnitas, Pico de Gallo, Queso Cheese Sauce, Shredded Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro and Green Onion, Pickled Jalapeno
Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, cotija cheese, pickled jicama choice of ranch or citrus vinaigrette.
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$12.95
Tortilla Soup Bowl TO GO$7.95
Individual Margarita$12.95
Pocha image

 

Pocha

6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$5.50
Avocado, scallions, cilantro, white onion, citrus (GF) (V)
TURKEY ALBONDIGAS$12.00
(GF)
CHIPS & SALSA$5.00
Please specify your choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde (GF) (V)
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos image

 

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Gobernador Signature Taco$4.75
jumbo shrimp sauteed with caramelized onions & peppers, griddled cheese, la original culichi salsa. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla
2 Signature Taco Box (Corn)$13.00
Choice of 2 oaxacan corn tortilla tacos. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac, Dessert Bites, Canned Drink or Bottled Water
8 Street Taco Flight$16.50
Choice of 8 fillings, includes salsa, guac, escabeche
HomeState image

TACOS

HomeState

5611 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Trinity$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, Beeler's bacon, potato, cheddar
Chicken$4.50
Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, guacamole, cabbage slaw
Frio$3.50
refried charro beans, monterey jack
Kye's Western image

 

Kye's Western

615 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Black Bean Brownie$4.50
Black Beans*, Brown Sugar*, Fair Trade Chocolate Chips*, Water, Coconut Oil*, Cocoa Powder, Maple Syrup*, Sucanat*, Sorghum Flour, Fresh Ground Flax Seeds*, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Sea Salt (WF, DF, EF, SF, nuts in the form of coconut oil)
BULGOGI
Choice of Marinated Organic Beef or Vegan Organic GF Tempeh, Macro Pressed Local Sustainably Grown Vegetables, Fresh Herbs, Kim Chi, House Made Gochujang Sauce, White Rice / Quinoa* Blend, Wrapped in Romaine (GF, DF, NF, EF, soy) SPICY
Kabocha Pie$4.50
Steamed Kabocha Squash, Coconut Milk*, Yam, Sucanat*, Gluten Free Flour*, Free Range Eggs, Vanilla, Baking Powder, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Molasses, Ground Spices, Sea Salt (GF, DF, NF, SF, egg)
BAR AMÁ image

 

BAR AMÁ

118 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN TACOS DORADOS (three)$15.00
Crispy tacos—inspired by the tacos of Josef’s great-grandmother—filled with ranchero chicken & cheese. Three per order.
PLEASE NOTE // Mix and match of different dorados in a single order is unavailable.
QUESO & CHIPS$11.00
Heat-and-serve bowl of our homemade Tex-Mex queso—”the world’s best queso,” according to Bloomberg News. Comes with fresh tortilla chips. Goes great with everything.
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$13.00
Made-to-order chunky guacamole—super fresh and cool and creamy—with lots of lime, celery, cilantro, onion, and serrano chile. The full recipe (if you want to know the secret ingredient) is in the Amá cookbook.
Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile image

 

Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile

800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Taco$4.19
Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Fries$6.49
Thick cut fries seasoned with kosher salt. Choose your dipping sauce.
Dirty Fries$9.89
Loaded thick cut fries with 3 cheese blend, avocado crema, green onion, pickled onion, morita salsa, queso fresco and cilantro
Tacos Gavilan image

 

Tacos Gavilan

4380 S BROADWAY AVE, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Buche$1.89
1 Grilled Pork Maw Taco - Served Plain
Torta Asada$7.49
Grilled Steak - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
Plato Asada$7.99
Grilled Steak - Includes a small side salad, rice, beans, and tortillas of your choice.
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchilada Suiza$19.55
#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas$17.95
Fajitas$19.75
Guelaguetza Restaurant image

 

Guelaguetza Restaurant

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (3388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mole Negro$21.50
Black mole served with your choice of chicken breast, thigh or spare pork ribs. Served with rice. This is the mother of all moles, smoky, sweet, with just the right amount of spice.
Tlayuda Guelaguetza$27.50
Tlayuda spread with pork crackling paste, and bean paste. Topped with queso fresco, cabbage, Oaxaca cheese, grilled chorizo, grilled beef tasajo and grilled marinated pork cecina. (THE WORKS!). Tlayudas are handmade from organic corn and imported from Oaxaca
Molotes$14.00
Potatoes and chorizo inside a crispy corn-based pastry. Served with guacamole or refried black bean sauce and queso fresco. Three per order
Chicas Tacos image

PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Chicas Tacos

8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.7 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips$1.49
Non-GMO tortilla chips
Market Burrito$10.49
Hand pressed flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, rice, beans, three cheese blend, queso, house salsa, avocado salsa, cilantro, scallion
Note: Flour tortilla contains dairy
Two Taco Combo$10.00
Your choice of any two tacos served with chips & salsa
Hermanito image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Hermanito

2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
NACHOS$14.00
guacamole | pico de gallo | chili con queso | oaxacan cheese | black beans
GUACAMOLE$10.00
smashed avocado | pico de gallo | chips
BAO BUN$14.00
2 Bao Bun | Al Pastor Pork belly | Cilantro | Onion | Pineapple
GO by Citizens image

 

GO by Citizens

8117 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Itoen Green Tea$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
Lemonade
12oz Bottle
Pepsi$3.50
Tacos Gavilan image

 

Tacos Gavilan

7070 SUNSET BLVD, HOLLYWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Carnitas$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
Plato Asada$7.99
Grilled Steak - Includes a small side salad, rice, beans, and tortillas of your choice.
Taco Pollo$1.89
1 Grilled Chicken Taco - Served Plain
Tacos Negros by My Two Cents image

 

Tacos Negros by My Two Cents

5583 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Catfish$8.00
Fried Domestic Catfish, Red Slaw, Remoulade, Hot Sauce Salsa.
Callaloo & Plantain (Vegan)$7.00
Smashed Fried Plantain, Callaloo, Jamaican Slaw and Calypso Salsa
Crab Cake$8.00
Crispy Blue Lump Crab Cake, Red Slaw, Remoulade, Sweet Hot Sauce, Salsa, Picked Okra
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina image

 

Diablo Restaurant + Cantina

3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$16.00
Fried Chicken Taco$5.00
Old Fashion Burrito$6.00
Loqui image

TACOS

Loqui

803 Traction Ave, Suite 150, Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (740 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Primo (Flour)$6.00
Lettuce, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and salsa
Chicken Plate (Flour)$13.75
Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and tortillas
Chicken Primo (Flour)$6.00
Cheese, guacamole, onion, cilantro and salsa
Tacos Gavilan image

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

1900 S CENTRAL AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.5 (1830 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Super Burrito Asada$8.99
Grilled Steak - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
Burrito Asada$6.99
Grilled beef - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
Taco Pastor$1.89
1 Marinated Pork Taco - Served Plain
NextMex Hollywood image

 

NextMex Hollywood

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asada Burrito$10.50
A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*
Salsa Verde (small ramekin)$0.25
Made from scratch. Tops all of our tacos! Mild
Fried Shrimp Taco$4.75
-NEW- Crispy shrimp topped with cabbage, crema, salsa verde, cilantro, chopped onion & tomato. Handmade corn tortilla
Umami Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
Truffle Fries$4.50
Truffle fondue, scallions served with your choice of one sauce
Truffle Burger$10.50
4oz smash patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
HomeState To-Go image

TACOS

HomeState To-Go

3923 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tijuana Panthers$5.00
shredded brisket, queso, potatoes, and pico de gallo
Pecos$4.50
pasture-raised eggs, shredded brisket
Emo's (vegetarian)$3.75
refried black beans, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion (Vegan on corn tortilla)
Mezcalero image

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalero

510 S Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Battered Fries$14.00
Beer battered fries tossed in house seasoning w/ monterey jack & cotija cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeño, pickled onions, cilantro & habanero aioli.
Choice of protein: Pork Carnitas, Pork Al Pastor, Chicken Tinga, Chicken Peanut Mole, Beef Barbacoa, Fried Chicken or Carne Asada
Takis Elote (Street Corn)$10.00
Fresh corn kernels w/ cotija cheese, takis, habanero aioli, spicy avocado aioli & micro cilantro
Pick 3 Tacos!$14.00
Mix & match 3 of our specialty tacos
El Granjero Cantina image

 

El Granjero Cantina

6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Guacamole$6.50
smashed avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro
Keto Bowl$18.50
your choice of protein; cauliflower rice, griddled cheese, cabbage slaw, marinated kale, crema
Crispy Avocado Bowl$17.50
chipotle aioli, marinated kale, corn and black bean salsa, pickled red onions
HomeState image

 

HomeState

12105 W Waterfront Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Don't Mess w/ Texas$3.75
charro beans, Beeler's bacon, potato, cheddar
Frio$3.50
refried charro beans, monterey jack
Blanco (vegetarian)$3.75
pasture-raised egg whites, shiitake mushrooms, monterey jack
Dalia Cocina Mexicana image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dalia Cocina Mexicana

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Short Rib Taco a La Carte$5.50
Single Empanada
Fish Tacos$15.00
El Tepeyac Cafe image

 

El Tepeyac Cafe

812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (4569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#6 Taco & Enchilada$10.50
Original Hollenbeck$13.85
Hollenbeck Asada$13.99
Loqui image

 

Loqui

12751 Millennium Drive Suite 145, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Plate (Corn)$12.75
Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and tortillas
Beef Primo (Flour)$6.00
Cheese, beans, onion, cilantro and salsa
Mushroom Primo (Flour)$6.00
Cheese, beans, guacamole, onion, cilantro and salsa
Taco Vega image

 

Taco Vega

456 N Fairfax, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baja$6.00
tempura cauliflower, cabbage & fennel slaw, lemon cilantro aioli
Taco Combo$14.00
2 Tacos, Rice & Beans
Quinoa & Potato Taquitos$9.00
(3 each) cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, chipotle crema GF
Guerrilla Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Guerrilla Tacos

2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1917 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Taco$8.00
Pickled Onions, Grilled Scallion, Peanut Chili Crisp, Hoisin Sauce, Flour Tortilla
Puffy Pocho Taco$6.00
"Hard" Shell Taco (Deep Fried Flour Tortilla), Ground Beef Pocho Mix, Chipotle Crema, Aged Cheddar, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Salsa.
Contains: Gluten (can not omit), Onion, Garlic (can not omit), Dairy
Sweet Potato Taco$6.00
Almond-Cashew Chile, Feta Cheese, Fried Corn, Green Onion
