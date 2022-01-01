Los Angeles Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles
Thunderbird
12217 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
|Puffy Taco Meal
|$15.00
Two Puffy Tacos of your choice.
Our Puffy Tacos are Gluten Free because they are made fresh with 100% Nixtalamalized Corn
With a choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa
|Carnitas Nachos
|$15.00
Tortilla Chips, Pork Carnitas, Pico de Gallo, Queso Cheese Sauce, Shredded Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro and Green Onion, Pickled Jalapeno
|Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, cotija cheese, pickled jicama choice of ranch or citrus vinaigrette.
El Cholo
1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Guacamole
|$12.95
|Tortilla Soup Bowl TO GO
|$7.95
|Individual Margarita
|$12.95
Pocha
6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
|$5.50
Avocado, scallions, cilantro, white onion, citrus (GF) (V)
|TURKEY ALBONDIGAS
|$12.00
(GF)
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$5.00
Please specify your choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde (GF) (V)
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Gobernador Signature Taco
|$4.75
jumbo shrimp sauteed with caramelized onions & peppers, griddled cheese, la original culichi salsa. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla
|2 Signature Taco Box (Corn)
|$13.00
Choice of 2 oaxacan corn tortilla tacos. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac, Dessert Bites, Canned Drink or Bottled Water
|8 Street Taco Flight
|$16.50
Choice of 8 fillings, includes salsa, guac, escabeche
TACOS
HomeState
5611 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles
|Trinity
|$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, Beeler's bacon, potato, cheddar
|Chicken
|$4.50
Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, guacamole, cabbage slaw
|Frio
|$3.50
refried charro beans, monterey jack
Kye's Western
615 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Vegan Black Bean Brownie
|$4.50
Black Beans*, Brown Sugar*, Fair Trade Chocolate Chips*, Water, Coconut Oil*, Cocoa Powder, Maple Syrup*, Sucanat*, Sorghum Flour, Fresh Ground Flax Seeds*, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Sea Salt (WF, DF, EF, SF, nuts in the form of coconut oil)
|BULGOGI
Choice of Marinated Organic Beef or Vegan Organic GF Tempeh, Macro Pressed Local Sustainably Grown Vegetables, Fresh Herbs, Kim Chi, House Made Gochujang Sauce, White Rice / Quinoa* Blend, Wrapped in Romaine (GF, DF, NF, EF, soy) SPICY
|Kabocha Pie
|$4.50
Steamed Kabocha Squash, Coconut Milk*, Yam, Sucanat*, Gluten Free Flour*, Free Range Eggs, Vanilla, Baking Powder, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Molasses, Ground Spices, Sea Salt (GF, DF, NF, SF, egg)
BAR AMÁ
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|CHICKEN TACOS DORADOS (three)
|$15.00
Crispy tacos—inspired by the tacos of Josef’s great-grandmother—filled with ranchero chicken & cheese. Three per order.
PLEASE NOTE // Mix and match of different dorados in a single order is unavailable.
|QUESO & CHIPS
|$11.00
Heat-and-serve bowl of our homemade Tex-Mex queso—”the world’s best queso,” according to Bloomberg News. Comes with fresh tortilla chips. Goes great with everything.
|GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
|$13.00
Made-to-order chunky guacamole—super fresh and cool and creamy—with lots of lime, celery, cilantro, onion, and serrano chile. The full recipe (if you want to know the secret ingredient) is in the Amá cookbook.
Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Chicken Taco
|$4.19
Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro
|Fries
|$6.49
Thick cut fries seasoned with kosher salt. Choose your dipping sauce.
|Dirty Fries
|$9.89
Loaded thick cut fries with 3 cheese blend, avocado crema, green onion, pickled onion, morita salsa, queso fresco and cilantro
Tacos Gavilan
4380 S BROADWAY AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Taco Buche
|$1.89
1 Grilled Pork Maw Taco - Served Plain
|Torta Asada
|$7.49
Grilled Steak - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
|Plato Asada
|$7.99
Grilled Steak - Includes a small side salad, rice, beans, and tortillas of your choice.
El Cholo
1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles
|Enchilada Suiza
|$19.55
|#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas
|$17.95
|Fajitas
|$19.75
Guelaguetza Restaurant
3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Mole Negro
|$21.50
Black mole served with your choice of chicken breast, thigh or spare pork ribs. Served with rice. This is the mother of all moles, smoky, sweet, with just the right amount of spice.
|Tlayuda Guelaguetza
|$27.50
Tlayuda spread with pork crackling paste, and bean paste. Topped with queso fresco, cabbage, Oaxaca cheese, grilled chorizo, grilled beef tasajo and grilled marinated pork cecina. (THE WORKS!). Tlayudas are handmade from organic corn and imported from Oaxaca
|Molotes
|$14.00
Potatoes and chorizo inside a crispy corn-based pastry. Served with guacamole or refried black bean sauce and queso fresco. Three per order
Chicas Tacos
8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Chips
|$1.49
Non-GMO tortilla chips
|Market Burrito
|$10.49
Hand pressed flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, rice, beans, three cheese blend, queso, house salsa, avocado salsa, cilantro, scallion
Note: Flour tortilla contains dairy
|Two Taco Combo
|$10.00
Your choice of any two tacos served with chips & salsa
Hermanito
2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|NACHOS
|$14.00
guacamole | pico de gallo | chili con queso | oaxacan cheese | black beans
|GUACAMOLE
|$10.00
smashed avocado | pico de gallo | chips
|BAO BUN
|$14.00
2 Bao Bun | Al Pastor Pork belly | Cilantro | Onion | Pineapple
GO by Citizens
8117 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Itoen Green Tea
|$4.00
No sugar, no artificial coloring
|Lemonade
12oz Bottle
|Pepsi
|$3.50
Tacos Gavilan
7070 SUNSET BLVD, HOLLYWOOD
|Taco Carnitas
|$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
|Plato Asada
|$7.99
Grilled Steak - Includes a small side salad, rice, beans, and tortillas of your choice.
|Taco Pollo
|$1.89
1 Grilled Chicken Taco - Served Plain
Tacos Negros by My Two Cents
5583 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Crispy Catfish
|$8.00
Fried Domestic Catfish, Red Slaw, Remoulade, Hot Sauce Salsa.
|Callaloo & Plantain (Vegan)
|$7.00
Smashed Fried Plantain, Callaloo, Jamaican Slaw and Calypso Salsa
|Crab Cake
|$8.00
Crispy Blue Lump Crab Cake, Red Slaw, Remoulade, Sweet Hot Sauce, Salsa, Picked Okra
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Nachos
|$16.00
|Fried Chicken Taco
|$5.00
|Old Fashion Burrito
|$6.00
Loqui
803 Traction Ave, Suite 150, Los Angeles
|Pork Primo (Flour)
|$6.00
Lettuce, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and salsa
|Chicken Plate (Flour)
|$13.75
Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and tortillas
|Chicken Primo (Flour)
|$6.00
Cheese, guacamole, onion, cilantro and salsa
Tacos Gavilan
1900 S CENTRAL AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Super Burrito Asada
|$8.99
Grilled Steak - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
|Burrito Asada
|$6.99
Grilled beef - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
|Taco Pastor
|$1.89
1 Marinated Pork Taco - Served Plain
NextMex Hollywood
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Asada Burrito
|$10.50
A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*
|Salsa Verde (small ramekin)
|$0.25
Made from scratch. Tops all of our tacos! Mild
|Fried Shrimp Taco
|$4.75
-NEW- Crispy shrimp topped with cabbage, crema, salsa verde, cilantro, chopped onion & tomato. Handmade corn tortilla
Umami Burger
4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
|Truffle Fries
|$4.50
Truffle fondue, scallions served with your choice of one sauce
|Truffle Burger
|$10.50
4oz smash patty, truffle aioli, truffle fondue, truffle glaze
HomeState To-Go
3923 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Tijuana Panthers
|$5.00
shredded brisket, queso, potatoes, and pico de gallo
|Pecos
|$4.50
pasture-raised eggs, shredded brisket
|Emo's (vegetarian)
|$3.75
refried black beans, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion (Vegan on corn tortilla)
Mezcalero
510 S Broadway, Los Angeles
|Loaded Battered Fries
|$14.00
Beer battered fries tossed in house seasoning w/ monterey jack & cotija cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeño, pickled onions, cilantro & habanero aioli.
Choice of protein: Pork Carnitas, Pork Al Pastor, Chicken Tinga, Chicken Peanut Mole, Beef Barbacoa, Fried Chicken or Carne Asada
|Takis Elote (Street Corn)
|$10.00
Fresh corn kernels w/ cotija cheese, takis, habanero aioli, spicy avocado aioli & micro cilantro
|Pick 3 Tacos!
|$14.00
Mix & match 3 of our specialty tacos
El Granjero Cantina
6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles
|Small Guacamole
|$6.50
smashed avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro
|Keto Bowl
|$18.50
your choice of protein; cauliflower rice, griddled cheese, cabbage slaw, marinated kale, crema
|Crispy Avocado Bowl
|$17.50
chipotle aioli, marinated kale, corn and black bean salsa, pickled red onions
HomeState
12105 W Waterfront Drive, Los Angeles
|Don't Mess w/ Texas
|$3.75
charro beans, Beeler's bacon, potato, cheddar
|Frio
|$3.50
refried charro beans, monterey jack
|Blanco (vegetarian)
|$3.75
pasture-raised egg whites, shiitake mushrooms, monterey jack
Dalia Cocina Mexicana
108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles
|Short Rib Taco a La Carte
|$5.50
|Single Empanada
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
El Tepeyac Cafe
812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles
|#6 Taco & Enchilada
|$10.50
|Original Hollenbeck
|$13.85
|Hollenbeck Asada
|$13.99
Loqui
12751 Millennium Drive Suite 145, Los Angeles
|Chicken Plate (Corn)
|$12.75
Rice, beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and tortillas
|Beef Primo (Flour)
|$6.00
Cheese, beans, onion, cilantro and salsa
|Mushroom Primo (Flour)
|$6.00
Cheese, beans, guacamole, onion, cilantro and salsa
Taco Vega
456 N Fairfax, Los Angeles
|Baja
|$6.00
tempura cauliflower, cabbage & fennel slaw, lemon cilantro aioli
|Taco Combo
|$14.00
2 Tacos, Rice & Beans
|Quinoa & Potato Taquitos
|$9.00
(3 each) cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, chipotle crema GF
Guerrilla Tacos
2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles
|Steak Taco
|$8.00
Pickled Onions, Grilled Scallion, Peanut Chili Crisp, Hoisin Sauce, Flour Tortilla
|Puffy Pocho Taco
|$6.00
"Hard" Shell Taco (Deep Fried Flour Tortilla), Ground Beef Pocho Mix, Chipotle Crema, Aged Cheddar, Pico De Gallo, Avocado Salsa.
Contains: Gluten (can not omit), Onion, Garlic (can not omit), Dairy
|Sweet Potato Taco
|$6.00
Almond-Cashew Chile, Feta Cheese, Fried Corn, Green Onion
