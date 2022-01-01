Los Angeles vegan restaurants you'll love
Must-try vegan restaurants in Los Angeles
Pura Vita
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Broccoli Rabe
|$11.00
Garlic, chili flake, flakey sea salt. Gluten free.
|Carbonara
|$23.00
Spaghetti, avocado egg and macadamia romano cream, shiitake bacon
|Linguine Di Mare
|$23.00
Garlic white wine sauce, king oyster mushroom scallops, chili flake, toasted breadcrumbs
SMOOTHIES
Juice Crafters
2718 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Venice Cove
|$8.50
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, pineapple & dried cranberries.
|Green Island
|$9.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, spinach, chia seeds, mint & moringa.
|Sunny Malibu
|$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgerlords
110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Sourdough Garlic Melt
|$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on rustic sourdough bread with double Follow your Heart Provolone Cheese, double 2,000 Island sauce, and garlic-grilled onions
|Burgerlords™ Double Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce
|Fancy Ranch Side
|$0.49
Our house-made ranch. An elegant sauce.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgerlords
943 N Broadway, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Oreo
*Vegan shake contains almond, soy and sesame*
|Sourdough Garlic Melt
|$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on rustic sourdough bread with double Follow your Heart Provolone Cheese, double 2,000 Island sauce, and garlic-grilled onions
|Fancy Ranch Side
|$0.49
Our house-made Ranch. *fry sold separately
Juice Crafters
3827 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Sunny Malibu
|$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
|#3 - Mother Earth
|$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
|Flu Off!
|$4.45
Lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
SMOOTHIES
Juice Crafters
702 S Spring St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Acai - Protein Bowl
|$14.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein.
Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.
|Acai - Chocolate Bowl
|$15.50
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, cacao powder, chocolate protein.
Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, cacao nibs, almond butter.
|#3 - Mother Earth
|$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Honeybee Burger
345 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|The Queen Bee
|$13.95
A double patty / double cheese / double delicious version of our Honeybee burger with Impossible, Beyond meat, or one of both!
|Sweet Potato Frots
|$3.95
Sweet potato tots and sweet potato fries together in perfect harmony! Prepared in rice bran oil for a light, crisp texture and seasoned to perfection. One sauce included.
|The Slider
|$4.95
A not-so compact version of our Honeybee burger served on a slider bun. Perfect for snacking or a light bite. Available with either Beyond or Impossible.
NextMex Hollywood
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Asada Burrito
|$10.50
A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*
|Salsa Verde (small ramekin)
|$0.25
Made from scratch. Tops all of our tacos! Mild
|Fried Shrimp Taco
|$4.75
-NEW- Crispy shrimp topped with cabbage, crema, salsa verde, cilantro, chopped onion & tomato. Handmade corn tortilla
Pura Vita Pizzeria
8276 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
|Popular items
|Diavolina
|$23.00
Calabrese sauce, mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, roasted red pepper, almond ricotta, Calabrian chili, chives, spicy agave - Cannot be made gluten free
|Zeppole
|$6.00
Italian fritters topped with powdered sugar
|Amelia
|$22.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic cream, wild arugula, shaved parmigiano
Juice Crafters
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Crunchy Monkey
|$10.99
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
|Summerland
|$9.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.
|Silver Cup
|$9.99
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.
FRENCH FRIES
Ciao Verde Italia
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Blistered Green Beans - V,GF,N
|$9.00
Haricot verts, shallot, EVOO, toasted almond & lemon
|Corn on the Cob
|$4.95
Sweet Corn, husked, fire-grilled, and brushed with butter & salt
|Holy Fries
|$4.95
Fried up golden brown
Juice Crafters
11682 San Vicente Blvd, Brentwood
|Popular items
|Lily
|$8.99
Almond milk, banana, dates & almond granola.
|#5 - Skinny Rescue
|$9.95
100% celery juice
|Acai - Classic Bowl
|$10.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
Backyard Bowls - Silver Lake
3504 W. Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Warrior Bowl
|$11.95
Base: Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Spinach, Kale, Spirulina, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Amonds, Strawberry, Blueberry, Bee Pollen, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter, Honey
|Green Bowl
|$10.95
Base: Acai, Spinach, Kale, Banana, Lime, Ginger, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Honey
|Supergreen Smoothie
|$8.95
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey
SMOOTHIES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
VOWburger
519 N Fairfax, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|VOWegg sandwich
|$5.99
In house vegan egg, cheese, and house special green sauce
**add an impossible sausage for $3!
|VOWgreen sauce
|$0.99
made from Peruvian roots... adds a spicy kick
|VOWchickn tenders - 2 ct
|$5.99
housemade and freshly breaded, our VOWchickn tenders are seasoned and cooked to crunchy perfection. Comes with 1 premium sauce included
Contains soy
SMOOTHIES
Jewel
654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Tater Tots (gf)
|$8.00
The crispy fried potatoes you know and love.
|Avocado Toast (gfo)
|$13.00
Sliced avocado, cashew-herb spread, red onion, carrots, puffed quinoa togarashi served on Bub & Grandma's sourdough bread or housemade gluten-free seed bread.
|Jewel Box (gf)
|$18.00
Japanese sweet potato, avocado, black beans, garlicky greens, turmeric tofu, kraut, raw veggies, amaranth-pumpkin crunch, miso-ginger sauce. Gluten-Free.
Taco Vega
456 N Fairfax, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Baja
|$6.00
tempura cauliflower, cabbage & fennel slaw, lemon cilantro aioli
|Taco Combo
|$14.00
2 Tacos, Rice & Beans
|Quinoa & Potato Taquitos
|$9.00
(3 each) cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, chipotle crema GF
SANDWICHES
Brothers Meatballs
6268 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
|$14.00
Brothers meatballs, homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil and cheese over spaghetti
|Dom's Chicken Parm'
|$14.00
Breaded daring chicken, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, garlic bread
|PENNE BOLOGNESE
|$14.00
Penne pasta sauteed in meatless meat sauce, parmesan cheese and basil
Extra Market, Inc.
457 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|SAUSAGE*, EGG* & CHEESE*
|$7.50
FLUFFY SCRAMBLED EGGS*, SAVORY SAUSAGE* & MELTED AMERICAN CHEESE* SERVED ON A FRESH POPPY SEED KAISER ROLL.
*PLANT-BASED.
|CHICKEN NUGGETS
|$7.50
IMPOSSIBLE™ CHICKEN NUGGETS SERVED WITH A SET OF DIPS.
Plant Based Sandwich
4574 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Main Salad
|$9.99
A mixed green salad with grilled eggplant, roasted beetroots, fried garbanzo beans and fresh tomatoes and carrots, herb vegan goddess dressing on the side.
|Mediterranean Eggplant Medley
|$12.99
The Mediterranean never tasted this good. Perfectly cooked luscious eggplant served on a ciabatta with our house made Zatar aioli and garbanzo spread. It's like dancing on a yacht in the Aegean, but in your mouth.
|Golden Carrot Ginger Soup
|$7.99
A delectable blend of ginger, crunchy garbanzos, and roasted carrot.