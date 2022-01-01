Los Angeles vegan restaurants you'll love

Must-try vegan restaurants in Los Angeles

Pura Vita image

 

Pura Vita

8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Broccoli Rabe$11.00
Garlic, chili flake, flakey sea salt. Gluten free.
Carbonara$23.00
Spaghetti, avocado egg and macadamia romano cream, shiitake bacon
Linguine Di Mare$23.00
Garlic white wine sauce, king oyster mushroom scallops, chili flake, toasted breadcrumbs
More about Pura Vita
Juice Crafters image

SMOOTHIES

Juice Crafters

2718 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Venice Cove$8.50
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, pineapple & dried cranberries.
Green Island$9.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, spinach, chia seeds, mint & moringa.
Sunny Malibu$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
More about Juice Crafters
Burgerlords image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgerlords

110 N Ave 56, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (409 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sourdough Garlic Melt$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on rustic sourdough bread with double Follow your Heart Provolone Cheese, double 2,000 Island sauce, and garlic-grilled onions
Burgerlords™ Double Cheeseburger$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on a sponge bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and our signature 2,000 Island sauce
Fancy Ranch Side$0.49
Our house-made ranch. An elegant sauce.
More about Burgerlords
Burgerlords image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgerlords

943 N Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oreo
*Vegan shake contains almond, soy and sesame*
Sourdough Garlic Melt$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on rustic sourdough bread with double Follow your Heart Provolone Cheese, double 2,000 Island sauce, and garlic-grilled onions
Fancy Ranch Side$0.49
Our house-made Ranch. *fry sold separately
More about Burgerlords
Juice Crafters image

 

Juice Crafters

3827 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sunny Malibu$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
#3 - Mother Earth$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
Flu Off!$4.45
Lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
More about Juice Crafters
Juice Crafters image

SMOOTHIES

Juice Crafters

702 S Spring St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (976 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Acai - Protein Bowl$14.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein.
Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.
Acai - Chocolate Bowl$15.50
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, cacao powder, chocolate protein.
Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, cacao nibs, almond butter.
#3 - Mother Earth$9.75
Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
More about Juice Crafters
Honeybee Burger image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Honeybee Burger

345 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (820 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Queen Bee$13.95
A double patty / double cheese / double delicious version of our Honeybee burger with Impossible, Beyond meat, or one of both!
Sweet Potato Frots$3.95
Sweet potato tots and sweet potato fries together in perfect harmony! Prepared in rice bran oil for a light, crisp texture and seasoned to perfection. One sauce included.
The Slider$4.95
A not-so compact version of our Honeybee burger served on a slider bun. Perfect for snacking or a light bite. Available with either Beyond or Impossible.
More about Honeybee Burger
NextMex Hollywood image

 

NextMex Hollywood

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asada Burrito$10.50
A 12" tortilla filled with scratch-made beans & rice, ranchera sauce, crema, tomatoes, onions & lettuce. Option to add cheese at no cost (do it) *RANCHERA sauce is mild: contains ONIONS, TOMATOES & Green Peppers*
Salsa Verde (small ramekin)$0.25
Made from scratch. Tops all of our tacos! Mild
Fried Shrimp Taco$4.75
-NEW- Crispy shrimp topped with cabbage, crema, salsa verde, cilantro, chopped onion & tomato. Handmade corn tortilla
More about NextMex Hollywood
Pura Vita Pizzeria image

 

Pura Vita Pizzeria

8276 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Diavolina$23.00
Calabrese sauce, mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, roasted red pepper, almond ricotta, Calabrian chili, chives, spicy agave - Cannot be made gluten free
Zeppole$6.00
Italian fritters topped with powdered sugar
Amelia$22.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic cream, wild arugula, shaved parmigiano
More about Pura Vita Pizzeria
Juice Crafters image

 

Juice Crafters

10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crunchy Monkey$10.99
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
Summerland$9.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.
Silver Cup$9.99
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.
More about Juice Crafters
Ciao Verde Italia image

FRENCH FRIES

Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blistered Green Beans - V,GF,N$9.00
Haricot verts, shallot, EVOO, toasted almond & lemon
Corn on the Cob$4.95
Sweet Corn, husked, fire-grilled, and brushed with butter & salt
Holy Fries$4.95
Fried up golden brown
More about Ciao Verde Italia
Juice Crafters image

 

Juice Crafters

11682 San Vicente Blvd, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lily$8.99
Almond milk, banana, dates & almond granola.
#5 - Skinny Rescue$9.95
100% celery juice
Acai - Classic Bowl$10.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
More about Juice Crafters
Backyard Bowls - Silver Lake image

 

Backyard Bowls - Silver Lake

3504 W. Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Warrior Bowl$11.95
Base: Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Spinach, Kale, Spirulina, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Amonds, Strawberry, Blueberry, Bee Pollen, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter, Honey
Green Bowl$10.95
Base: Acai, Spinach, Kale, Banana, Lime, Ginger, Apple Juice; Topping: Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Honey
Supergreen Smoothie$8.95
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Coconut Water, Coconut Mylk, Bee Pollen, Honey
More about Backyard Bowls - Silver Lake
VOWburger image

SMOOTHIES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

VOWburger

519 N Fairfax, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1041 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
VOWegg sandwich$5.99
In house vegan egg, cheese, and house special green sauce
**add an impossible sausage for $3!
VOWgreen sauce$0.99
made from Peruvian roots... adds a spicy kick
VOWchickn tenders - 2 ct$5.99
housemade and freshly breaded, our VOWchickn tenders are seasoned and cooked to crunchy perfection. Comes with 1 premium sauce included
Contains soy
More about VOWburger
Jewel image

SMOOTHIES

Jewel

654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tater Tots (gf)$8.00
The crispy fried potatoes you know and love.
Avocado Toast (gfo)$13.00
Sliced avocado, cashew-herb spread, red onion, carrots, puffed quinoa togarashi served on Bub & Grandma's sourdough bread or housemade gluten-free seed bread.
Jewel Box (gf)$18.00
Japanese sweet potato, avocado, black beans, garlicky greens, turmeric tofu, kraut, raw veggies, amaranth-pumpkin crunch, miso-ginger sauce. Gluten-Free.
More about Jewel
Taco Vega image

 

Taco Vega

456 N Fairfax, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baja$6.00
tempura cauliflower, cabbage & fennel slaw, lemon cilantro aioli
Taco Combo$14.00
2 Tacos, Rice & Beans
Quinoa & Potato Taquitos$9.00
(3 each) cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, chipotle crema GF
More about Taco Vega
Brothers Meatballs image

SANDWICHES

Brothers Meatballs

6268 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS$14.00
Brothers meatballs, homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil and cheese over spaghetti
Dom's Chicken Parm'$14.00
Breaded daring chicken, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, garlic bread
PENNE BOLOGNESE$14.00
Penne pasta sauteed in meatless meat sauce, parmesan cheese and basil
More about Brothers Meatballs
Extra Market, Inc. image

 

Extra Market, Inc.

457 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SAUSAGE*, EGG* & CHEESE*$7.50
FLUFFY SCRAMBLED EGGS*, SAVORY SAUSAGE* & MELTED AMERICAN CHEESE* SERVED ON A FRESH POPPY SEED KAISER ROLL.
*PLANT-BASED.
CHICKEN NUGGETS$7.50
IMPOSSIBLE™ CHICKEN NUGGETS SERVED WITH A SET OF DIPS.
More about Extra Market, Inc.
NextMex Express image

 

NextMex Express

4140 City Terrace Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about NextMex Express
Everytable image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Everytable

3650 W MLK Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (169 reviews)
Takeout
More about Everytable
Plant Based Sandwich image

 

Plant Based Sandwich

4574 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Main Salad$9.99
A mixed green salad with grilled eggplant, roasted beetroots, fried garbanzo beans and fresh tomatoes and carrots, herb vegan goddess dressing on the side.
Mediterranean Eggplant Medley$12.99
The Mediterranean never tasted this good. Perfectly cooked luscious eggplant served on a ciabatta with our house made Zatar aioli and garbanzo spread. It's like dancing on a yacht in the Aegean, but in your mouth.
Golden Carrot Ginger Soup$7.99
A delectable blend of ginger, crunchy garbanzos, and roasted carrot.
More about Plant Based Sandwich

