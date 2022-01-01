Beverly Grove restaurants you'll love

Beverly Grove restaurants
Toast

Must-try Beverly Grove restaurants

Blue Collar image

 

Blue Collar

361 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mezcal Christopher Oaxacan (2)$30.00
Mezcal,
Fresh Lime,
Fresh OJ,
Agave,
Fire Water Bitters
Eggnog (2)$30.00
Bourbon/Rum,
Eggs,
Cream,
Milk,
Cinnamon,
Sugar
Bourbon Old Fashioned (2)$24.00
Bourbon,
Angostura Bitters,
Sugar
Backyard Bowls - Beverly Grove image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Backyard Bowls - Beverly Grove

8303 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (4687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Power Bowl$11.95
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
Hercules Smoothie$8.95
Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk, Hemp Seed, Honey
Dragon Bowl$11.95
Base: Pitaya, Banana, Mango, Coconut Mylk, on Coconut Yogurt; Topping: Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Coconut Shavings, Honey
Magnolia Bakery image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Magnolia Bakery

8389 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!

Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Classic Banana Pudding Large to go$8.25
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
Lemon Bar to go$3.50
Shortbread cookie crust with a tart lemon filling, covered with powdered sugar.
Comoncy - West Hollywood image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Comoncy - West Hollywood

8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Bowl$11.00
Brown rice, organic quinoa, egg whites, shallots, spinach, homemade salsa.
Chocolate Croissant French Toast$14.50
Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.
Comoncy Burger$14.50
Sesame seed brioche bun, quinoa-crusted Beyond Meat patty, Roma tomatoes, crispy onions, remoulade.
Chicas Tacos image

PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Chicas Tacos

8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.7 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips$1.49
Non-GMO tortilla chips
Market Burrito$10.49
Hand pressed flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, rice, beans, three cheese blend, queso, house salsa, avocado salsa, cilantro, scallion
Note: Flour tortilla contains dairy
Two Taco Combo$10.00
Your choice of any two tacos served with chips & salsa
Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown image

 

Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown

820 South Spring Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Sandwich$13.00
We love making custom sandwiches! Tell us what you want and we'll be happy to make it for you
Chicken Parm$15.00
Chicken Cutlet, Marina, Mozarella & Shaved Parm
Italian$13.50
Italian Cold Cuts, Provolone, Onions, Iceberg, Roasted Red Peps, Oil & Vinegar
Bacari image

 

Bacari

8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacari Fries$10.00
chef’s “bcn” sauce, fried egg (add bacon +2)
Ricotta and Beet Gnocchi$11.00
hand-made, chèvre fondue, chimichurri
Noa's Cauliflower$10.00
caramelized, chipotle sauce, mixed greens
A.O.C image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

A.O.C

8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (9957 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
farmer's plate$18.00
roasted vegetables, muhammara & chickpea purée, burrata & wood fire grilled toast
half chicken "ode to zuni"$36.00
roasted half chicken, panzanella, fennel
& green olives
cauliflower$13.00
curry & red wine vinegar
Jar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Jar

8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Prime Filet of Beef$57.00
10 oz.
Castelfranco Salad$16.00
wild arugula, manchego, dates, marcona almonds, sherry vinaigrette
Chicken Schnitzel$23.00
warm pickled leek vinaigrette
Joan’s on Third image

 

Joan’s on Third

8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2901 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Sandwich$15.95
Jack Cheese, arugula & grilled pickled red onions
Breakfast Burrito$13.95
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, hash browns, and guacamole. Served with tomatillo salsa and sour cream on the side.
Ficelle Sandwich$8.95
Ham & Fromager D'affinois
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee image

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

175 S Fairfax Ave, Space D, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
*Huckleberry$4.25
Chock full of fresh, foraged huckleberries, a huckleberry cake doughnut, topped with huckleberry glaze.
Chai Latte$5.00
Award-winning Australian Prana Chai with premium milk.
Saigon Cinnamon Crumb$3.50
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.
Byrdie's Rotisserie image

CHICKEN

Byrdie's Rotisserie

8030 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SOUTHWESTERN BOWL$17.50
Wild rice, greens or both, rotisserie chicken, street corn, sweet potato, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, chipotle sauce. Byrdie's chickens are always cage-free and never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘
BYRDIE'S STREET CORN$4.50
Garlic aioli, paprika, citrus with cotija cheese, scallion. Inspired by my travels to Mexico City! Portion size feeds one person.
FINGERLING POTATO$4.50
Roasted with chicken jus! Portion size feeds one person.
VOWburger image

SMOOTHIES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

VOWburger

519 N Fairfax, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1041 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
VOWegg sandwich$5.99
In house vegan egg, cheese, and house special green sauce
**add an impossible sausage for $3!
VOWgreen sauce$0.99
made from Peruvian roots... adds a spicy kick
VOWchickn tenders - 2 ct$5.99
housemade and freshly breaded, our VOWchickn tenders are seasoned and cooked to crunchy perfection. Comes with 1 premium sauce included
Contains soy
Extra Market, Inc. image

 

Extra Market, Inc.

457 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SAUSAGE*, EGG* & CHEESE*$7.50
FLUFFY SCRAMBLED EGGS*, SAVORY SAUSAGE* & MELTED AMERICAN CHEESE* SERVED ON A FRESH POPPY SEED KAISER ROLL.
*PLANT-BASED.
CHICKEN NUGGETS$7.50
IMPOSSIBLE™ CHICKEN NUGGETS SERVED WITH A SET OF DIPS.
Severance image

FONDUE • CHEESE

Severance

7950 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Market Grazing Box$32.00
Two cheeses, one sliced meat, plus accoutrements and half baguette
Slammer's Cafe image

 

Slammer's Cafe

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Son of a Gun image

 

Son of a Gun

8370 W. 3rd St., Las Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Main pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mamá por Dios

8722 W. 3Rd Street, Los Angeles

Avg 3 (236 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Mauro’s Cafe & Restaurant

8112 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
