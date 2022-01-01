Beverly Grove restaurants you'll love
Blue Collar
361 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Mezcal Christopher Oaxacan (2)
|$30.00
Mezcal,
Fresh Lime,
Fresh OJ,
Agave,
Fire Water Bitters
|Eggnog (2)
|$30.00
Bourbon/Rum,
Eggs,
Cream,
Milk,
Cinnamon,
Sugar
|Bourbon Old Fashioned (2)
|$24.00
Bourbon,
Angostura Bitters,
Sugar
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Backyard Bowls - Beverly Grove
8303 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
|Power Bowl
|$11.95
Base: Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk; Topping: Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Hemp Seeds, Honey
|Hercules Smoothie
|$8.95
Acai, Peanut Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Pea Protein, Hemp Mylk, Hemp Seed, Honey
|Dragon Bowl
|$11.95
Base: Pitaya, Banana, Mango, Coconut Mylk, on Coconut Yogurt; Topping: Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Coconut Shavings, Honey
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Magnolia Bakery
8389 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go
|$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Classic Banana Pudding Large to go
|$8.25
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.
|Lemon Bar to go
|$3.50
Shortbread cookie crust with a tart lemon filling, covered with powdered sugar.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Comoncy - West Hollywood
8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Egg Bowl
|$11.00
Brown rice, organic quinoa, egg whites, shallots, spinach, homemade salsa.
|Chocolate Croissant French Toast
|$14.50
Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.
|Comoncy Burger
|$14.50
Sesame seed brioche bun, quinoa-crusted Beyond Meat patty, Roma tomatoes, crispy onions, remoulade.
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Chicas Tacos
8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Chips
|$1.49
Non-GMO tortilla chips
|Market Burrito
|$10.49
Hand pressed flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, rice, beans, three cheese blend, queso, house salsa, avocado salsa, cilantro, scallion
Note: Flour tortilla contains dairy
|Two Taco Combo
|$10.00
Your choice of any two tacos served with chips & salsa
Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown
820 South Spring Street, Los Angeles
|Build Your Own Sandwich
|$13.00
We love making custom sandwiches! Tell us what you want and we'll be happy to make it for you
|Chicken Parm
|$15.00
Chicken Cutlet, Marina, Mozarella & Shaved Parm
|Italian
|$13.50
Italian Cold Cuts, Provolone, Onions, Iceberg, Roasted Red Peps, Oil & Vinegar
Bacari
8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA
|Bacari Fries
|$10.00
chef’s “bcn” sauce, fried egg (add bacon +2)
|Ricotta and Beet Gnocchi
|$11.00
hand-made, chèvre fondue, chimichurri
|Noa's Cauliflower
|$10.00
caramelized, chipotle sauce, mixed greens
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
A.O.C
8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|farmer's plate
|$18.00
roasted vegetables, muhammara & chickpea purée, burrata & wood fire grilled toast
|half chicken "ode to zuni"
|$36.00
roasted half chicken, panzanella, fennel
& green olives
|cauliflower
|$13.00
curry & red wine vinegar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Jar
8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
|Prime Filet of Beef
|$57.00
10 oz.
|Castelfranco Salad
|$16.00
wild arugula, manchego, dates, marcona almonds, sherry vinaigrette
|Chicken Schnitzel
|$23.00
warm pickled leek vinaigrette
Joan’s on Third
8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Short Rib Sandwich
|$15.95
Jack Cheese, arugula & grilled pickled red onions
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.95
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, hash browns, and guacamole. Served with tomatillo salsa and sour cream on the side.
|Ficelle Sandwich
|$8.95
Ham & Fromager D'affinois
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
175 S Fairfax Ave, Space D, Los Angeles
|*Huckleberry
|$4.25
Chock full of fresh, foraged huckleberries, a huckleberry cake doughnut, topped with huckleberry glaze.
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Award-winning Australian Prana Chai with premium milk.
|Saigon Cinnamon Crumb
|$3.50
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.
CHICKEN
Byrdie's Rotisserie
8030 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|SOUTHWESTERN BOWL
|$17.50
Wild rice, greens or both, rotisserie chicken, street corn, sweet potato, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, chipotle sauce. Byrdie's chickens are always cage-free and never frozen! Thats my promise! 🐔😘
|BYRDIE'S STREET CORN
|$4.50
Garlic aioli, paprika, citrus with cotija cheese, scallion. Inspired by my travels to Mexico City! Portion size feeds one person.
|FINGERLING POTATO
|$4.50
Roasted with chicken jus! Portion size feeds one person.
SMOOTHIES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
VOWburger
519 N Fairfax, Los Angeles
|VOWegg sandwich
|$5.99
In house vegan egg, cheese, and house special green sauce
**add an impossible sausage for $3!
|VOWgreen sauce
|$0.99
made from Peruvian roots... adds a spicy kick
|VOWchickn tenders - 2 ct
|$5.99
housemade and freshly breaded, our VOWchickn tenders are seasoned and cooked to crunchy perfection. Comes with 1 premium sauce included
Contains soy
Extra Market, Inc.
457 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|SAUSAGE*, EGG* & CHEESE*
|$7.50
FLUFFY SCRAMBLED EGGS*, SAVORY SAUSAGE* & MELTED AMERICAN CHEESE* SERVED ON A FRESH POPPY SEED KAISER ROLL.
*PLANT-BASED.
|CHICKEN NUGGETS
|$7.50
IMPOSSIBLE™ CHICKEN NUGGETS SERVED WITH A SET OF DIPS.
FONDUE • CHEESE
Severance
7950 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Market Grazing Box
|$32.00
Two cheeses, one sliced meat, plus accoutrements and half baguette