Beverly Grove cafés you'll love

Comoncy - West Hollywood
8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
Popular items
Egg Bowl
|$11.00
Brown rice, organic quinoa, egg whites, shallots, spinach, homemade salsa.
Chocolate Croissant French Toast
|$14.50
Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.
Comoncy Burger
|$14.50
Sesame seed brioche bun, quinoa-crusted Beyond Meat patty, Roma tomatoes, crispy onions, remoulade.
Joan’s on Third
8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
Popular items
Short Rib Sandwich
|$15.95
Jack Cheese, arugula & grilled pickled red onions
Breakfast Burrito
|$13.95
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, hash browns, and guacamole. Served with tomatillo salsa and sour cream on the side.
Ficelle Sandwich
|$8.95
Ham & Fromager D'affinois
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
175 S Fairfax Ave, Space D, Los Angeles
Popular items
*Huckleberry
|$4.25
Chock full of fresh, foraged huckleberries, a huckleberry cake doughnut, topped with huckleberry glaze.
Chai Latte
|$5.00
Award-winning Australian Prana Chai with premium milk.
Saigon Cinnamon Crumb
|$3.50
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.