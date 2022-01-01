Chopped salad in Beverly Grove
Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown
820 South Spring Street, Los Angeles
Salami, Romaine, Radicchio, Chickpeas, Olives, Onion, Provolone & Red Wine Vinegar
|Chopped Salad
Romaine, Radicchio, Chickpeas, Olives, Onion, Provolone, Salami, Pepperoncini & Red Wine Vinegar
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
A.O.C
8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|spring chopped salad
|$21.00
citrus, beets, kaboucha squash, freekeh & cilantro pistou
|moroccan chopped chicken salad
|$24.00
kale, chickpeas, charmoula, golden raisins & almonds