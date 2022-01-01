Brentwood restaurants you'll love

Brentwood restaurants
Toast

Brentwood's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Brentwood restaurants

Thunderbird image

 

Thunderbird

12217 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Puffy Taco Meal$15.00
Two Puffy Tacos of your choice.
Our Puffy Tacos are Gluten Free because they are made fresh with 100% Nixtalamalized Corn
With a choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa
Carnitas Nachos$15.00
Tortilla Chips, Pork Carnitas, Pico de Gallo, Queso Cheese Sauce, Shredded Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro and Green Onion, Pickled Jalapeno
Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, cotija cheese, pickled jicama choice of ranch or citrus vinaigrette.
More about Thunderbird
Katsuya image

 

Katsuya

11777 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri$8.00
Yellowtail Tuna, Sushi Rice (2 pieces)
Krispy Chicken Gyoza$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice$5.00
Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
More about Katsuya
Jon & Vinny's image

 

Jon & Vinny's

11938 San Vicente Blvd., LA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
OLIVES$6.00
LITTLE NATS$23.50
CAVATELLI$21.75
More about Jon & Vinny's
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
More about SusieCakes
a.o.c. brentwood image

FRENCH FRIES

a.o.c. brentwood

11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
bacon wrapped dates$10.00
bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with parmesan, baked in our wood fire oven
cauliflower$13.00
curry & red wine vinegar
farmer's plate$18.00
roasted vegetables, muhammara & chickpea purée, burrata & wood fire grilled toast
More about a.o.c. brentwood
Earthbar image

 

Earthbar

11640 San Vicente Blvd #103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Epic$9.95
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.
Detox Greens$9.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
Chocolate Supreme$9.95
25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
More about Earthbar
Sor Tino image

 

Sor Tino

908 S. Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Lava Cake with Vanilla Gelato$13.00
Margherita$20.00
Focaccina$5.00
More about Sor Tino
Juice Crafters image

 

Juice Crafters

11682 San Vicente Blvd, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lily$8.99
Almond milk, banana, dates & almond granola.
#5 - Skinny Rescue$9.95
100% celery juice
Acai - Classic Bowl$10.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
More about Juice Crafters
Pizzana image

 

Pizzana

11712 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Pizzana
Everytable image

 

Everytable

11601 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Everytable
Evan image

 

Evan

1168 S Barrington Unit 101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Evan
Restaurant banner

 

Imari

13050 San Vicente Blvd Ste 110, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Imari

