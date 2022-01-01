Brentwood restaurants you'll love
Thunderbird
12217 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
Puffy Taco Meal
|$15.00
Two Puffy Tacos of your choice.
Our Puffy Tacos are Gluten Free because they are made fresh with 100% Nixtalamalized Corn
With a choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa
Carnitas Nachos
|$15.00
Tortilla Chips, Pork Carnitas, Pico de Gallo, Queso Cheese Sauce, Shredded Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro and Green Onion, Pickled Jalapeno
Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, cotija cheese, pickled jicama choice of ranch or citrus vinaigrette.
Katsuya
11777 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri
|$8.00
Yellowtail Tuna, Sushi Rice (2 pieces)
Krispy Chicken Gyoza
|$6.00
Chicken Gyoza with Green Onions served with a side of Gyoza Sauce (4 pieces)
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice
|$5.00
Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Jon & Vinny's
11938 San Vicente Blvd., LA
Popular items
OLIVES
|$6.00
LITTLE NATS
|$23.50
CAVATELLI
|$21.75
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
FRENCH FRIES
a.o.c. brentwood
11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
Popular items
bacon wrapped dates
|$10.00
bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with parmesan, baked in our wood fire oven
cauliflower
|$13.00
curry & red wine vinegar
farmer's plate
|$18.00
roasted vegetables, muhammara & chickpea purée, burrata & wood fire grilled toast
Earthbar
11640 San Vicente Blvd #103, Los Angeles
Popular items
The Epic
|$9.95
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.
Detox Greens
|$9.95
6g protein. Pineapple, spinach, banana, coconut water, Detox Tonic.
Chocolate Supreme
|$9.95
25g protein. Banana, almond butter, maca, mesquite, chocolate hemp milk, Earthfusion protein.
Sor Tino
908 S. Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles
Popular items
Chocolate Lava Cake with Vanilla Gelato
|$13.00
Margherita
|$20.00
Focaccina
|$5.00
Juice Crafters
11682 San Vicente Blvd, Brentwood
Popular items
Lily
|$8.99
Almond milk, banana, dates & almond granola.
#5 - Skinny Rescue
|$9.95
100% celery juice
Acai - Classic Bowl
|$10.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.