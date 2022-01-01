Century City breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Century City
More about Pacific Kitchen
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito sausage or bacon
|$5.99
|Caramel Macchiato 16 oz
|$5.25
|Bottled Soda
|$2.49
More about 1880 Cafe
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Caprese Panini
|$10.50
Italian salami, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and house-made balsamic vinaigrette on a pressed french baguette
|Turkey Chili
James' World Famous Turkey Chili
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$10.00
White meat chicken served with steamed vegetables and steamed rice topped with teryaki sauce.
More about Juice Crafters
Juice Crafters
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Crunchy Monkey
|$10.99
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
|Summerland
|$9.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.
|Silver Cup
|$9.99
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.