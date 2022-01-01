Century City breakfast spots you'll love

Century City restaurants
Must-try breakfast spots in Century City

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

Breakfast Burrito sausage or bacon$5.99
Caramel Macchiato 16 oz$5.25
Bottled Soda$2.49
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Caprese Panini$10.50
Italian salami, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil and house-made balsamic vinaigrette on a pressed french baguette
Turkey Chili
James' World Famous Turkey Chili
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.00
White meat chicken served with steamed vegetables and steamed rice topped with teryaki sauce.
Juice Crafters image

 

Juice Crafters

10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles

Crunchy Monkey$10.99
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
Summerland$9.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.
Silver Cup$9.99
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.
