Chicken burritos in Century City
Century City restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Carne Asada or Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
Your Choice of Carne Asada or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans & Romaine, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
|Carnitas or Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
Your Choice of Carnitas or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Chicken Sausage Burrito
|$9.50
Eggs scrambled with chicken sausage, cheddar cheese, hash browns and mushroom in a flour tortilla
|Chicken Fajita Burrito (Thursday)
|$12.50
Chicken breast, sautéed with onions & peppers, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side.