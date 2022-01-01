Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Century City

Century City restaurants
Century City restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada or Chicken Burrito Bowl$13.00
Your Choice of Carne Asada or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans & Romaine, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
Carnitas or Chicken Burrito$12.00
Your Choice of Carnitas or Adobe Chicken
Served with Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo,
Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sausage Burrito$9.50
Eggs scrambled with chicken sausage, cheddar cheese, hash browns and mushroom in a flour tortilla
Chicken Fajita Burrito (Thursday)$12.50
Chicken breast, sautéed with onions & peppers, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
