Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Century City

Go
Century City restaurants
Toast

Century City restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peruvian Chicken Salad$12.00
Peruvian Roasted Chicken, White rice, Mixed green salad, and French fries
More about Pacific Kitchen
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Tex Mex Salad$11.00
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, scallions and corn with chipotle ranch dressing topped with BBQ chicken, tortilla strips and avocado
More about 1880 Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Century City

Tacos

Caprese Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Paninis

Vegetable Soup

Croissants

Cappuccino

Map

More near Century City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Los Feliz

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Boyle Heights

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Atwater Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Little Tokyo

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Windsor Square

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Adams

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston