Clams in Century City

Century City restaurants
Century City restaurants that serve clams

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Soup Clam Chowder$7.99
Small 8 oz Clam Chowder$5.99
More about Pacific Kitchen
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae) - Century City

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Clams with Merguez$18.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae) - Century City

