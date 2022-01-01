Fajitas in Century City
Century City restaurants that serve fajitas
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken , Red Peppers, Onions, tomato, Guacamole, Cotija Cheese , Crema, served with black beans, Mexican Rice, and Tortilla Chips
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Steak Fajita Burrito (Wednesday)
|$12.50
Strips of tri-tip, sautéed with onions & peppers, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
|Chicken Fajita Burrito (Thursday)
|$12.50
Chicken breast, sautéed with onions & peppers, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side.