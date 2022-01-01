Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Century City

Century City restaurants that serve fajitas

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$14.00
Grilled Chicken , Red Peppers, Onions, tomato, Guacamole, Cotija Cheese , Crema, served with black beans, Mexican Rice, and Tortilla Chips
More about Pacific Kitchen
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajita Burrito (Wednesday)$12.50
Strips of tri-tip, sautéed with onions & peppers, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
Chicken Fajita Burrito (Thursday)$12.50
Chicken breast, sautéed with onions & peppers, Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, and cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about 1880 Cafe

