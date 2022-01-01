Chinatown restaurants you'll love

Chinatown's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Must-try Chinatown restaurants

Burgerlords image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgerlords

943 N Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oreo
*Vegan shake contains almond, soy and sesame*
Sourdough Garlic Melt$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on rustic sourdough bread with double Follow your Heart Provolone Cheese, double 2,000 Island sauce, and garlic-grilled onions
Fancy Ranch Side$0.49
Our house-made Ranch. *fry sold separately
More about Burgerlords
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine image

 

Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine

301 Ord Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
干炒牛河 Hong Kong Rice Noodles with Beef$12.50
Our most popular stir fried noodles! Made with Angus beef.
椰絲芒果卷 Coconut and Mango Rolls$5.75
Our most popular dessert! Sliced mango, custard, mochi, coconut.
炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls$10.50
Handmade with all-shrimp filling.
More about Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Majordomo image

SEAFOOD

Majordomo

1725 Naud Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2495 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Pork Ssam$17.00
Smoked pork shoulder served ssam style with rice, Bibb lettuce, ssamjang and ginger scallion to build your own wraps.
Kimchi Fried Rice$15.00
kimchi fried rice with onsen egg and scallions.
***Allergens***
Dairy (can be omitted), Allium, Shellfish, Soy, Pork (can be omitted)
Bing with Butter & Honey$9.00
Bing bread with butter, honey and cracked black pepper.
***Allergens***
Gluten, Dairy
More about Majordomo
Lasita image

CHICKEN

Lasita

727 N Broadway Ste 120, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Chicken Inasal (A la Carte)$32.00
Brined, stuffed & marinated with lemongrass, garlic, spring onion & ginger. Served with two sauces: garlic mojo & toyomansi (chicken & garlic mojo gluten free)
KangKong Pancit$16.00
Water spinach, oyster mushrooms and yakisoba noodles tossed in a garlic-calamansi sauce & chili crunch (vegan)
Full Pound Lechon (A la Carte)$28.00
Two thick slices (16 oz) of rolled pork belly lechon brined, stuffed and marinated with lemongrass, garlic, spring onion & ginger. Served with two sauces: garlic mojo & toyomansi **Lechon & garlic mojo gluten free
More about Lasita
Today Starts Here image

 

Today Starts Here

934 N hill St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dan Bing 蛋餅$6.00
Taiwanese crepe, scallions, organic eggs, cabbage, corn.
Fan Tuan 飯糰$5.50
Pork floss, preserved vegetables, braised egg, and you tiao wrapped in sticky rice.
*Can be made vegan/vegetarian
Chive and Egg Pockets 韭菜盒子$7.00
Two pockets filled with scrambled egg, Chinese chives, vermicelli. Vegetarian.
More about Today Starts Here
L.A. Brisket image

 

L.A. Brisket

736 N Broadway, #104, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The 405$15.00
Enveloped in a roll, our house-made garlic aioli, mustard, herb-sauteed mushrooms, baby arugula, bleu cheese, and caramelized onion
Served with: Brisket
Also great with: Pulled Chicken
O.G. Rice Bowl$15.00
Our steamed garlic jasmine rice, with a side of slaw and a side of our famous salsa verde aka "THAT GREEN SAUCE"
O.G. Loaded Fries$15.00
Shoestring fries tossed in garlic herb purée and three cheeses, drizzled with our cheese cream, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and slaw
More about L.A. Brisket
Rubie image

 

Rubie

NA, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Pork Sando$12.00
Smoked Jerk pork, scotch bonnet aoli, grilled papaya, tamarind honey-ginger glaze served with arugula.
Comes with Cassava chips
Yaad Bird$15.00
Brined, smoked, 24-hour marinated Jerked chicken. Harissa-Tahini. Arroz con Verde with kidney peas. Comes with 2pc Festival.
“Bully Beef” Sando$14.00
Beyond Beef patty, house-made ketchup, scotch bonnet slaw, fried sweet plantain
Comes with Cassava chips
More about Rubie
Wax Paper image

 

Wax Paper

736 N Broadway St. Suite 106, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Proof Bakery Cookie$3.50
Proof Bakery's Chocolate Chip & Sea Salt Cookie
Neda Ulaby$15.00
Roast beef, Ben's French onion dip, baby spinach, crispy onions, horseradish & pickled beet vinaigrette, and grated Swiss cheese on Bub & Grandma's Ciabatta. Orders of 6+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.
Ophira Eisenberg$14.00
Black forest ham, spicy honey-walnut aioli, pickled black garlic plum vinaigrette, shaved green onions, and spicy roasted walnut crunch on a Bub & Grandma's baguette. Orders of 6+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.
More about Wax Paper
Homegirl Cafe image

PASTRY

Homegirl Cafe

130 Bruno St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SUNRISE SANDWICH$7.50
ciabatta bread, 2 eggs, bacon, avocado, burnt cheese, tomato, arugula, chipotle spread
WHOLE CHILAQUILES$7.50
Tortilla chips, salsa, choice of meat, beans, cotija cheese, sour cream, guacamole salsa, pickled red onion, cilantro
EL CAESAR SALAD$9.50
chicken, romaine lettuce, grilled corn, croutons, red onion, cotija cheese, chipotle caesar dressing
More about Homegirl Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chinatown

Fried Rice

