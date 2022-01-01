Chinatown restaurants you'll love
More about Burgerlords
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgerlords
943 N Broadway, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Oreo
*Vegan shake contains almond, soy and sesame*
|Sourdough Garlic Melt
|$11.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Served on rustic sourdough bread with double Follow your Heart Provolone Cheese, double 2,000 Island sauce, and garlic-grilled onions
|Fancy Ranch Side
|$0.49
Our house-made Ranch. *fry sold separately
More about Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
301 Ord Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|干炒牛河 Hong Kong Rice Noodles with Beef
|$12.50
Our most popular stir fried noodles! Made with Angus beef.
|椰絲芒果卷 Coconut and Mango Rolls
|$5.75
Our most popular dessert! Sliced mango, custard, mochi, coconut.
|炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls
|$10.50
Handmade with all-shrimp filling.
More about Majordomo
SEAFOOD
Majordomo
1725 Naud Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Smoked Pork Ssam
|$17.00
Smoked pork shoulder served ssam style with rice, Bibb lettuce, ssamjang and ginger scallion to build your own wraps.
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$15.00
kimchi fried rice with onsen egg and scallions.
***Allergens***
Dairy (can be omitted), Allium, Shellfish, Soy, Pork (can be omitted)
|Bing with Butter & Honey
|$9.00
Bing bread with butter, honey and cracked black pepper.
***Allergens***
Gluten, Dairy
More about Lasita
CHICKEN
Lasita
727 N Broadway Ste 120, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Whole Chicken Inasal (A la Carte)
|$32.00
Brined, stuffed & marinated with lemongrass, garlic, spring onion & ginger. Served with two sauces: garlic mojo & toyomansi (chicken & garlic mojo gluten free)
|KangKong Pancit
|$16.00
Water spinach, oyster mushrooms and yakisoba noodles tossed in a garlic-calamansi sauce & chili crunch (vegan)
|Full Pound Lechon (A la Carte)
|$28.00
Two thick slices (16 oz) of rolled pork belly lechon brined, stuffed and marinated with lemongrass, garlic, spring onion & ginger. Served with two sauces: garlic mojo & toyomansi **Lechon & garlic mojo gluten free
More about Today Starts Here
Today Starts Here
934 N hill St., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Dan Bing 蛋餅
|$6.00
Taiwanese crepe, scallions, organic eggs, cabbage, corn.
|Fan Tuan 飯糰
|$5.50
Pork floss, preserved vegetables, braised egg, and you tiao wrapped in sticky rice.
*Can be made vegan/vegetarian
|Chive and Egg Pockets 韭菜盒子
|$7.00
Two pockets filled with scrambled egg, Chinese chives, vermicelli. Vegetarian.
More about L.A. Brisket
L.A. Brisket
736 N Broadway, #104, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|The 405
|$15.00
Enveloped in a roll, our house-made garlic aioli, mustard, herb-sauteed mushrooms, baby arugula, bleu cheese, and caramelized onion
Served with: Brisket
Also great with: Pulled Chicken
|O.G. Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Our steamed garlic jasmine rice, with a side of slaw and a side of our famous salsa verde aka "THAT GREEN SAUCE"
|O.G. Loaded Fries
|$15.00
Shoestring fries tossed in garlic herb purée and three cheeses, drizzled with our cheese cream, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and slaw
More about Rubie
Rubie
NA, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Jerk Pork Sando
|$12.00
Smoked Jerk pork, scotch bonnet aoli, grilled papaya, tamarind honey-ginger glaze served with arugula.
Comes with Cassava chips
|Yaad Bird
|$15.00
Brined, smoked, 24-hour marinated Jerked chicken. Harissa-Tahini. Arroz con Verde with kidney peas. Comes with 2pc Festival.
|“Bully Beef” Sando
|$14.00
Beyond Beef patty, house-made ketchup, scotch bonnet slaw, fried sweet plantain
Comes with Cassava chips
More about Wax Paper
Wax Paper
736 N Broadway St. Suite 106, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Proof Bakery Cookie
|$3.50
Proof Bakery's Chocolate Chip & Sea Salt Cookie
|Neda Ulaby
|$15.00
Roast beef, Ben's French onion dip, baby spinach, crispy onions, horseradish & pickled beet vinaigrette, and grated Swiss cheese on Bub & Grandma's Ciabatta. Orders of 6+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.
|Ophira Eisenberg
|$14.00
Black forest ham, spicy honey-walnut aioli, pickled black garlic plum vinaigrette, shaved green onions, and spicy roasted walnut crunch on a Bub & Grandma's baguette. Orders of 6+ sandwiches will include a 20% service charge that will be added to your check. This is not a gratuity and tips are greatly appreciated.
More about Homegirl Cafe
PASTRY
Homegirl Cafe
130 Bruno St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|SUNRISE SANDWICH
|$7.50
ciabatta bread, 2 eggs, bacon, avocado, burnt cheese, tomato, arugula, chipotle spread
|WHOLE CHILAQUILES
|$7.50
Tortilla chips, salsa, choice of meat, beans, cotija cheese, sour cream, guacamole salsa, pickled red onion, cilantro
|EL CAESAR SALAD
|$9.50
chicken, romaine lettuce, grilled corn, croutons, red onion, cotija cheese, chipotle caesar dressing