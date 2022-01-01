Burritos in Chinatown
Burgerlords
943 N Broadway, Los Angeles
|Weekend Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Scrambled with turmeric tofu, crispy tots, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and chipotle aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla *available Saturdays & Sundays only
L.A. Brisket
736 N Broadway, #104, Los Angeles
|anthony x THE LAB Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
🌯Anthony’s breakfast burrito stuffed with smoked pork belly, eggs, garlic parmesan fries. Served with sides of red and green sauce.
🙏 Please, no substitutions, additions, or omissions. Thank you!