Burritos in Chinatown

Chinatown restaurants
Chinatown restaurants that serve burritos

Anytime Breakfast Burrito image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgerlords

943 N Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Weekend Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Our original vegan patty, made in-house from over 30 vegetables, nuts, grains and spices. Scrambled with turmeric tofu, crispy tots, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, and chipotle aioli wrapped in a flour tortilla *available Saturdays & Sundays only
More about Burgerlords
L.A. Brisket image

 

L.A. Brisket

736 N Broadway, #104, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
anthony x THE LAB Breakfast Burrito$16.00
🌯Anthony’s breakfast burrito stuffed with smoked pork belly, eggs, garlic parmesan fries. Served with sides of red and green sauce.
🙏 Please, no substitutions, additions, or omissions. Thank you!
More about L.A. Brisket

